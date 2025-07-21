Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) ("CHS" or the "Company"), a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider revolutionizing healthcare benefits administration is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company's common shares began trading on OTCQB under the symbol "CMHSF" as of the market opening on July 17th, 2025, and will continue to trade on its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV-CHS.

Comprehensive Healthcare shares are also DTC services eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States.

Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems, commented: "We are pleased to achieve this corporate milestone, as part of a broader corporate strategy, for the company's shares to be traded in both Canada and the United States. CHS is on a transformative journey in the multi-billion dollar US healthcare benefits and pension administration software and solutions market. The listing on the OTCQB market will enhance the visibility and transparency within the investment community in the US and should improve company's access to the new and its existing shareholder base in the United States, including broader access to the institutional capital."

The OTCQB is US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. www.otcmarkets.com, recognized as a trusted, established financial market distinguished by the integrity of its operations for US and international companies that wish to trade in the United States. The OTCQB Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand much-needed liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established and regulated public market. To qualify for trading on this market, companies must meet a higher financial standard, follow best practice corporate governance and leadership, and demonstrate adherence with Canadian and U.S. Securities laws.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

