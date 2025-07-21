NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.: NextGen Digital Announces Treasury Strategy to Incorporate Crypto Assets, Acquires $1.0 Million in Bitcoin

Vancouver, B.C., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) ("NextGen" or the "Company") a digital asset and fintech platform focused on bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, is pleased to announce the acquisition of $1.0 million worth of Bitcoin ("BTC") to be held on its balance sheet as part of its corporate treasury strategy that incorporates the acquisition of certain crypto assets - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and/or Solana (the "Crypto Assets").

As part of a broader and more diversified approach to managing its corporate reserves, the Company will be allocating a portion of its excess cash into Crypto Assets. These digital assets are being recognized by the Company as potential long-term stores of value and as a hedge against systemic financial risk. In taking this step, the Company joins a growing number of publicly listed companies integrating digital assets into their treasury frameworks alongside traditional holdings such as cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Pursuant to a strategy approved by the Company's board of directors, the Company may allocate up to 80% of its treasury holdings to Crypto Assets. All assets will be custodied through a regulated, institutional-grade custodian, and will be held in compliance with applicable laws and industry best practices related to security, custody, and reporting.

The Company believes that this allocation reflects a proactive approach to treasury management, particularly during a period of elevated fiscal instability, inflationary pressure, and increasing institutional demand for decentralized financial alternatives. The Company views this move as a means to enhance the resilience and diversification of its balance sheet while aligning with a broader global shift toward the adoption of digital assets.

"We believe Bitcoin is a unique monetary asset that offers long-term resilience and upside as a treasury reserve. Our decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin reflects our confidence in the long-term value and relevance of decentralized assets in the global economy," said Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer of NextGen.

This strategic initiative is not expected to impact the Company's current development activities or the execution of its business plans. The Company will disclose any material acquisitions of Crypto Assets in future news releases if and as required under applicable laws.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital currencies. The Company is committed to developing innovative structures that align with the future of decentralized finance, while providing transparency, regulatory compliance, and value creation for shareholders. It also operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

info@nextgendigital.ca

