Titan Mining Corporation: Titan Mining On Track to Become the Only Fully Integrated U.S. Graphite Producer by Q4 2025

Gouverneur, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI; OTCQB: TIMCF) ("Titan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction of its graphite processing facility for its Kilbourne Graphite Project at Empire State Mines LLC ("ESM"), its wholly owned subsidiary located in St. Lawrence County, New York.

Highlights:

First Fully Integrated U.S. Graphite Producer in 70+ Years : Titan on track to deliver domestically sourced and processed natural graphite in Q4 2025.

: Titan on track to deliver domestically sourced and processed natural graphite in Q4 2025. Major Construction Milestone Achieved : Over 50% of major equipment delivered; installation starting August 2025, commissioning targeted for Q4 2025.

: Over 50% of major equipment delivered; installation starting August 2025, commissioning targeted for Q4 2025. North American Supply Chain Focus : Over 90% of equipment sourced in North America, majority from the United States, supporting domestic manufacturing.

: Over 90% of equipment sourced in North America, majority from the United States, supporting domestic manufacturing. Permitted and Ready for Operations : All key operating permits secured; sales qualification targeted for Q1 2026.

: All key operating permits secured; sales qualification targeted for Q1 2026. Tariff-Free, Secure U.S. Supply : Titan offers a reliable, tariff-free graphite source amidst rising global trade restrictions and tariffs on imports.

: Titan offers a reliable, tariff-free graphite source amidst rising global trade restrictions and tariffs on imports. Strategic Advantage with Existing Infrastructure : Utilizes the Company's skilled 135+ person workforce, on-site power, and logistics network to fast-track readiness.

: Utilizes the Company's skilled 135+ person workforce, on-site power, and logistics network to fast-track readiness. Clear Pathway to Growth: The Kilbourne Graphite Project offers significant scalability, positioning Titan to be able to meet a majority of projected U.S. graphite demand in key sectors.





The recent arrival and placement of the ball mill-shown in the image below-marks another significant milestone in advancing toward operational readiness.

Don Taylor, CEO of Titan commented: "Graphite is a critical material, yet the U.S. has gone decades without domestic production. The current resource outlined at Kilbourne represents only 8,300 ft of strike length tested of a known total strike length of 25,000 ft. Kilbourne has significant resource expansion potential to meet the demands of U.S. natural flake graphite over a long-term period. Our facility is a major step toward restoring U.S. industrial graphite capability and delivering a fully Made in America natural graphite product in 2025."

Rita Adiani, President of Titan commented: "With escalating tariffs on imports and tightening trade restrictions globally, Titan is uniquely positioned to offer secure, tariff-free, U.S.-produced graphite to industrial markets. By investing in U.S.-sourced equipment, leveraging existing infrastructure, and maintaining a skilled domestic workforce, Titan provides customers with a reliable alternative amidst growing supply chain uncertainty."

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA's first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

