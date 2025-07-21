New analysis from Omdia shows that cloud platforms are at the core of a $12.9bn technology ecosystem underpinning much of the games industry. This ecosystem spans everything from game servers and backend tooling to analytics and LiveOps the essential technologies that enable the modern games market. Increasingly, cloud platforms are becoming critical enablers of emerging AI applications poised to transform the games tech landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250721364057/en/

Omdia Market Radar Cloud Platforms for Games 2025

The Omdia Market Radar: Cloud Platforms for Games 2025, published on Omdia's Games Tech Intelligence Service, reveals an increasingly competitive marketplace for cloud platforms in the games industry. AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure again emerge as market leaders, and are joined this year by Tencent Cloud. These four platforms each have distinct strengths and weaknesses but have in common the ability to offer robust capabilities across a wide range of games industry use cases.

They are by no means the only relevant players in the market. Regional dynamics significantly influence the competitive landscape with Alibaba Cloud notably emerging as a strong challenger in the Asian market. Beyond the hyperscalers, game studios are increasingly recognizing the power of hybrid strategies leveraging specialized bare metal providers such as i3D.net and servers.com.

A notable aspect of this year's Market Radar is the addition of a new AI machine learning category to the vendor assessment. "Support for AI use cases is now becoming a critical factor for buyers," said Liam Deane, Principal Analyst covering games tech at Omdia. "This is something that all of the major cloud platforms have recognized, meaning that games companies already have an excellent range of solutions to choose from," Deane commented.

Omdia forecasts that the market for cloud-enabled operational solutions for games will grow to $20.9bn by 2029-equivalent to almost 7% of the entire value of the games market-with AI set to be a key growth driver.

About Omdia

Omdia, part of Informa TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250721364057/en/

Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com