Dutch developer Gutami Holding has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Burkina Faso's national utility to supply electricity from a planned 150 MW solar project paired with 50 MWh of storage. The government of Burkina Faso has formalized a public-private partnership with Netherlands-based developer Gutami Holding for a 150 MW solar project with 50 MWh of accompanying battery energy storage. A 25-year power purchase agreement is also in place between Gutami and the country's national utility company, Sonabel, that will see the energy produced at the plant delivered to the national ...

