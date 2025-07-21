Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Quantum International Corporation (OTCID: QUAN) announces the official launch of the Deathmatch mode for its upcoming first-person shooter video game, QARNAX, scheduled for release this Saturday, July 26, 2025.

QARNAX is a high-intensity FPS set in a collapsing quantum multiverse, where players compete in raw, skill-based combat across unstable sci-fi battlegrounds. The game blends immersive FPS gameplay with Web3 functionality, allowing players to earn $QARN game credits for winning matches and spend them on NFT-based weapons, gear, and attachments through an integrated marketplace.

The launch of Deathmatch mode introduces QARNAX's core solo combat experience-fast-paced, free-for-all competition where only the most skilled survive. This first release marks the beginning of QARNAX's gameplay ecosystem, with additional multiplayer modes, NFT drops, and marketplace features to follow.

"This is a major milestone in Quantum's journey to push gaming and Web3 forward together," said Justin Waiau, CEO of Quantum International Corporation. "QARNAX delivers a competitive shooter experience powered by real rewards and player ownership, without compromising gameplay."

The game will be available to early-access players starting Saturday, July 26, through Quantum's official platform.

About Quantum International Corporation (OTCID: QUAN)

Quantum International Corporation is a publicly traded technology company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on building next-generation decentralized platforms at the intersection of Web3 and AI. The company is actively developing tools and experiences that bring intuitive, secure, and scalable blockchain products to mainstream audiences.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





