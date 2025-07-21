Royal LePage Terrequity Realty Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Residential Real Estate in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Royal LePage Terrequity Realty has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Residential Real Estate category for Toronto Central, recognizing the brokerage's commitment to client-focused service and market expertise.

Founded in 1990, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty has grown to over 650 representatives across more than 20 offices in the GTA. The brokerage offers a comprehensive range of real estate services, including residential buying and selling, investment advisory, commercial real estate, and market analysis - all supported by deep local knowledge and access to MLS and DDF listings across Ontario.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to helping clients achieve their real estate goals," said the Royal LePage Terrequity Realty team. "We're proud of the relationships we've built and remain committed to delivering exceptional service."

Beyond transactions, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty invests in ongoing agent development and actively supports community initiatives, including the Terrequity Children's Foundation, which helps children in need. The brokerage continues to innovate by expanding digital tools and resources to create a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

"Our strength lies in our people - our agents, staff, and the clients who trust us," the team added. "This recognition motivates us to keep raising the standard of service across Toronto Central and the GTA."

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

