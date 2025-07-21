London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), today announced that it has resolved its previously disclosed litigation against Culper Research ("Culper") and its founder, Christian Lamarco.

The Company issued the following statement:

Subsequent to a report published on April 4, 2025 by Culper Research, Gorilla Technology filed a lawsuit against Culper and its founder, Christian Lamarco, on April 16, 2025. Given recent developments, including, but not limited to, the release of Gorilla's 20F filing dated April 30, 2025 and Gorilla's earnings release dated June 18, 2025, Gorilla Technology Group and Culper Research have agreed to resolve their litigation via a confidential non-monetary settlement.

Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO, added:

"We are pleased to put this matter behind us. Gorilla has spent this year doing what matters most, executing our strategy and delivering results. With over $5.6 billion in active pipeline, new capital secured and a growing global customer base, we are not just moving forward, we are accelerating.

The company remains committed to maintaining high standards of transparency and performance as it enters its next phase of growth. This resolution clears the runway, and I intend to use it."

Gorilla recently hosted a webinar to share updates on its recent momentum, including a $5.6 billion global pipeline of active opportunities and continued U.S. expansion with wide-scale public sector relationships. Moreover, Gorilla's strong first quarter earnings released on June 18, 2025 reinforce its continued momentum and operational progress. For more information on Gorilla's business updates, please visit the Company's investor relations website here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259440

SOURCE: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.