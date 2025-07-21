Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce that the geological field crew mobilized to the Gochager Lake Project on July 19, 2025, for the commencement of the summer field program. The program had been postponed due to wildfires in the La Ronge region (Fathom Press Release, June 11, 2025).

The Gochager Lake Project Summer Field Program (the "Program")

The Program is expected to entail the following:

(See map in Figure 1)

Line cutters have now completed a 3-week assignment to establish a 100m-spaced grid that will accommodate future ground geophysical survey(s), as well as the completion of a 3.5 km trail from the Weaver Lake Camp (the "Camp") to Gochager Lake.

The geological crew will focus on mapping and prospecting further along strike of the area mapped and prospected in 2024 (See Fathom Press Release August 26, 2024) - notably, to the northeast and southwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit and within the Interpreted Regional Shear (Conduit).

Approximately 4,000 B-horizon soil samples will be collected along strike to the northeast and southwest of the area covered by soil geochemistry in 2024.

Of particular interest of for the Program are three very robust multi-element (Ni-Cu-Co+Cr-Mg) soil geochemical anomalies (See Fathom Press Release August 26, 2024): Soil geochemical anomaly (1) - Is a linear, 600m x 150m feature occurring immediately west of the Camp. Twelve individual samples, spaced 50m apart, all returned assay values >98 th percentile Ni (162.5ppm), ranging from 190ppm Ni to 973ppm Ni. The 973ppm Ni sample also returned 295ppm Cu, and 91ppm Co. Anomaly 1 occurs along the southern boundary of the Interpreted Regional Shear (Conduit) and may be representative of magmatic nickel sulphides concentrating along this interpreted structural contact. Soil geochemical anomaly (2) - Occurs approximately 1.5km north-northwest of Camp. Five individual samples define two separate anomalies measuring a combined strike of approximately 500m and are located along the northern boundary of the Interpreted Regional Shear (Conduit). Individual samples all score >98 th percentile Ni; the highest value being 712ppm Ni, with 76.4ppm Cu and 91.1ppm Co. Soil geochemical anomaly (3) - Occurs along the northern shore of Gochager Lake and is proximal to the northern boundary of the Interpreted Regional Shear (Conduit). Four individual samples, along a strike of 200m, define a circular feature, and all score >98 th percentile Ni, the highest value being 1,650ppm Ni with 116.5ppm Cu and 373ppm Co.



The Company is optimistic that there will be outcrop proximal to geochemical anomalies 1, 2 and 3. There is also a distinct possibility of encountering rock types similar to the mineralized host rock at the historic Gochager Lake deposit.

Prospecting will also focus on areas defined as priority exploration targets generated from the results from the historic 2008 VTEM survey.

The Program is expected to be completed within 3 weeks. Soil assays and other findings will be reported as that information becomes available.

Ian Fraser, Fathom CEO and VP Exploration stated, "We are excited to get into the field and continue to expand on the very successful field program completed in 2024. We are very intrigued by the location and the robustness of the soil anomalies defined along the boundaries of our Interpreted Regional Shear. Magmatic nickel sulphide deposits tend to occur in clusters along a common structural feature. The historic Gochager Lake deposit occurs within this interpreted structural feature / possible conduit, and we look forward to unravelling the cause of these three very robust multi-element soil geochemistry anomalies. In addition to the Ni-Cu-Co values defining these anomalies, we are also very encouraged that associated Cr-Mg is also very highly anomalous. Cr-Mg are key pathfinder elements associated with mafic-ultramafic rock, and specifically the historic Gochager Lake deposit host rock."





Figure 1 - 2024 Ni In-Soil Results and 2025 Exploration Plan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7843/259443_e12aa86f64c63a2a_002full.jpg

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Ian Fraser, P.Geo., CEO, VP Exploration and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the green energy transition and to secure the supply of North American Critical Minerals.

The Company now has a portfolio of three high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone Mine1 (produced 28,724 tons @3.3% Ni, 1.8% Cu, 9.63 g/t 3E (Pd-Pt+Au) 1965-1969), and 2) the 34,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2, and 3) the 10,000+ hectare Friesen Lake Project located 40km southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine and 30km northwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit.

1 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI #0958) reports the production grades noted above from a small open pit; the Rottenstone Mine. Fathom cannot confirm the production grade values, nor a historic resource estimate that may have been in place ahead of production. All historic records of pre-mine development and mine production are lost. The Company can confirm the historic Rottenstone open pit exists. Due to exploitation by mining (1965-1969), it is impossible to confirm production tonnage or pre-production tonnage. The Company trusts the production and grade values, as noted in SMDI #0958, to be accurate. The Company has performed test assaying of Rottenstone-type mineralization and results are consistent with reported production grades.

2 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI #0880) reports drill indicated reserves at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate, nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve. Fathom drilling 2023-2024 has confirmed Ni-Cu-Co mineralization occurring at the Gochager Lake deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Fraser"

CEO, VP Exploration, Director

Forward-Looking Statements:

