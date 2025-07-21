Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 12:12 Uhr
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Purchase of shares by the co-investment manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Treanor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

375 pence per share

33,442

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

33,442 ordinary 1p shares

375 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

21 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Treanor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

373.68 pence per share

14,149

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,149 ordinary 1p shares

373.68 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

21 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eve Treanor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Tom Treanor, Co-investment Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

b)

LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares

GB0034365949

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

373.90 pence per share

19,958

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,958ordinary 1p shares

373.90 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

21 July 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc


