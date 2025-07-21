Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 12:16 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)

As at close of business on 18-July-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

397.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue

401.77p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 18-July-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

365.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue

366.25p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


