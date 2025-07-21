Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands, is pleased to announce the signing of a franchise agreement and real estate location for Rosie's Burgers in Waterloo, Ontario's Uptown Neighborhood. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

"Securing Ontario's 8th real estate location for Rosie's marks another step forward in our 30-unit development commitment for the province. Opening of this Waterloo location is expected in Q4 of 2025. Our team is already ahead of our development schedule and have more locations scheduled for 2025 & 2026. We are actively leveraging our franchise network to drive accelerated growth and secure high-quality, strategic real estate across the country for our partners," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



Waterloo, Ontario, is an ideal location for Rosie's thanks to its strong demographic mix and consistent foot traffic driven by its two major post-secondary institutions: the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University. With tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff moving through campus areas daily, the city offers a built-in customer base seeking fast, satisfying, and affordable meals. This dense concentration of young, on-the-go consumers creates a natural fit for our Rosie's brand that delivers bold flavor and quality service. Beyond the university crowd, Waterloo's booming tech and innovation sector attracts professionals and families who appreciate high-quality yet casual dining experiences. The constant energy in the town core and surrounding neighborhoods, combined with Waterloo's reputation for embracing new, on-trend food brands, makes it a prime market for us as we believe this to be a premium location for our newest Rosie's location.

"As Happy Belly continues to grow its footprint in the Canadian QSR sector, we're witnessing strong nationwide momentum, supported by an influx of prime real estate opportunities for our brands. Our asset-light franchising approach-paired with careful site selection, comprehensive training programs, focused marketing initiatives, and consistent operational support-sets our franchise partners up for long-term success. The trust placed in our platform by experienced operators is a testament to the credibility of our systems, the strength of our leadership, and the clarity of our brand vision. We remain actively engaged in conversations with groups coast to coast to accelerate the expansion of Rosie's Burgers and the broader Happy Belly portfolio. As we continue to add new locations and solidify our presence in key markets, our focus remains on building a scalable, disciplined growth engine and delivering sustained value for our shareholders as Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.



"With 115 Rosie's locations already secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across key provinces-including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan-the brand is set to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development. With a proven track record in the burger space, a solid foundation in organic growth, and a high-performing franchise model, Rosie's Burgers is on track to become Canada's leading smash burger brand.

"With 616 retail locations for all brands across our Happy Belly portfolio under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is growing. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburgers and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

