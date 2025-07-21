OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Appoints Meribel Pharma as CDMO for BupiZenge Phase 3 Project

OncoZenge AB ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") today announced it has engaged Meribel Pharma Solutions ("Meribel," formerly Recipharm) as its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the BupiZenge Phase 3 Project.

OncoZenge is preparing a multi-country Phase 3 study to secure European approval for BupiZenge. The project scope has recently been refined in close collaboration with OncoZenge's pan-European licensing partner, Molteni Farmaceutici. The decision to partner with Meribel Pharma Solutions in Sweden was made to leverage their expertise in development and manufacturing for BupiZenge clinical trial material. Both companies will work hand-in-hand to complete the necessary activities and documentation for a successful Clinical Trial Application (CTA) and project delivery.

"I am confident in Meribel's capabilities and look forward to our collaboration on this Phase 3 project," said Tuulikki Lindmark, Head of CMC at OncoZenge. "Together, we now have the resources to progress through this next, important development phase, ensuring we secure the lozenges needed for our trial and critical inputs to our regulatory efforts."

Bruce Vielle, CEO of Meribel Pharma Solutions, commented, "We are delighted to partner with OncoZenge as their CDMO for the BupiZenge Phase 3 project. This award highlights our proven expertise in developing and manufacturing complex oral solid dose forms like lozenges. We are fully committed to collaborating closely with OncoZenge to ensure a seamless and efficient process, from project management to Clinical Trial Application to successful product delivery, ultimately contributing to addressing an important unmet need."

"Meribel's extensive experience in pharmaceutical development, including their prior work with BupiZenge formulations, was a decisive factor in our selection," stated Stian Kildal, CEO of OncoZenge. "Their local team will ensure efficient collaboration at this critical stage of our mission to bring BupiZenge to patients. Furthermore, Meribel's regional capabilities will help assure quality in processes and manufacturing, which is essential for future scale-up to high-volume production upon trial completion."?





About OncoZenge

OncoZenge is dedicated to developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options fall short, often due to insufficient pain relief or significant side effects. BupiZenge is a novel oral lozenge formulation of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic with decades of clinical experience. The lead indication for BupiZenge is oral pain caused by oral mucositis, an inflammatory condition affecting millions of cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to severe physical and psychological distress, representing a significant unmet medical need for an effective, opioid-sparing treatment. In Phase 2 trials, BupiZenge demonstrated substantially better pain relief compared to the standard of care.

OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ.