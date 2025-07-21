DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* 21-Jul-2025 / 10:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 21 July 2025 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 January To: 30 June 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 379,460 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of - the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 379,460 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 January To: 30 June 2025 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 11,815 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of - the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see - LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 11,815 Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: BLR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

