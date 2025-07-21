Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into three services agreements for the provision of investor relations services. The Company has entered into a Service Agreement dated effective July 16, 2025, with Departures Capital Inc. ("DC"), under which DC will provide strategic consulting, investor communications, digital media production, and other related services to Myriad for a one-year term expiring July 15, 2026. Under the agreement, Myriad will pay DC US$25,000 (approximately C$34,500) plus applicable taxes in advance of the provision of any services. DC is arm's length to Myriad and, to the knowledge of Myriad, neither DC nor their principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. DC can be reached at #1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2, (519) 590-6985, Email: contact@departurescapital.com.

The Company has also entered into a Service Agreement dated effective July 17, 2025 with SOMA Public Relations ("SOMA"), under which SOMA will perform strategic communications services for four months from August 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025. Under the agreement, Myriad will pay SOMA a total of $30,000 ($7,500 per month) plus applicable taxes. SOMA is arm's length to Myriad and, to the knowledge of Myriad, neither SOMA nor their principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. SOMA can be reached at Suite 403-106 West 1st St., North Vancouver, BC V7M 2E7; Tel: (604) 889-8057, Email: info@somaworks.com.

In addition, the Company has entered into a Professional Services Agreement dated effective July 15, 2025 with HoldCo Markets Advisory Inc ("HCM"), under which HCM will provide Myriad with research, information distribution and social media services for a one year term from July 15, 2025 to July 15, 2026. Under the agreement, Myriad will pay HCM a total of $39,600 ($3,300 per month) plus applicable taxes, payable in four equal quarterly installments. HCM currently owns 188,000 Myriad common shares and 91,250 Myriad common share purchase warrants. Other than the foregoing, neither HCM nor their principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. HCM can be reached at Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor West, Toronto, ON M4W 3T9; Tel: (416) 903-7522; Email: mwichterle@holdcomarkets.com.

Myriad's CEO, Thomas Lamb, commented "Myriad and the U.S. uranium sector are both at key inflection points, and we are working to ensure the Company receives the visibility it merits given the scale and brownfield nature of its projects. It is now apparent that our flagship Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming-supported by over 2,000 historical boreholes and C$117 million (2024 dollars) in historic exploration and development-may host significantly more uranium, and at higher grades, than previously reported. This is because recent chemical assays have confirmed materially higher average uranium grades than equivalent gamma probe measurements, and importantly, suggest that several zones previously considered below cutoff-or even virtually barren-may in fact contain significant mineralization. We are now conducting an additional ~1,500 assays that could meaningfully upgrade existing intervals and expand the scale and grade potential of the entire project. This comes as unprecedented levels of public and private capital are flowing into the U.S. uranium sector, creating an ideal backdrop for rerating and growth."

Historical Estimates

While Myriad has determined that the historical estimates described in this news release are relevant to the Copper Mountain Project Area and are reasonably reliable given the authors and circumstances of their preparation, and are suitable for public disclosure, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these historical estimates as an indicator of current mineral resources or mineral reserves at the Project Area. A qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify any of the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Myriad is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Also, while the Copper Mountain Project Area contains all or most of each deposit referred to, some of the resources referred to may be located outside the current Copper Mountain Project Area. Furthermore, the estimates are decades old and based on drilling data for which the logs are, as of yet, predominantly unavailable. The historical resource estimates, therefore, should not be unduly relied upon.

Inherent limitations of the historical estimates include that the nature of the mineralisation (fracture hosted) makes estimation from drill data less reliable than other deposit types (e.g. those that are thick and uniform). From Myriad's viewpoint, limitations include that the Company has not been able to verify the data itself and that the estimate may be optimistic relative to subsequent work which applied a "delayed fission neutron" (DFN) factor to calculate grades. On the other hand, DFN is controversial, in that the approach is viewed by some experts as too conservative. Nevertheless, it was applied in later resource estimations by Union Pacific relating to Copper Mountain.

In order to verify the historical estimates and potentially re-state them as current resources, a program of digitization of available data is required. This must be followed by re-logging and/or re-drilling to generate new data to the extent necessary that it is comparable with the original data, or new data that can be used to establish the correlation and continuity of geology and grades between boreholes with sufficient confidence to estimate mineral resources.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Project has been approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Walt is employed by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), a leading geological consultancy providing services to the minerals industry, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has more than 20 years industry experience and sufficient relevant experience in the type and style of mineralisation to report on exploration results.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8 (Cramer et al., 1977a, and subsequent references). Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company also recently acquired, subject to completing a geophysical survey this year, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has a near-surface historical resource (non-43-101) at grades from 1,700 to 3,100 ppm with significant upside potential (Chamberlin, 1981). The announcement regarding the acquisition can be viewed here and a subsequent announcement regarding an expansion of the Company's acreage to encompass ~800 of 1,050 historical boreholes in the basin can be viewed here. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here . News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here. A news release summarising recent chemical assays of 2024 Copper Mountain drilling can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

