Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") announces that Fjordland shareholders have approved all resolutions put forward at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Following the meeting, Mr. Scott Broughton resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Broughton for his service and contributions during his tenure. Ms. Emily Davis has been appointed to the Board to fill the resulting vacancy.

Ms. Davis is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services and brings over 25 years of experience in administrative and corporate governance roles within the public company sector. She has previously served as Director, Officer, and Corporate Secretary for several Canadian-listed companies. In addition to joining the Board, Ms. Davis will assume the role of Corporate Secretary, succeeding Ms. Janice Davies, who is retiring. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Ms. Davies for nearly three decades of dedicated service to Fjordland since its founding.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic battery metal deposits in Canada.

In collaboration with Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

Fjordland, owns a 100% interest in the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where, during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Recent work also highlighted the graphite potential for the project. The project size measures 530 sq. km.

Fjordland has two copper-gold properties in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia, The West Milligan copper-gold project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp. located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. The 103 sq. km. Witch copper-gold project is located another 35 km west of the Milligan mine.

