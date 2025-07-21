Company's Drone Agnostic AI Landmine Detection Capability Building Momentum Following Secretary of Defense Hegseth's Memorandum on Expediting American Drones and Artificial Intelligence

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, today announced the successful integration of its patented AI object detection models with drone platforms selected for the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record. Safe Pro is seeking to provide the U.S. Army's future fleet of drones with enhanced explosive threat detection, force protection and essential intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities utilizing the Company's AI-powered computer vision technologies.

This integration supports the U.S. Army's evolving need for real-time threat detection and ISR capabilities across its next-generation drone fleet. Safe Pro's proprietary computer vision technology enhances these drones with battlefield-proven AI models capable of rapidly identifying explosive threats and other hazards in complex environments.

A new video demonstrating Safe Pro AI's threat detection capability operating in Ukraine can be seen by clicking here.

Following more than 2.5 years of successful operations conducted in Ukraine and in the United States, Safe Pro is engaging with stakeholders to bring AI-powered, real-time threat detection capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), including, prime contractors supporting the U.S. Army's SRR Drone program.

"Building upon our deployments in Ukraine we are hyper-focused on supporting the U.S. Army with cutting-edge, real-time threat detection capabilities. We are proving in real-world operations that our novel battle tested AI for small object detection can enhance existing and future drone platforms, better enabling them to address the challenges of modern force protection," said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro's AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis platform can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAI OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAI), the Company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company's SPOTD technology, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan.

As previously communicated, Safe Pro sees significant opportunities for its patented AI-powered computer vision technologies for the rapid analysis of drone-based imagery following the passage of the OBBBA. The bill allocates as much as $30 billion in direct spending on drones and artificial intelligence and broader defense modernization for the Department of Defense (DoD).

Safe Pro is utilizing its real-world dataset to develop new, real-time force protection solutions for soldiers by integrating the technology into the TAK software ecosystem, which includes the U.S. Army's ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) platform. Integration of SPOTD into ATAK can allow detections of small explosive threats instantly identified in drone-based imagery by the Company's AI technology to be quickly shared across potentially hundreds of thousands of soldier-carried and vehicle-mounted, wireless-connected devices widely utilized by the U.S. Armed Forces.

