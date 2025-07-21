Glint Solar has added a new battery energy storage noise-modelling feature to its utility-scale planning software platform. The new tool is meant to support project developers during early-stage planning. Norway-based Glint Solar has added a new noise modelling feature for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to its solar and storage project developer site planning software platform. A spokesperson told pv magazine that the new software enables noise impact assessments for battery storage installations at an "early stage in project development. " It helps users to model "how sound from equipment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...