Co-Signing a Loan With IRS Debt? Clear Start Tax Reveals How Your Tax Record Can Sabotage a Family Member's Approval

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Many Americans agree to co-sign a loan out of love or necessity - to help a child qualify for an apartment, a partner secure a car, or a parent refinance debt. But according to Clear Start Tax, few realize that IRS debt, even when silent, can sabotage these efforts. Tax liens, garnishments, or unfiled returns can instantly derail an application or hike interest rates.

"Co-signing is a financial commitment that involves trust," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "But when the IRS is involved, it becomes a liability for both people - even if only one has the tax problem."

The Hidden Risk of Co-Signing While Owing the IRS

Many people assume tax debt is personal and private. But when an individual co-signs a loan or rental agreement, their creditworthiness - including tax-related red flags - becomes part of the approval process. Financial institutions and landlords often pull public records that reveal IRS liens, missed tax filings, or ongoing wage garnishments.

Clear Start Tax identifies several common issues that can affect co-signed applications:

Federal Tax Liens - These appear on public credit reports and can block loan approvals or lead to automatic denials.

Wage Garnishments - If the IRS is already taking part of your paycheck, lenders may view your income as unstable or high-risk.

Delinquent Returns - Missing tax filings can stall mortgage applications or trigger compliance checks during underwriting.

Ongoing Installment Agreements - While better than default, these still appear in financial disclosures and may reduce your debt-to-income ratio.

Why IRS Problems Affect the Person You're Helping

Even if the primary borrower has excellent credit and income, the presence of an at-risk co-signer can undermine the entire application. In joint or co-signed scenarios, both parties are evaluated, and both are considered liable.

"We've seen parents unintentionally derail a child's first mortgage because of an unresolved tax lien," said the Head of Client Solutions. "Most don't realize until they're sitting at a closing table - and it's too late."

Clear Start Tax's Recommendations Before You Co-Sign

To avoid costly surprises, Clear Start Tax urges individuals to do a financial checkup before agreeing to co-sign. That includes reviewing IRS status as well as standard credit metrics.

Here's what they suggest:

Request an IRS account transcript to check for missing returns or balances.

Search for active liens using free public record tools.

Request an IRS wage and income transcript to confirm all filings are up to date.

Consult a tax resolution expert if there is existing debt, pending notices, or active collections.

Discuss all financial risks openly with the person asking for your signature.

Fresh Start Options for Co-Signers With IRS Debt

Having tax debt on record doesn't automatically disqualify someone from co-signing, but resolving it beforehand is critical. Clear Start Tax assists individuals with IRS debt who plan to co-sign loans, helping them:

Remove or subordinate liens that interfere with mortgage approvals.

Set up or renegotiate payment plans to avoid garnishments and show positive standing.

File back tax returns quickly to meet lender documentation requirements.

Explore Offers in Compromise to reduce the total debt and clean the record long-term

"We've seen families get blindsided at the final step of a loan process - all because of a tax lien the co-signer forgot about," said the Head of Client Solutions. "These issues are solvable, but they need attention before you sign anything."

