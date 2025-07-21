Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Residential Real Estate in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Royal LePage Terrequity Realty has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Residential Real Estate category for Toronto Central, recognizing the brokerage's commitment to client-focused service and market expertise.

Founded in 1990, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty has grown to over 650 representatives across more than 20 offices in the GTA. The brokerage offers a comprehensive range of real estate services, including residential buying and selling, investment advisory, commercial real estate, and market analysis - all supported by deep local knowledge and access to MLS and DDF listings across Ontario.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to helping clients achieve their real estate goals," said the Royal LePage Terrequity Realty team. "We're proud of the relationships we've built and remain committed to delivering exceptional service."

Beyond transactions, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty invests in ongoing agent development and actively supports community initiatives, including the Terrequity Children's Foundation, which helps children in need. The brokerage continues to innovate by expanding digital tools and resources to create a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

"Our strength lies in our people - our agents, staff, and the clients who trust us," the team added. "This recognition motivates us to keep raising the standard of service across Toronto Central and the GTA."

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/royal-lepage-terrequity-realty-wins-2025-consumer-choice-award-f-1048139

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.