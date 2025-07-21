Combines proactive threat intelligence with real-world attacker telemetry and automated red teaming to allow organizations to rapidly understand exposure and stay ahead of in-the-wild exploitation

watchTowr today announced a significant product evolution, unveiling a Preemptive Exposure Management solution that builds on its proven success in enabling organizations to stay ahead of in-the-wild exploitation of critical vulnerabilities. Built for Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure providers, the enhancement merges watchTowr's Proactive Threat Intelligence capabilities with its proven External Attack Surface Management technology into a unified, AI-powered platform that autonomously provides security teams with the speed, confidence and precision needed to move faster than attackers.

In an alarming trend the industry continues to battle, the speed at which vulnerabilities are exploited continues to shrink, in some cases, within as little as four hours. In an increasingly high-speed threat environment, approaches driven by vulnerability management SLAs are no longer enabling organizations to remain secure. The watchTowr Platform addresses this by combining proprietary threat intelligence, real-time attacker telemetry, and automated red teaming to provide organizations with clear, rapid insights into how they could be breached-and what to do about it-before the inevitable occurs.

"By the time a vulnerability hits the headlines, attackers have already broken in, and in many cases, left backdoors behind," said Benjamin Harris, co-founder and CEO of watchTowr. "When threats move faster than your team can react, time becomes your most critical defense. That's exactly what the watchTowr Platform is designed to give you: time to react and fight back, before a breach occurs."

At the heart of this speed is an AI Execution Pipeline, a critical layer that autonomously translates what attackers are doing in the wild into actionable intelligence, determining whether and exactly how an organization's environment and systems are impacted. When adversaries shift tactics, autonomous tests are triggered instantaneously within the watchTowr Platform without manual input, giving organizations more time than ever to respond.

watchTowr's Proactive Threat Intelligence provides proprietary and first-party insight into real-time attacker behavior, fueled by a number of distinct capabilities:

watchTowr Instinct : A preemptive algorithm that consistently identifies vulnerabilities highly likely to be exploited in the wild, enabling identification and action before weaponization.

: A preemptive algorithm that consistently identifies vulnerabilities highly likely to be exploited in the wild, enabling identification and action before weaponization. Attacker Eye : Live attacker telemetry collected through a global, honeypot network that feeds the platform with insights so teams understand how attackers are actually operating in the wild.

: Live attacker telemetry collected through a global, honeypot network that feeds the platform with insights so teams understand how attackers are actually operating in the wild. watchTowr Labs: An in-house APT group consistently discovering and analyzing zero-days, novel attacker techniques, and Internet-wide weaknesses that could impact customer environments before hackers.

These capabilities are fused with watchTowr's market-leading External Attack Surface Management technology:

Adversary Sight : Reconstructs external footprints as seen by attackers and continuously discovers known and unknown assets across SaaS, clouds, applications and infrastructure to deliver true attack surface visibility.

: Reconstructs external footprints as seen by attackers and continuously discovers known and unknown assets across SaaS, clouds, applications and infrastructure to deliver true attack surface visibility. Automated Read Teaming : Simulates comprehensive tactics, techniques, and vulnerabilities used by real-world attackers to continuously identify and validate exploitable weaknesses at scale, allowing teams to focus on fixing what actually matters.

: Simulates comprehensive tactics, techniques, and vulnerabilities used by real-world attackers to continuously identify and validate exploitable weaknesses at scale, allowing teams to focus on fixing what actually matters. Rapid Reaction: Ensures the fastest emerging threat response in the industry beyond vulnerability scanning, simulating attacker tactics and techniques across all MITRE ATT&CK Initial Access vectors.

Together, watchTowr's Proactive Threat Intelligence and External Attack Surface Management capabilities, wrapped within its autonomous AI Execution Pipeline, help customers accurately predict the tactics and techniques likely to be used in future attacks, understand how attackers are targeting organizations today, and automatically and continuously determine whether they are currently affected or exposed within minutes, buying time in an ever aggressive race between attackers and defenders.

The enhancements to the watchTowr Platform come on the heels of the appointment of Ryan Dewhurst to lead Proactive Threat Intelligence at the company.

About watchTowr

watchTowr is the Preemptive Exposure Management capability trusted by Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure providers. By combining proactive threat intelligence, real attacker telemetry, and automated red teaming, watchTowr continuously identifies and validates real exposure so security teams can outrun real-world threats. When exploitation happens in hours, watchTowr delivers what no one else can: time to respond. Follow the company on LinkedIn and X. To learn more about watchTowr, visit https://watchtowr.com/

