Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the voting results from the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"). In total 35.07% of the Company's outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. Each of the items of business was approved and passed by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting with the requisite approval thresholds, namely:

setting the number of directors of the Company at six (6);

election each of the management nominees as directors, being: Dani Itzhaki, Jonathan Or, Pinhas Or, Robert Kiesman, Erez Winner and Yaffa Brizinov;

appointing BDO Ziv Haft as auditor for the ensuing year; and

passing an ordinary resolution to approve, in the event the Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a revised omnibus equity incentive plan.

All of the items of business were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders.

Dan Itzhaki, Chairman, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Yaffa to the board of directors. Her extensive experience in leading enterprise IT initiatives and digital transformation will be instrumental in helping Beyond Oil rapidly scale and continue driving operational excellence."

Beyond Oil has formally applied to uplist its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will update the market with status updates as the information becomes available.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co .

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

