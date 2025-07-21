First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated net income was $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $11.8 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2024. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 were 1.20% and 12.78%, respectively.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "The second quarter remained strong, driven by our increasing net interest margin. We were successful in controlling funding costs and the higher-than-expected interest rate environment led to favorable interest income in our loan portfolio. Loan production increased during the quarter and pipelines remain strong. We are excited to have expanded our Morgantown team during the first half of this year and are optimistic about the growth potential of that market. We will continue to add talent when the opportunity presents itself and to focus on technologies that will improve efficiencies long-term and to enhance our customer experience."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting increased loan yields and stable funding costs.

Strong loan production during the quarter, with $65.1 million in commercial loan originations and $19.2 million in residential mortgage originations.

Provision expense was $0.9 million in the second quarter driven by growth in both the loan portfolio and unfunded commitments and uncertainty of current economic conditions, partially offset by stable asset quality and improved qualitative factors.

Operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.2 million when compared to the linked quarter.

Operating expenses increased by $0.4 million when compared to the linked quarter primarily due to data processing, other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses and professional services expenses.

A cash dividend of $0.22 per common share was declared in the second quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.0 million. This compares to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.



Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 6.0 $ 5.8 $ 4.9 Diluted net income per share, GAAP $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.75

The $1.1 million increase in quarterly net income when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in net interest income, a $0.3 million decrease in provision for credit loss, and a $0.2 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense of $0.6 million and income tax expense of $0.4 million. Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the same period of 2024, interest and fees on loans increased by $2.1 million due to from the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and growth in our loan portfolio. Interest expense increased by $0.3 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense as increased funding was offset by reductions in deposit rates and borrowing costs. Other operating income increased by $0.2 million driven primarily by increases in wealth management income, and other operating expenses increased by $0.6 million driven by a $0.2 million increase in net OREO expenses, a $0.2 million increase in professional services and contract labor expenses, and a $0.2 million increase in data processing costs.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased slightly as net interest income increased by $0.7 million due to interest and fees on loans, and other operating income increased by $0.2 million due to increases in gains in sales of residential mortgages, trust department income and debit card income. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses and a $0.4 million increase in other operating expenses driven by increased net OREO expenses and data processing, professional services, and investor relations expenses.

Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $11.8 million compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net interest income increased by $3.7 million. Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.6 million related due primarily to a $1.1 million charge-off related to equipment loans of one commercial relationship in 2024. Other operating income increased by $0.3 million primarily due to increases in gains on sales of residential mortgages and wealth management income. These increases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in other operating expenses that was primarily related to a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million increase in marketing and professional services expenses, and a $0.2 million increase in net OREO costs.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.8 million in interest income due to a $2.1 million increase in interest income on loans that resulted from an increase of 26 basis points in the overall yield on the loan portfolio, upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans, and an increase in average balances of $74.1 million. Interest income on Federal funds sold decreased by $0.4 million due to a decrease of 129 basis points in average rates and a decrease of $16.0 million in average balances. Interest expense increased by $0.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense paid on deposits increased by $0.4 million due to a $73.3 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 2 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on short-term borrowings decreased by $0.5 million when compared to the same period of 2024 due to the repayment of the $40.0 million from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") late in the third quarter of 2024. Interest paid on long-term borrowings increased by $0.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to a $50.0 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease in 100 basis points on rates paid.

Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.7 million. This increase was driven by a $0.8 million increase in interest income that resulted from an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.5 million as average loan balances increased by $6.3 million and average yield increased by 6 basis points. Interest expense was stable when comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the linked quarter.

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $3.7 million. Interest income increased by $3.9 million and was driven by an increase of $4.6 million on interest and fees on loans as average loan balances increased by $74.7 million and the overall yield increased by 36 basis points in correlation with upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $0.8 million as the average deposit balances increased by $75.3 million, driven by increases of $4.8 million in demand deposit accounts, $76.6 million in money market balances and $15.9 million in brokered time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $16.1 million and $6.1 million in retail time deposits. Interest expense on short-term borrowings decreased by $0.9 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in 2024 and subsequent repayment late in the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.61% compared to 3.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including net gains, for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $0.2 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was driven by a $0.1 million increase in wealth management income, reflecting higher market valuations and expanded relationships with both new and existing clients. Additionally, gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million due to growth in production year-over-year.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased by $0.2 million. Debit card income increased by $0.1 million, and gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million due to higher production volumes. Wealth management income was stable when compared to the prior quarter.

Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $0.3 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This was attributable to a $0.2 million increase in wealth management income, driven by improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the first six months of 2025 to the same period of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses increased by $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.2 million due to a $0.1 million gain on the sale of OREO property in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase in costs associated with one OREO property in the second quarter of 2025. Data processing fees increased by $0.2 million and professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.1 million due to a $0.3 million increase in salary expense related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, partially offset by decreases in employee life and health insurance expense due to decreased claims.

Operating expenses increased by $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the linked quarter. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.1 million due primarily to costs associated with one OREO property in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, data processing, professional services, and investor relations expenses each increased by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased by $0.3 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.2 million due to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, increases in stock compensation expense as a result of to increased stock prices and 401K expenses offset by reduced life and health insurance costs related to reduced claims in 2025. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.2 million due to a $0.1 million gain on the sale of OREO in 2024 as well as one-time expense associated with an OREO property recorded in the second quarter of 2025, increases of $0.1 million in marketing and professional services and an increase in data processing expenses of $0.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 were 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.0 billion, representing a $34.4 million increase since December 31, 2024. During the first six months of 2025, the investment portfolio increased by $9.6 million as bonds were purchased to gain yield in anticipation of potential declines in long-term rates. Gross loans increased by $21.7 million. Management expects stronger growth in the second half of the year due to strong loan pipelines. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, bank owned life insurance, pension assets, and accrued interest receivable, increased by $4.0 million.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2025 were $1.8 billion, representing a $22.6 million increase since December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $39.4 million when compared to December 31, 2024 due primarily to the $50.0 million in new brokered deposits that were obtained in January 2025 to fund the repayment of the $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding at December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $25.5 million and retail time deposits increased by $3.9 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily our ICS product, decreased by $39.1 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit accounts, and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $0.9 million due to increased spending by businesses and consumers related to inflation. Short-term borrowings decreased by $14.5 million due to a $20.9 million decrease in overnight borrowings, partially offset by increases in balances of the overnight investment sweep product.

Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 reflected a $21.7 million increase since December 31, 2024.

Loan Type (in millions) Change since

March 31, 2025 Change since

December 31, 2024 Commercial $21.9 $21.9 1 to 4 Family Mortgages $1.9 $3.2 Consumer ($1.2) ($3.4) Gross Loans $22.6 $21.7

Since December 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $24.4 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $3.6 million, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $6.1 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $3.2 million, and consumer loans decreased by $3.4 million.

New commercial loan production for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $65.1 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of June 30, 2025 was $32.3 million and unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $47.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $27.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $19.2 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2025 was $11.4 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $10.0 million at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits at June 30, 2025 increased by $39.4 million when compared to December 31, 2024.

Deposit Type (in millions) Change since

March 31, 2025 Change since

December 31, 2024 Non-Interest-Bearing $3.4 ($0.9) Interest-Bearing Demand ($21.2) ($39.1) Savings and Money Market $6.7 $25.5 Time Deposits- Retail $1.7 $3.9 Tim Deposits- Brokered $0.0 $50.0 Total Deposits ($9.4) $39.4

In January 2025, $50.0 million in brokered time deposits with an average interest rate of 4.24% were obtained to fund the repayment of $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding at December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $25.5 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first six months of 2025. Non-interest-bearing checking deposits decreased by $0.9 million and interest-bearing checking deposits decreased by $39.1 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers related to inflation. Retail time deposits increased by $3.9 million since December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $29.43 per share at June 30, 2025 compared to $27.71 per share at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, there were 6,494,611 basic outstanding shares and 6,506,493 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2025 was due to the undistributed net income of $8.9 million for the first six months of 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $19.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $17.9 million at June 30, 2024 and $18.2 million at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decreased provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024 was primarily due to $1.1 million in charge-offs related to one non-accrual commercial loan relationship that occurred in 2024. The increase in provision expense compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase of $22.6 in unfunded loan commitments quarter over quarter. Asset quality remained strong during the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding has been consistent at 1.27% at June 30, 2025 compared to1.25% at March 31, 2025 and 1.26% at June 30, 2024.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.25% and 0.89% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to charge offs of equipment loan balances on one non-accrual commercial relationship during 2024. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.13% and 0.01% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship that was previously charged off in 2021. The decrease in net charge offs in consumer loans in the first six months of 2025 was primarily driven by approximately $0.3 million in charge offs of demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.01 % Acquisition & Development 0.13 % 0.01 % Commercial & Industrial (0.25 %) (0.89 %) Residential Mortgage 0.01 % (0.01 %) Consumer (0.96 %) (2.02 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.07 %) (0.25 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $3.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2025 was related to principal reductions.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.7 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.1 million and $1.6 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.27% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2024 and 0.26% as June 30, 2024.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol: FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 24,871

$ 23,113

$ 48,933

$ 45,011



Interest expense 8,164

7,875

16,210

15,961



Net interest income 16,707

15,238

32,723

29,050



Provision for credit losses 860

1,194

1,516

2,140



Other operating income 4,940

4,782

9,762

9,575



Net gains 146

59

238

141



Other operating expense 12,974

12,364

25,550

25,245



Income before taxes $ 7,959

$ 6,521

$ 15,657

$ 11,381



Income tax expense 1,975

1,607

3,867

2,769



Net income $ 5,984

$ 4,914

$ 11,790

$ 8,612





















Per share data:

















Basic net income per share $ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.82

$ 1.31



Diluted net income per share $ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.81

$ 1.31



Adjusted Basic net income (1) $ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.82

$ 1.37



Adjusted Diluted net income (1) $ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.81

$ 1.37



Dividends declared per share $ 0.22

$ 0.20

$ 0.44

$ 0.40



Book value $ 29.43

$ 25.39











Diluted book value $ 29.38

$ 25.34











Tangible book value per share $ 27.64

$ 23.55











Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 27.59

$ 23.49































Closing market value $ 31.01

$ 20.42











Market Range:

















High $ 32.09

$ 22.88











Low $ 25.90

$ 19.40





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,494,611

6,465,601









Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,506,493

6,479,624





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets 1.20 %

0.89 %









Adjusted return on average assets 1.20 %

0.98 %









Return on average shareholders' equity 12.78 %

10.48 %









Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.78 %

11.52 %









Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $104 and $116 3.61 %

3.31 %









Net interest margin GAAP 3.60 %

3.29 %









Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 59.66 %

63.48 %





























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. June 30,

December 31













2025

2024









Financial Condition at period end:















Assets $ 2,007,471

$ 1,973,022









Earning assets $ 1,789,747

$ 1,758,665









Gross loans $ 1,502,481

$ 1,480,793











Commercial Real Estate $ 550,717

$ 526,364











Acquisition and Development $ 98,937

$ 95,314











Commercial and Industrial $ 281,484

$ 287,534











Residential Mortgage $ 521,968

$ 518,815











Consumer $ 49,375

$ 52,766









Investment securities $ 279,541

$ 269,991









Total deposits $ 1,614,207

$ 1,574,829











Noninterest bearing $ 425,784

$ 426,737











Interest bearing $ 1,188,423

$ 1,148,092









Shareholders' equity $ 191,147

$ 179,295















































Capital ratios:





































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 15.22 %

14.70 %











Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 13.32 %

12.79 %











Tier 1 Leverage 12.08 %

11.88 %











Total risk based capital 16.47 %

15.92 %





























Asset quality:



































Net charge-offs for the quarter $ (151)

$ (362)









Nonperforming assets: (Period End)

















Nonaccrual loans $ 3,813

$ 4,931











Loans 90 days past due and accruing 535

918































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 4,348

$ 5,849































Other real estate owned $ 3,035

$ 3,062











Other repossessed assets $ 2,802

$ 2,802











Modified loans $ 1,198

$ 1,006





























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.27 %

1.23 %









Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 499.45 %

368.49 %









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 186.98 %

155.13 %









Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.29 %

0.39 %









Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.22 %

0.30 %









Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.25 %

0.33 %









Non-performing assets to total assets 0.51 %

0.59 %











FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited























June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Results of Operations:













Interest income $ 24,871 $ 24,062 $ 23,725 $ 23,257 $ 23,113 $ 21,898

Interest expense 8,164 8,046 8,025 8,029 7,875 8,086

Net interest income 16,707 16,016 15,700 15,228 15,238 13,812

Provision for credit losses 860 656 529 264 1,194 946

Other operating income 4,940 4,822 4,924 4,912 4,782 4,793

Net gains 146 92 132 141 59 82

Other operating expense 12,974 12,576 12,081 12,314 12,364 12,881

Income before taxes $ 7,959 $ 7,698 $ 8,146 $ 7,703 $ 6,521 $ 4,860

Income tax expense 1,975 1,892 1,960 1,932 1,607 1,162

Net income $ 5,984 $ 5,806 $ 6,186 $ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698















Per share data:













Basic net income per share $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56

Diluted net income per share $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56

Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.62

Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.62

Dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20

Book value $ 29.43 $ 28.35 $ 27.71 $ 26.90 $ 25.39 $ 24.89

Diluted book value $ 29.38 $ 28.27 $ 27.65 $ 26.84 $ 25.34 $ 24.86

Tangible book value per share $ 27.64 $ 26.55 $ 25.89 $ 25.06 $ 23.55 $ 23.08

Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 27.59 $ 26.47 $ 25.83 $ 25.01 $ 23.49 $ 23.05

















Closing market value $ 31.01 $ 30.02 $ 33.71 $ 29.84 $ 20.42 $ 22.91

Market Range:













High $ 32.09 $ 41.61 $ 36.17 $ 30.77 $ 22.88 $ 23.85

Low $ 25.90 $ 29.38 $ 29.63 $ 20.40 $ 19.40 $ 21.21















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,494,611 6,478,634 6,471,096 6,468,625 6,465,601 6,648,645 Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,506,493 6,497,454 6,485,119 6,482,648 6,479,624 6,657,239















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)









Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.99 % 0.89 % 0.76 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.78 % 12.83 % 12.16 % 11.52 % 10.48 % 9.07 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 12.78 % 12.83 % 12.42 % 11.78 % 11.52 % 10.11 % Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $104 and $116 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.38 % 3.34 % 3.31 % 3.12 % Net interest margin GAAP 3.60 % 3.55 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.10 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 59.66 % 59.95 % 61.31 % 62.46 % 63.48 % 65.71 %















(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Financial Condition at period end:











Assets $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022 $ 1,916,126 $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 Earning assets $ 1,789,747 $ 1,762,891 $ 1,758,665 $ 1,722,346 $ 1,695,425 $ 1,695,962 Gross loans $ 1,502,481 $ 1,479,869 $ 1,480,793 $ 1,447,883 $ 1,422,975 $ 1,412,327

Commercial Real Estate $ 550,717 $ 532,764 $ 526,364 $ 502,828 $ 506,273 $ 492,819

Acquisition and Development $ 98,937 $ 94,063 $ 95,314 $ 92,909 $ 88,215 $ 83,424

Commercial and Industrial $ 281,484 $ 282,370 $ 287,534 $ 277,994 $ 260,168 $ 274,722

Residential Mortgage $ 521,968 $ 520,072 $ 518,815 $ 519,168 $ 511,354 $ 501,990

Consumer $ 49,375 $ 50,600 $ 52,766 $ 54,984 $ 56,965 $ 59,372 Investment securities $ 279,541 $ 275,143 $ 269,991 $ 267,214 $ 267,151 $ 278,716 Total deposits $ 1,614,207 $ 1,623,574 $ 1,574,829 $ 1,540,395 $ 1,537,071 $ 1,563,453

Noninterest bearing $ 425,784 $ 422,415 $ 426,737 $ 419,437 $ 423,970 $ 422,759

Interest bearing $ 1,188,423 $ 1,201,159 $ 1,148,092 $ 1,120,958 $ 1,113,101 $ 1,140,694 Shareholders' equity $ 191,147 $ 183,694 $ 179,295 $ 173,979 $ 164,177 $ 165,481















Capital ratios:





























Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 15.22 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.61 % 14.51 % 14.58 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 13.32 % 12.97 % 12.79 % 12.66 % 12.54 % 12.60 %

Tier 1 Leverage 12.08 % 11.94 % 11.88 % 11.88 % 11.69 % 11.48 %

Total risk based capital 16.47 % 16.10 % 15.92 % 15.83 % 15.75 % 15.83 %















Asset quality:



























Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (151) $ (360) $ (362) $ (109) $ (1,309) $ (459) Nonperforming assets: (Period End)













Nonaccrual loans $ 3,813 $ 4,026 $ 4,931 $ 8,073 $ 9,438 $ 16,007

Loans 90 days past due and accruing 535 233 918 538 526 120

















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 4,348 $ 4,259 $ 5,849 $ 8,611 $ 9,964 $ 16,127

















Other real estate owned $ 3,035 $ 3,062 $ 3,062 $ 2,860 $ 2,978 $ 4,402

Other repossessed assets $ 2,802 $ 2,802 $ 2,802 $ 42 $ 32 $ 68

Modified/restructured loans $ 1,198 $ 1,021 $ 1,006 $ 1,016 $ 893 $ -















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 499.45 % 458.69 % 368.49 % 223.09 % 189.90 % 112.34 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 186.98 % 182.43 % 155.13 % 157.00 % 138.49 % 87.59 % Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.59 % 0.70 % 1.14 % Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.53 % 0.84 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.56 % 0.66 % 1.13 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.69 % 1.07 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition

























(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024













Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 77,313 $ 82,813 $ 77,020 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,800

1,618

1,307 Cash and cash equivalents

79,113

84,431

78,327 Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)

103,582

99,998

94,494 Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)

174,951

174,144

175,497 Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values

1,008

1,001

- Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

5,815

5,815

5,768 Loans held for sale

110

-

806 Loans

1,502,481

1,479,869

1,480,793 Unearned fees

(533)

(457)

(442) Allowance for credit losses

(19,044)

(18,467)

(18,170) Net loans

1,482,904

1,460,945

1,462,181 Premises and equipment, net

29,644

30,010

30,081 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,609

11,691

11,773 Bank owned life insurance

49,642

49,293

48,952 Deferred tax assets

9,151

10,021

9,989 Other real estate owned, net

3,035

3,062

3,062 Operating lease asset

1,058

1,131

1,204 Pension asset

18,537

16,064

17,824 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

37,312

32,147

33,064 Total Assets $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Non-interest bearing deposits $ 425,784 $ 422,415 $ 426,737 Interest bearing deposits

1,188,423

1,201,159

1,148,092 Total deposits

1,614,207

1,623,574

1,574,829 Short-term borrowings

50,954

20,342

65,409 Long-term borrowings

120,929

120,929

120,929 Operating lease liability

1,231

1,308

1,384 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

995

863

863 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,579

27,617

28,889 Dividends payable

1,429

1,426

1,424 Total Liabilities

1,816,324

1,796,059

1,793,727 Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,494,611 shares at June 30, 2025; 6,478,634 at March 31, 2025; and 6,471,096 at December 31, 2024

65

65

65 Surplus

21,121

20,606

20,476 Retained earnings

197,938

193,382

189,002 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,977)

(30,359)

(30,248) Total Shareholders' Equity

191,147

183,694

179,295 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022

Historical Income Statement











































2025

2024

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income























Interest and fees on loans $ 22,294 $ 21,755 $ 21,299 $ 21,018 $ 20,221 $ 19,218 Interest on investment securities























Taxable

1,776

1,763

1,672

1,647

1,697

1,744 Exempt from federal income tax

57

45

47

56

53

53 Total investment income

1,833

1,808

1,719

1,703

1,750

1,797 Other

744

499

707

536

1,142

883 Total interest income

24,871

24,062

23,725

23,257

23,113

21,898 Interest expense























Interest on deposits

6,788

6,683

6,585

6,579

6,398

6,266 Interest on short-term borrowings

21

20

40

467

509

461 Interest on long-term borrowings

1,355

1,343

1,400

983

968

1,359 Total interest expense

8,164

8,046

8,025

8,029

7,875

8,086 Net interest income

16,707

16,016

15,700

15,228

15,238

13,812 Credit loss expense/(credit)























Loans

728

657

522

195

1,251

961 Debt securities held to maturity

-

-

-

14

-

- Off balance sheet credit exposures

132

(1)

7

55

(57)

(15) Provision for credit losses

860

656

529

264

1,194

946 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

15,847

15,360

15,171

14,964

14,044

12,866 Other operating income























Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

146

92

132

141

59

82 Net gains/(losses)

146

92

132

141

59

82 Other Income























Service charges on deposit accounts

577

547

553

555

556

556 Other service charges

214

206

211

236

225

215 Trust department

2,386

2,323

2,323

2,328

2,255

2,188 Debit card income

983

921

1,134

1,000

999

932 Bank owned life insurance

348

341

345

340

334

326 Brokerage commissions

370

421

295

297

362

495 Other

62

63

63

156

51

81 Total other income

4,940

4,822

4,924

4,912

4,782

4,793 Total other operating income

5,086

4,914

5,056

5,053

4,841

4,875 Other operating expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

7,319

7,331

6,456

7,160

7,256

7,157 FDIC premiums

267

245

260

256

285

269 Equipment

565

578

490

627

635

923 Occupancy

675

689

563

709

652

954 Data processing

1,600

1,503

1,688

1,333

1,422

1,318 Marketing

196

238

205

151

184

134 Professional services

589

476

536

477

449

486 Contract labor

166

163

181

149

84

183 Telephone

96

98

99

97

103

109 Other real estate owned

208

92

47

124

14

86 Investor relations

132

62

65

84

91

53 Contributions

78

56

53

65

66

50 Other

1,083

1,045

1,438

1,082

1,123

1,159 Total other operating expenses

12,974

12,576

12,081

12,314

12,364

12,881 Income before income tax expense

7,959

7,698

8,146

7,703

6,521

4,860 Provision for income tax expense

1,975

1,892

1,960

1,932

1,607

1,162 Net Income $ 5,984 $ 5,806 $ 6,186 $ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698 Basic net income per common share $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,489

6,474

6,470

6,468

6,527

6,642 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,506

6,490

6,484

6,482

6,537

6,655 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 5,984

$ 4,914

$ 11,790

$ 8,612 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



-



-



562 Income tax effect of adjustments



-



-



-



(137) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 5,984

$ 4,914

$ 11,790

$ 9,037

























Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.81

$ 1.31 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



-



-



0.08 Income tax effect of adjustments



-



-



-



(0.02) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.81

$ 1.37























































As of or for the three months ended

As of or for the six months ended



June 30,

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Per Share Data























Basic net income per share - as reported

$ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.82

$ 1.31 Basic net income per share - non-GAAP



0.92



0.75



1.82



1.37 Diluted net income per share - as reported

$ 0.92

$ 0.75

$ 1.81

$ 1.31 Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP



0.92



0.75



1.81



1.37 Basic book value per share

$ 29.43

$ 25.39











Diluted book value per share

$ 29.38

$ 25.34











































As of or for the six months ended











Significant Ratios:





















June 30,











Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.20 %



0.89 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



0.12 %











Income tax effect of adjustments



-



(0.03 %)











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.20 %



0.98 %





































Return on Average Equity - as reported



12.78 %



10.48 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



1.38 %











Income tax effect of adjustments



-



(0.34 %)











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



12.78 %



11.52 %





































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.





Three Months Ended





June 30





2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,489,485



22,304

6.01 % $ 1,415,353

$ 20,237

5.75 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



283,914



1,776

2.51 % 268,522



1,697

2.54 % Non taxable



7,424



101

5.46 % 7,800



95

4.90 % Total



291,338



1,877

2.58 %

276,322



1,792

2.61 % Federal funds sold



50,675



628

4.97 % 66,658



1,037

6.26 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,799



20

2.11 % 2,194



18

3.30 % Other interest earning assets



5,815



96

6.62 % 3,390



87

10.32 % Total earning assets



1,841,112



24,925

5.43 %

1,763,917



23,171

5.28 % Allowance for credit losses



(18,685)













(18,184)











Non-earning assets



175,323













198,749











Total Assets

$ 1,997,750











$ 1,944,482











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 357,725

$ 1,520

1.70 % $ 369,835

$ 1,495

1.63 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



473,262



3,578

3.03 % 400,747



3,515

3.53 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



496



5

4.04 % 111



1

3.62 % Savings deposits



168,854



45

0.11 % 182,988



46

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



147,433



1,122

3.05 % 146,420



1,016

2.79 % Time deposits - brokered



50,000



518

4.16 %

24,396



325

5.36 % Total deposits



1,197,770



6,788

2.27 % 1,124,497



6,398

2.29 % Short-term borrowings



19,811



21

0.43 % 71,900



509

2.85 % Long-term borrowings



120,929



1,355

4.49 % 70,929



968

5.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,338,510



8,164

2.45 %

1,267,326



7,875

2.50 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



440,779













479,232











Other liabilities



29,889













32,884











Shareholders' Equity



188,572













165,040











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,997,750











$ 1,944,482











Net interest income and spread







$ 16,761

2.98 %



$ 15,296

2.78 % Net interest margin













3.65 %









3.49 %









































Six Months Ended





June 30,





2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,486,334

$ 44,072

5.98 % $ 1,411,619

$ 39,471

5.62 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



284,612



3,539

2.51 %

281,524



3,441

2.46 % Non taxable



6,977



182

5.26 %

7,803



189

4.87 % Total



291,589



3,721

2.57 %

289,327



3,630

2.52 % Federal funds sold



46,213



1,012

4.42 %

65,251



1,795

5.53 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,174



35

2.22 %

1,352



49

7.29 % Other interest earning assets



5,795



196

6.82 %

4,248



181

8.57 % Total earning assets



1,833,105



49,036

5.39 %

1,771,797



45,126

5.12 % Allowance for loan losses



(18,550)













(17,940)











Non-earning assets



174,298













201,873











Total Assets

$ 1,988,853











$ 1,955,730











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 366,170

$ 3,173

1.75 % $ 361,358

$ 2,936

1.63 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



468,732



7,125

3.07 %

392,164



6,774

3.47 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



316



6

3.83 %

55



1

3.66 % Savings deposits



170,178



88

0.10 %

186,280



94

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



145,984



2,176

3.01 %

152,049



2,134

2.82 % Time deposits - brokered



43,059



903

4.23 %

27,198



724

5.35 % Total deposits



1,194,439



13,471

2.27 %

1,119,104



12,663

2.28 % Short-term borrowings



21,423



41

0.39 %

72,626



970

2.69 % Long-term borrowings



120,929



2,698

4.50 %

86,973



2,327

5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,336,791



16,210

2.45 %

1,278,703



15,960

2.51 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



435,362













478,655











Other liabilities



30,682













33,624











Shareholders' Equity



186,018













164,748











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,988,853











$ 1,955,730











Net interest income and spread







$ 32,826

2.94 %





$ 29,166

2.61 % Net interest margin













3.61 %











3.31 %

