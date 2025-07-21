Photocat A/S has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Photocat A/S.

Short name: PCAT ISIN code: DK0060668796 Order book ID: 115935

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 4, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB