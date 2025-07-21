Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 15:41
6,370 Euro
-0,78 % -0,050
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3806,46013:41
6,3906,47012:46
Dow Jones News
21.07.2025 12:27 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 
21-Jul-2025 / 10:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
  
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
  
 
  
 
Date: 21 July 2025 
 
  
 
Name of applicant:                                  Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
Name of scheme:                                    Save as You Earn Scheme 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 January   To:   30 June 
                                           2025         2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        379,460 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  - 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
                                           - 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 
LR3.5.7G): 
                                           
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      379,460 
Name of applicant:                                  Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
Name of scheme:                                    2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan 
 
Period of return:                    From:            1 January   To:   30 June 
                                           2025         2025 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        11,815 
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  - 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    - 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      11,815 
Name of contact:           Aoife Boland 
 
Telephone number of contact:     01 206 9400

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  396512 
EQS News ID:  2172350 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2172350&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2025 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
