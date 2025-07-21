Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 09:59
6,800 Euro
-2,16 % -0,150
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, will report its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended April 30, 2025, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 792442. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 52754, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.
Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:
Gavin Cooper
Vice President, Global Marketing
gcooper@championsoncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/champions-oncology-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-1050317

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
