Ms. Cole to Coordinate and Support Ares' Network of Strategic Banking Relationships and Investment Sourcing

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the appointment of Sarah Cole as Partner and Co-Head of the Ares Global Capital Solutions team alongside current Partner and group Co-Head Roshan Chagan.

In this newly created role, Ms. Cole will be responsible for enhancing Ares' strategic relationships with the banking, insurance and broader capital markets community. She will partner with senior leaders across Ares to deliver the advantages of its broad underwriting and financing capability to source new investment opportunities. Together, Ms. Cole and Mr. Chagan will further centralize Ares' well established capital market activities to optimize the overall experience and strategic value for its counterparty partners.

"We've known Sarah for years and are excited to welcome her to Ares," said Kipp deVeer, Co-President of Ares. "She brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships that will help to further cultivate our network of strong banking partnerships and advance our origination efforts."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Ares at a time when the firm continues to expand and deepen its platform," said Ms. Cole. "Ares is widely recognized as a collaborative, solutions-oriented partner. I look forward to working with my partners across the platform to deepen existing relationships, forge new ones and uncover differentiated investment opportunities."

Ms. Cole joined Ares from the Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo") where she was a Managing Director overseeing firmwide Strategic Relationships. During her time at AIMCo, she was responsible for advancing the firm's strategic co-investment efforts and scaling private credit deployment. Prior to her time at AIMCo, she was a Managing Director in the Structured Credit group at Barclays, where she led sourcing efforts for ABL and other credit financing opportunities. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cole was also a member of the High Yield team at Goldman Sachs and served in other banking roles. She received a B.A. in Economics from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

