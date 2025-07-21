MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Purchase of shares by the co-investment manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 375 pence per share 33,442 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 33,442 ordinary 1p shares 375 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 373.68 pence per share 14,149 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 14,149 ordinary 1p shares 373.68 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eve Treanor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MIGO Opportunities Trust plc b) LEI 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 373.90 pence per share 19,958 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 19,958ordinary 1p shares 373.90 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 21 July 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

