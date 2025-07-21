Researchers at the Fraunhofer ISE have combined indoor and outdoor testing to understand and quantify degradation processes in TOPCon solar panels. The novel methodology is intended to provide data for validating and improving stress laboratory protocols. A research team at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has combined accelerated laboratory aging testing with outdoor exposure to improve the assessment of TOPCon solar module reliability. The novel methodology is intended to provide data for validating and improving stress laboratory protocols. "By comparing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...