First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated net income was $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $11.8 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2024. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 were 1.20% and 12.78%, respectively.
According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "The second quarter remained strong, driven by our increasing net interest margin. We were successful in controlling funding costs and the higher-than-expected interest rate environment led to favorable interest income in our loan portfolio. Loan production increased during the quarter and pipelines remain strong. We are excited to have expanded our Morgantown team during the first half of this year and are optimistic about the growth potential of that market. We will continue to add talent when the opportunity presents itself and to focus on technologies that will improve efficiencies long-term and to enhance our customer experience."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting increased loan yields and stable funding costs.
- Strong loan production during the quarter, with $65.1 million in commercial loan originations and $19.2 million in residential mortgage originations.
- Provision expense was $0.9 million in the second quarter driven by growth in both the loan portfolio and unfunded commitments and uncertainty of current economic conditions, partially offset by stable asset quality and improved qualitative factors.
- Operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.2 million when compared to the linked quarter.
- Operating expenses increased by $0.4 million when compared to the linked quarter primarily due to data processing, other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses and professional services expenses.
- A cash dividend of $0.22 per common share was declared in the second quarter.
Income Statement Overview
On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.0 million. This compares to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q2 2024
Net Income, GAAP (millions)
$ 6.0
$ 5.8
$ 4.9
Diluted net income per share, GAAP
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
$ 0.75
The $1.1 million increase in quarterly net income when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in net interest income, a $0.3 million decrease in provision for credit loss, and a $0.2 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense of $0.6 million and income tax expense of $0.4 million. Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the same period of 2024, interest and fees on loans increased by $2.1 million due to from the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and growth in our loan portfolio. Interest expense increased by $0.3 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense as increased funding was offset by reductions in deposit rates and borrowing costs. Other operating income increased by $0.2 million driven primarily by increases in wealth management income, and other operating expenses increased by $0.6 million driven by a $0.2 million increase in net OREO expenses, a $0.2 million increase in professional services and contract labor expenses, and a $0.2 million increase in data processing costs.
Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased slightly as net interest income increased by $0.7 million due to interest and fees on loans, and other operating income increased by $0.2 million due to increases in gains in sales of residential mortgages, trust department income and debit card income. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses and a $0.4 million increase in other operating expenses driven by increased net OREO expenses and data processing, professional services, and investor relations expenses.
Net income for the first six months of 2025 was $11.8 million compared to $8.6 million for the same period in 2024. Net interest income increased by $3.7 million. Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.6 million related due primarily to a $1.1 million charge-off related to equipment loans of one commercial relationship in 2024. Other operating income increased by $0.3 million primarily due to increases in gains on sales of residential mortgages and wealth management income. These increases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in other operating expenses that was primarily related to a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million increase in marketing and professional services expenses, and a $0.2 million increase in net OREO costs.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by an increase of $1.8 million in interest income due to a $2.1 million increase in interest income on loans that resulted from an increase of 26 basis points in the overall yield on the loan portfolio, upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans, and an increase in average balances of $74.1 million. Interest income on Federal funds sold decreased by $0.4 million due to a decrease of 129 basis points in average rates and a decrease of $16.0 million in average balances. Interest expense increased by $0.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Interest expense paid on deposits increased by $0.4 million due to a $73.3 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 2 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on short-term borrowings decreased by $0.5 million when compared to the same period of 2024 due to the repayment of the $40.0 million from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") late in the third quarter of 2024. Interest paid on long-term borrowings increased by $0.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024 due to a $50.0 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease in 100 basis points on rates paid.
Comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.7 million. This increase was driven by a $0.8 million increase in interest income that resulted from an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.5 million as average loan balances increased by $6.3 million and average yield increased by 6 basis points. Interest expense was stable when comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the linked quarter.
Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $3.7 million. Interest income increased by $3.9 million and was driven by an increase of $4.6 million on interest and fees on loans as average loan balances increased by $74.7 million and the overall yield increased by 36 basis points in correlation with upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $0.8 million as the average deposit balances increased by $75.3 million, driven by increases of $4.8 million in demand deposit accounts, $76.6 million in money market balances and $15.9 million in brokered time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $16.1 million and $6.1 million in retail time deposits. Interest expense on short-term borrowings decreased by $0.9 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in 2024 and subsequent repayment late in the third quarter of 2024. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.61% compared to 3.31% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Other operating income, including net gains, for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $0.2 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was driven by a $0.1 million increase in wealth management income, reflecting higher market valuations and expanded relationships with both new and existing clients. Additionally, gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million due to growth in production year-over-year.
On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased by $0.2 million. Debit card income increased by $0.1 million, and gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million due to higher production volumes. Wealth management income was stable when compared to the prior quarter.
Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $0.3 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This was attributable to a $0.2 million increase in wealth management income, driven by improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the first six months of 2025 to the same period of 2024.
Non-Interest Expense
Operating expenses increased by $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.2 million due to a $0.1 million gain on the sale of OREO property in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase in costs associated with one OREO property in the second quarter of 2025. Data processing fees increased by $0.2 million and professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.1 million due to a $0.3 million increase in salary expense related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, partially offset by decreases in employee life and health insurance expense due to decreased claims.
Operating expenses increased by $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the linked quarter. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.1 million due primarily to costs associated with one OREO property in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, data processing, professional services, and investor relations expenses each increased by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased by $0.3 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.2 million due to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, increases in stock compensation expense as a result of to increased stock prices and 401K expenses offset by reduced life and health insurance costs related to reduced claims in 2025. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.2 million due to a $0.1 million gain on the sale of OREO in 2024 as well as one-time expense associated with an OREO property recorded in the second quarter of 2025, increases of $0.1 million in marketing and professional services and an increase in data processing expenses of $0.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures.
The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 were 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively.
Balance Sheet Overview
Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $2.0 billion, representing a $34.4 million increase since December 31, 2024. During the first six months of 2025, the investment portfolio increased by $9.6 million as bonds were purchased to gain yield in anticipation of potential declines in long-term rates. Gross loans increased by $21.7 million. Management expects stronger growth in the second half of the year due to strong loan pipelines. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, bank owned life insurance, pension assets, and accrued interest receivable, increased by $4.0 million.
Total liabilities at June 30, 2025 were $1.8 billion, representing a $22.6 million increase since December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $39.4 million when compared to December 31, 2024 due primarily to the $50.0 million in new brokered deposits that were obtained in January 2025 to fund the repayment of the $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding at December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $25.5 million and retail time deposits increased by $3.9 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily our ICS product, decreased by $39.1 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit accounts, and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $0.9 million due to increased spending by businesses and consumers related to inflation. Short-term borrowings decreased by $14.5 million due to a $20.9 million decrease in overnight borrowings, partially offset by increases in balances of the overnight investment sweep product.
Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025 reflected a $21.7 million increase since December 31, 2024.
Loan Type
(in millions)
Change since
Change since
Commercial
$21.9
$21.9
1 to 4 Family Mortgages
$1.9
$3.2
Consumer
($1.2)
($3.4)
Gross Loans
$22.6
$21.7
Since December 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $24.4 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $3.6 million, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $6.1 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $3.2 million, and consumer loans decreased by $3.4 million.
New commercial loan production for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $65.1 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of June 30, 2025 was $32.3 million and unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $47.0 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $27.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.
New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $19.2 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2025 was $11.4 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $10.0 million at June 30, 2025.
Total deposits at June 30, 2025 increased by $39.4 million when compared to December 31, 2024.
Deposit Type
(in millions)
Change since
Change since
Non-Interest-Bearing
$3.4
($0.9)
Interest-Bearing Demand
($21.2)
($39.1)
Savings and Money Market
$6.7
$25.5
Time Deposits- Retail
$1.7
$3.9
Tim Deposits- Brokered
$0.0
$50.0
Total Deposits
($9.4)
$39.4
In January 2025, $50.0 million in brokered time deposits with an average interest rate of 4.24% were obtained to fund the repayment of $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding at December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $25.5 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first six months of 2025. Non-interest-bearing checking deposits decreased by $0.9 million and interest-bearing checking deposits decreased by $39.1 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers related to inflation. Retail time deposits increased by $3.9 million since December 31, 2024.
The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $29.43 per share at June 30, 2025 compared to $27.71 per share at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, there were 6,494,611 basic outstanding shares and 6,506,493 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2025 was due to the undistributed net income of $8.9 million for the first six months of 2025.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $19.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $17.9 million at June 30, 2024 and $18.2 million at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decreased provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024 was primarily due to $1.1 million in charge-offs related to one non-accrual commercial loan relationship that occurred in 2024. The increase in provision expense compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase of $22.6 in unfunded loan commitments quarter over quarter. Asset quality remained strong during the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding has been consistent at 1.27% at June 30, 2025 compared to1.25% at March 31, 2025 and 1.26% at June 30, 2024.
The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 0.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.25% and 0.89% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to charge offs of equipment loan balances on one non-accrual commercial relationship during 2024. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.13% and 0.01% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship that was previously charged off in 2021. The decrease in net charge offs in consumer loans in the first six months of 2025 was primarily driven by approximately $0.3 million in charge offs of demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.
Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans
6/30/2025
6/30/2024
Loan Type
(Charge Off) / Recovery
(Charge Off) / Recovery
Commercial Real Estate
0.00 %
0.01 %
Acquisition & Development
0.13 %
0.01 %
Commercial & Industrial
(0.25 %)
(0.89 %)
Residential Mortgage
0.01 %
(0.01 %)
Consumer
(0.96 %)
(2.02 %)
Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries
(0.07 %)
(0.25 %)
Non-accrual loans totaled $3.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2025 was related to principal reductions.
Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.7 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.1 million and $1.6 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.27% at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2024 and 0.26% as June 30, 2024.
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol: FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 24,871
$ 23,113
$ 48,933
$ 45,011
Interest expense
8,164
7,875
16,210
15,961
Net interest income
16,707
15,238
32,723
29,050
Provision for credit losses
860
1,194
1,516
2,140
Other operating income
4,940
4,782
9,762
9,575
Net gains
146
59
238
141
Other operating expense
12,974
12,364
25,550
25,245
Income before taxes
$ 7,959
$ 6,521
$ 15,657
$ 11,381
Income tax expense
1,975
1,607
3,867
2,769
Net income
$ 5,984
$ 4,914
$ 11,790
$ 8,612
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.92
$ 0.75
$ 1.82
$ 1.31
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.92
$ 0.75
$ 1.81
$ 1.31
Adjusted Basic net income (1)
$ 0.92
$ 0.75
$ 1.82
$ 1.37
Adjusted Diluted net income (1)
$ 0.92
$ 0.75
$ 1.81
$ 1.37
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.20
$ 0.44
$ 0.40
Book value
$ 29.43
$ 25.39
Diluted book value
$ 29.38
$ 25.34
Tangible book value per share
$ 27.64
$ 23.55
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 27.59
$ 23.49
Closing market value
$ 31.01
$ 20.42
Market Range:
High
$ 32.09
$ 22.88
Low
$ 25.90
$ 19.40
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,494,611
6,465,601
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,506,493
6,479,624
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.20 %
0.89 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.20 %
0.98 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.78 %
10.48 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
12.78 %
11.52 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $104 and $116
3.61 %
3.31 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.60 %
3.29 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
59.66 %
63.48 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.
June 30,
December 31
2025
2024
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 2,007,471
$ 1,973,022
Earning assets
$ 1,789,747
$ 1,758,665
Gross loans
$ 1,502,481
$ 1,480,793
Commercial Real Estate
$ 550,717
$ 526,364
Acquisition and Development
$ 98,937
$ 95,314
Commercial and Industrial
$ 281,484
$ 287,534
Residential Mortgage
$ 521,968
$ 518,815
Consumer
$ 49,375
$ 52,766
Investment securities
$ 279,541
$ 269,991
Total deposits
$ 1,614,207
$ 1,574,829
Noninterest bearing
$ 425,784
$ 426,737
Interest bearing
$ 1,188,423
$ 1,148,092
Shareholders' equity
$ 191,147
$ 179,295
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
15.22 %
14.70 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
13.32 %
12.79 %
Tier 1 Leverage
12.08 %
11.88 %
Total risk based capital
16.47 %
15.92 %
Asset quality:
Net charge-offs for the quarter
$ (151)
$ (362)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 3,813
$ 4,931
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
535
918
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 4,348
$ 5,849
Other real estate owned
$ 3,035
$ 3,062
Other repossessed assets
$ 2,802
$ 2,802
Modified loans
$ 1,198
$ 1,006
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.27 %
1.23 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
499.45 %
368.49 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
186.98 %
155.13 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.29 %
0.39 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.22 %
0.30 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.25 %
0.33 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.51 %
0.59 %
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol: FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$ 24,871
$ 24,062
$ 23,725
$ 23,257
$ 23,113
$ 21,898
Interest expense
8,164
8,046
8,025
8,029
7,875
8,086
Net interest income
16,707
16,016
15,700
15,228
15,238
13,812
Provision for credit losses
860
656
529
264
1,194
946
Other operating income
4,940
4,822
4,924
4,912
4,782
4,793
Net gains
146
92
132
141
59
82
Other operating expense
12,974
12,576
12,081
12,314
12,364
12,881
Income before taxes
$ 7,959
$ 7,698
$ 8,146
$ 7,703
$ 6,521
$ 4,860
Income tax expense
1,975
1,892
1,960
1,932
1,607
1,162
Net income
$ 5,984
$ 5,806
$ 6,186
$ 5,771
$ 4,914
$ 3,698
Per share data:
Basic net income per share
$ 0.92
$ 0.90
$ 0.95
$ 0.89
$ 0.75
$ 0.56
Diluted net income per share
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
$ 0.95
$ 0.89
$ 0.75
$ 0.56
Adjusted basic net income (1)
$ 0.92
$ 0.90
$ 0.95
$ 0.89
$ 0.75
$ 0.62
Adjusted diluted net income (1)
$ 0.92
$ 0.89
$ 0.95
$ 0.89
$ 0.75
$ 0.62
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.20
Book value
$ 29.43
$ 28.35
$ 27.71
$ 26.90
$ 25.39
$ 24.89
Diluted book value
$ 29.38
$ 28.27
$ 27.65
$ 26.84
$ 25.34
$ 24.86
Tangible book value per share
$ 27.64
$ 26.55
$ 25.89
$ 25.06
$ 23.55
$ 23.08
Diluted Tangible book value per share
$ 27.59
$ 26.47
$ 25.83
$ 25.01
$ 23.49
$ 23.05
Closing market value
$ 31.01
$ 30.02
$ 33.71
$ 29.84
$ 20.42
$ 22.91
Market Range:
High
$ 32.09
$ 41.61
$ 36.17
$ 30.77
$ 22.88
$ 23.85
Low
$ 25.90
$ 29.38
$ 29.63
$ 20.40
$ 19.40
$ 21.21
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
6,494,611
6,478,634
6,471,096
6,468,625
6,465,601
6,648,645
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
6,506,493
6,497,454
6,485,119
6,482,648
6,479,624
6,657,239
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
Return on average assets
1.20 %
1.19 %
1.06 %
0.99 %
0.89 %
0.76 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
1.20 %
1.19 %
1.08 %
1.01 %
0.98 %
0.85 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.78 %
12.83 %
12.16 %
11.52 %
10.48 %
9.07 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
12.78 %
12.83 %
12.42 %
11.78 %
11.52 %
10.11 %
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $104 and $116
3.61 %
3.56 %
3.38 %
3.34 %
3.31 %
3.12 %
Net interest margin GAAP
3.60 %
3.55 %
3.36 %
3.32 %
3.29 %
3.10 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
59.66 %
59.95 %
61.31 %
62.46 %
63.48 %
65.71 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Financial Condition at period end:
Assets
$ 2,007,471
$ 1,979,753
$ 1,973,022
$ 1,916,126
$ 1,868,599
$ 1,912,953
Earning assets
$ 1,789,747
$ 1,762,891
$ 1,758,665
$ 1,722,346
$ 1,695,425
$ 1,695,962
Gross loans
$ 1,502,481
$ 1,479,869
$ 1,480,793
$ 1,447,883
$ 1,422,975
$ 1,412,327
Commercial Real Estate
$ 550,717
$ 532,764
$ 526,364
$ 502,828
$ 506,273
$ 492,819
Acquisition and Development
$ 98,937
$ 94,063
$ 95,314
$ 92,909
$ 88,215
$ 83,424
Commercial and Industrial
$ 281,484
$ 282,370
$ 287,534
$ 277,994
$ 260,168
$ 274,722
Residential Mortgage
$ 521,968
$ 520,072
$ 518,815
$ 519,168
$ 511,354
$ 501,990
Consumer
$ 49,375
$ 50,600
$ 52,766
$ 54,984
$ 56,965
$ 59,372
Investment securities
$ 279,541
$ 275,143
$ 269,991
$ 267,214
$ 267,151
$ 278,716
Total deposits
$ 1,614,207
$ 1,623,574
$ 1,574,829
$ 1,540,395
$ 1,537,071
$ 1,563,453
Noninterest bearing
$ 425,784
$ 422,415
$ 426,737
$ 419,437
$ 423,970
$ 422,759
Interest bearing
$ 1,188,423
$ 1,201,159
$ 1,148,092
$ 1,120,958
$ 1,113,101
$ 1,140,694
Shareholders' equity
$ 191,147
$ 183,694
$ 179,295
$ 173,979
$ 164,177
$ 165,481
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
15.22 %
14.87 %
14.70 %
14.61 %
14.51 %
14.58 %
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
13.32 %
12.97 %
12.79 %
12.66 %
12.54 %
12.60 %
Tier 1 Leverage
12.08 %
11.94 %
11.88 %
11.88 %
11.69 %
11.48 %
Total risk based capital
16.47 %
16.10 %
15.92 %
15.83 %
15.75 %
15.83 %
Asset quality:
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter
$ (151)
$ (360)
$ (362)
$ (109)
$ (1,309)
$ (459)
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 3,813
$ 4,026
$ 4,931
$ 8,073
$ 9,438
$ 16,007
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
535
233
918
538
526
120
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
$ 4,348
$ 4,259
$ 5,849
$ 8,611
$ 9,964
$ 16,127
Other real estate owned
$ 3,035
$ 3,062
$ 3,062
$ 2,860
$ 2,978
$ 4,402
Other repossessed assets
$ 2,802
$ 2,802
$ 2,802
$ 42
$ 32
$ 68
Modified/restructured loans
$ 1,198
$ 1,021
$ 1,006
$ 1,016
$ 893
$ -
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.27 %
1.25 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.26 %
1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
499.45 %
458.69 %
368.49 %
223.09 %
189.90 %
112.34 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
186.98 %
182.43 %
155.13 %
157.00 %
138.49 %
87.59 %
Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans
0.29 %
0.29 %
0.39 %
0.59 %
0.70 %
1.14 %
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
0.22 %
0.22 %
0.30 %
0.45 %
0.53 %
0.84 %
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.25 %
0.27 %
0.33 %
0.56 %
0.66 %
1.13 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.51 %
0.51 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.69 %
1.07 %
Consolidated Statement of Condition
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
77,313
$
82,813
$
77,020
Interest bearing deposits in banks
1,800
1,618
1,307
Cash and cash equivalents
79,113
84,431
78,327
Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)
103,582
99,998
94,494
Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)
174,951
174,144
175,497
Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values
1,008
1,001
-
Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
5,815
5,815
5,768
Loans held for sale
110
-
806
Loans
1,502,481
1,479,869
1,480,793
Unearned fees
(533)
(457)
(442)
Allowance for credit losses
(19,044)
(18,467)
(18,170)
Net loans
1,482,904
1,460,945
1,462,181
Premises and equipment, net
29,644
30,010
30,081
Goodwill and other intangible assets
11,609
11,691
11,773
Bank owned life insurance
49,642
49,293
48,952
Deferred tax assets
9,151
10,021
9,989
Other real estate owned, net
3,035
3,062
3,062
Operating lease asset
1,058
1,131
1,204
Pension asset
18,537
16,064
17,824
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
37,312
32,147
33,064
Total Assets
$
2,007,471
$
1,979,753
$
1,973,022
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
425,784
$
422,415
$
426,737
Interest bearing deposits
1,188,423
1,201,159
1,148,092
Total deposits
1,614,207
1,623,574
1,574,829
Short-term borrowings
50,954
20,342
65,409
Long-term borrowings
120,929
120,929
120,929
Operating lease liability
1,231
1,308
1,384
Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures
995
863
863
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
26,579
27,617
28,889
Dividends payable
1,429
1,426
1,424
Total Liabilities
1,816,324
1,796,059
1,793,727
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,494,611 shares at June 30, 2025; 6,478,634 at March 31, 2025; and 6,471,096 at December 31, 2024
65
65
65
Surplus
21,121
20,606
20,476
Retained earnings
197,938
193,382
189,002
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,977)
(30,359)
(30,248)
Total Shareholders' Equity
191,147
183,694
179,295
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,007,471
$
1,979,753
$
1,973,022
Historical Income Statement
2025
2024
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
In thousands
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
22,294
$
21,755
$
21,299
$
21,018
$
20,221
$
19,218
Interest on investment securities
Taxable
1,776
1,763
1,672
1,647
1,697
1,744
Exempt from federal income tax
57
45
47
56
53
53
Total investment income
1,833
1,808
1,719
1,703
1,750
1,797
Other
744
499
707
536
1,142
883
Total interest income
24,871
24,062
23,725
23,257
23,113
21,898
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
6,788
6,683
6,585
6,579
6,398
6,266
Interest on short-term borrowings
21
20
40
467
509
461
Interest on long-term borrowings
1,355
1,343
1,400
983
968
1,359
Total interest expense
8,164
8,046
8,025
8,029
7,875
8,086
Net interest income
16,707
16,016
15,700
15,228
15,238
13,812
Credit loss expense/(credit)
Loans
728
657
522
195
1,251
961
Debt securities held to maturity
-
-
-
14
-
-
Off balance sheet credit exposures
132
(1)
7
55
(57)
(15)
Provision for credit losses
860
656
529
264
1,194
946
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,847
15,360
15,171
14,964
14,044
12,866
Other operating income
Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans
146
92
132
141
59
82
Net gains/(losses)
146
92
132
141
59
82
Other Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
577
547
553
555
556
556
Other service charges
214
206
211
236
225
215
Trust department
2,386
2,323
2,323
2,328
2,255
2,188
Debit card income
983
921
1,134
1,000
999
932
Bank owned life insurance
348
341
345
340
334
326
Brokerage commissions
370
421
295
297
362
495
Other
62
63
63
156
51
81
Total other income
4,940
4,822
4,924
4,912
4,782
4,793
Total other operating income
5,086
4,914
5,056
5,053
4,841
4,875
Other operating expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
7,319
7,331
6,456
7,160
7,256
7,157
FDIC premiums
267
245
260
256
285
269
Equipment
565
578
490
627
635
923
Occupancy
675
689
563
709
652
954
Data processing
1,600
1,503
1,688
1,333
1,422
1,318
Marketing
196
238
205
151
184
134
Professional services
589
476
536
477
449
486
Contract labor
166
163
181
149
84
183
Telephone
96
98
99
97
103
109
Other real estate owned
208
92
47
124
14
86
Investor relations
132
62
65
84
91
53
Contributions
78
56
53
65
66
50
Other
1,083
1,045
1,438
1,082
1,123
1,159
Total other operating expenses
12,974
12,576
12,081
12,314
12,364
12,881
Income before income tax expense
7,959
7,698
8,146
7,703
6,521
4,860
Provision for income tax expense
1,975
1,892
1,960
1,932
1,607
1,162
Net Income
$
5,984
$
5,806
$
6,186
$
5,771
$
4,914
$
3,698
Basic net income per common share
$
0.92
$
0.90
$
0.95
$
0.89
$
0.75
$
0.56
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.92
$
0.89
$
0.95
$
0.89
$
0.75
$
0.56
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding
6,489
6,474
6,470
6,468
6,527
6,642
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
6,506
6,490
6,484
6,482
6,537
6,655
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.20
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands, except for per share amount)
Net income - as reported
$
5,984
$
4,914
$
11,790
$
8,612
Adjustments:
Accelerated depreciation expenses
-
-
-
562
Income tax effect of adjustments
-
-
-
(137)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,984
$
4,914
$
11,790
$
9,037
Diluted earnings per share - as reported
$
0.92
$
0.75
$
1.81
$
1.31
Adjustments:
Accelerated depreciation expenses
-
-
-
0.08
Income tax effect of adjustments
-
-
-
(0.02)
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.92
$
0.75
$
1.81
$
1.37
As of or for the three months ended
As of or for the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Per Share Data
Basic net income per share - as reported
$
0.92
$
0.75
$
1.82
$
1.31
Basic net income per share - non-GAAP
0.92
0.75
1.82
1.37
Diluted net income per share - as reported
$
0.92
$
0.75
$
1.81
$
1.31
Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP
0.92
0.75
1.81
1.37
Basic book value per share
$
29.43
$
25.39
Diluted book value per share
$
29.38
$
25.34
As of or for the six months ended
Significant Ratios:
June 30,
Return on Average Assets - as reported
1.20 %
0.89 %
Accelerated depreciation expenses
-
0.12 %
Income tax effect of adjustments
-
(0.03 %)
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.20 %
0.98 %
Return on Average Equity - as reported
12.78 %
10.48 %
Accelerated depreciation expenses
-
1.38 %
Income tax effect of adjustments
-
(0.34 %)
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
12.78 %
11.52 %
(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
Three Months Ended
June 30
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,489,485
22,304
6.01
%
$
1,415,353
$
20,237
5.75
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
283,914
1,776
2.51
%
268,522
1,697
2.54
%
Non taxable
7,424
101
5.46
%
7,800
95
4.90
%
Total
291,338
1,877
2.58
%
276,322
1,792
2.61
%
Federal funds sold
50,675
628
4.97
%
66,658
1,037
6.26
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
3,799
20
2.11
%
2,194
18
3.30
%
Other interest earning assets
5,815
96
6.62
%
3,390
87
10.32
%
Total earning assets
1,841,112
24,925
5.43
%
1,763,917
23,171
5.28
%
Allowance for credit losses
(18,685)
(18,184)
Non-earning assets
175,323
198,749
Total Assets
$
1,997,750
$
1,944,482
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
357,725
$
1,520
1.70
%
$
369,835
$
1,495
1.63
%
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
473,262
3,578
3.03
%
400,747
3,515
3.53
%
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
496
5
4.04
%
111
1
3.62
%
Savings deposits
168,854
45
0.11
%
182,988
46
0.10
%
Time deposits - retail
147,433
1,122
3.05
%
146,420
1,016
2.79
%
Time deposits - brokered
50,000
518
4.16
%
24,396
325
5.36
%
Total deposits
1,197,770
6,788
2.27
%
1,124,497
6,398
2.29
%
Short-term borrowings
19,811
21
0.43
%
71,900
509
2.85
%
Long-term borrowings
120,929
1,355
4.49
%
70,929
968
5.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,338,510
8,164
2.45
%
1,267,326
7,875
2.50
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
440,779
479,232
Other liabilities
29,889
32,884
Shareholders' Equity
188,572
165,040
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,997,750
$
1,944,482
Net interest income and spread
$
16,761
2.98
%
$
15,296
2.78
%
Net interest margin
3.65
%
3.49
%
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Loans
$
1,486,334
$
44,072
5.98
%
$
1,411,619
$
39,471
5.62
%
Investment Securities:
Taxable
284,612
3,539
2.51
%
281,524
3,441
2.46
%
Non taxable
6,977
182
5.26
%
7,803
189
4.87
%
Total
291,589
3,721
2.57
%
289,327
3,630
2.52
%
Federal funds sold
46,213
1,012
4.42
%
65,251
1,795
5.53
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
3,174
35
2.22
%
1,352
49
7.29
%
Other interest earning assets
5,795
196
6.82
%
4,248
181
8.57
%
Total earning assets
1,833,105
49,036
5.39
%
1,771,797
45,126
5.12
%
Allowance for loan losses
(18,550)
(17,940)
Non-earning assets
174,298
201,873
Total Assets
$
1,988,853
$
1,955,730
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
366,170
$
3,173
1.75
%
$
361,358
$
2,936
1.63
%
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
468,732
7,125
3.07
%
392,164
6,774
3.47
%
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
316
6
3.83
%
55
1
3.66
%
Savings deposits
170,178
88
0.10
%
186,280
94
0.10
%
Time deposits - retail
145,984
2,176
3.01
%
152,049
2,134
2.82
%
Time deposits - brokered
43,059
903
4.23
%
27,198
724
5.35
%
Total deposits
1,194,439
13,471
2.27
%
1,119,104
12,663
2.28
%
Short-term borrowings
21,423
41
0.39
%
72,626
970
2.69
%
Long-term borrowings
120,929
2,698
4.50
%
86,973
2,327
5.38
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,336,791
16,210
2.45
%
1,278,703
15,960
2.51
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
435,362
478,655
Other liabilities
30,682
33,624
Shareholders' Equity
186,018
164,748
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,988,853
$
1,955,730
Net interest income and spread
$
32,826
2.94
%
$
29,166
2.61
%
Net interest margin
3.61
%
3.31
%
