Igniting the Power of Mission-Driven Work: Julia Santosuosso of Mary Kay Inc. Makes the DSN "40 Under 40" List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Originally published on https://newsroom.marykay.com/

Julia Santosuosso, Program Manager of Global Social Impact at Mary Kay, makes the "40 Under 40" list with Direct Selling News. (Photo Courtesy: Julia Santosuosso)

Direct Selling News just dropped its annual 40 Under 40 list, and it's packed with bold talent shaking up the industry. These game-changers - from marketing mavericks to product powerhouses - aren't just keeping up with the trends; they're setting them. Recognized for their leadership, disruptive ideas, and undeniable impact, this year's class is redefining what it means to lead in direct selling.

Julia Santosuosso, Program Manager of Global Social Impact at Mary Kay, brings warmth, dedication, and purpose to everything she does. With a genuine passion for creating positive change, she collaborates closely with Mary Kay's global markets and external partners to drive meaningful impact through the company's social initiative, Pink Changing Lives®.

Did you know: Mary Kay ranked #9 on Forbes' 2025 list of Best Brands for Social Impact 2025 - out of 3,900 brands, being the only beauty brand and the only direct selling company represented in the Top 10.

We caught up with Julia to get to know her better and learn about her vision of leadership beyond self.

What do you do in your current role? How did you get to this point in your career?

In my current role, I lead Global Social Impact delivering programs and strategic communications with a focus on Mary Kay's global corporate philanthropy and reputation building. My role encompasses everything from driving our multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives® programs - benefiting millions of women and investing over $230 million into communities and non-profits - to our Young Women in STEM initiatives helping young women pursue their dreams in STEM fields often underrepresented by women. I also manage the U.S.-based Mary Kay Ash Foundation® overseeing cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants, programs, and partnerships along with donor engagement, events, and day-to-day operations.

What I love most about my work is the heart of the Company - where brand purpose, community investment, and storytelling all intersect -helping to amplify the Company mission to enrich women's lives.

My career began in nonprofit, where I spent nearly a decade working in development, communications, and event management (often all in the same role!) That experience gave me a deeper appreciation for the power of mission-driven work and that tangible impact can be achieved on any scale when people unite for a cause. I knew when I transitioned to the corporate sector, purposeful work had to remain at the core of my responsibilities.

How were you introduced to the direct selling channel?

Growing up in Dallas, Mary Kay has always been an iconic brand and well-known for its exceptional work culture, but it wasn't until joining the company that I could fully appreciate the transformative opportunity it creates for women around the world.

The first time I attended Mary Kay's U.S. Seminar - a conference convening thousands of Independent Beauty Consultants from across the country to recognize, celebrate, and learn how to develop their business - could I fully grasp the grit, determination, network, and empowerment running a Mary Kay business brings to life.

Since then, I've had the privilege of working closely with our global markets and independent sales force members around the world, amplifying the impactful work they are doing locally to make the world a more beautiful place.

What about direct selling most excites and/or inspires you?

Empowering women. What other industry can a woman define her future on her own terms? Whether she starts a business for supplemental income, flexibility, a sense of purpose or community - direct selling allows women to cultivate success in a way that works for them at any stage of life.

Connecting customers with amazing products is just the beginning of what direct selling unlocks for a woman starting a business. It's about building confidence, gaining independence, and charting her own course. I have seen firsthand how direct selling transforms lives and strengthens communities - it's a beautiful thing.

As for the channel, I believe direct selling will continue to evolve into an even more dynamic and omnichannel experience. Technology is rapidly changing the game, finding faster, better, more sustainable ways to create and maintain meaningful connections and sales experiences with customers across the world. It's an incredible time to join direct selling; the possibilities to grow your multi-faceted business are only getting better.

What's one piece of advice or "pearl of wisdom" you could share to anyone starting out in a direct selling corporate career?

Say yes to every opportunity to ask questions, learn, and keep growing. Early in my career, I shied away from questioning decisions or sharing feedback that differed from the group - thinking experience automatically gave you the right answer, so my input must not be as valuable or needed. It wasn't until much later, I realized we each bring a unique perspective and experience to every situation, problem to be solved, or strategic brainstorm - our collective input only elevates the group's outcome.

****

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

# # #

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/igniting-the-power-of-mission-driven-work-julia-santosuosso-of-m-1050615