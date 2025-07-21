Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJFZ | ISIN: US70202L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 59P
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 15:37
66,50 Euro
+1,53 % +1,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PARSONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARSONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0066,0013:47
65,0066,0010:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parsons Corporation: Parsons Corporation Launches BlueFly

CHANTILLY, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN), a leader in technology-driven solutions, is proud to announce the development of BlueFly, an innovative search and rescue sensor that enhances the capabilities of emergency response teams. Designed with state-of-the-art technology and affordability in mind, BlueFly aims to revolutionize how agencies conduct search and rescue missions in challenging and remote environments.

Developed by QRC®, a Parsons Company, the BlueFly platform leverages the latest advancements in Bluetooth low-energy detection to provide real-time situational awareness support for drone operator first responders. This comprehensive solution accelerates search operations and dramatically improves the probability of survival and outcomes.

"BlueFly exemplifies Parsons' commitment to empowering our first responders with the best tools available," said QRC® Vice President and General Manager Kate Jones. "In high-stakes situations, every second counts. BlueFly is engineered to detect Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi signals from common wearable electronics, such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds, fitness trackers, and medical monitoring devices like glucose monitors-allowing responders to rapidly locate missing individuals."

Weighing less than a pound and packing a detection range of up to 200 meters, BlueFly is designed to be drone-agnostic. Key features include enhanced data collection and analysis, large-area monitoring, and real-time data delivery to command centers.

For more information about BlueFly and to see how it can enhance your search and rescue operations, visit: www.parsons.com/products/bluefly/.

About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Angie Benfield
+1 803.334.5277
Angie.Benfield@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.us


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.