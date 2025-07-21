The "Germany Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Derivatives (CBD, THC, Others), End-use with Growth Forecasts, Key Companies and Competitive Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Legal Cannabis Market was valued at USD 37.15 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 85.64 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.09%.

Factors such as rising social acceptance of cannabis, growing medical applications of cannabis, increasing R&D technological innovation, and the introduction of new cultivation technologies are expected to drive the cannabis industry in the country. For instance, in February 2024, according to data published in Reuters, 4.5 million individuals are estimated to use cannabis in Germany.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies fuel the market growth. For instance, according to data published by the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists (ABDA), the number of prescriptions for medical cannabis for Statutory Health Insurance (SHI)-insured patients in Germany was 338,500 in 2022. Furthermore, according to the same source, 14,840 Kg of cannabis was delivered to pharmacies for medicinal purposes in 2022.

Moreover, growing awareness among people regarding the therapeutic applications of cannabis and the launch of online cannabis prescription platforms drive market growth. For instance, in September 2023, Cantourage Group SE, a Berlin-based company, introduced Telecan, a telemedicine platform for medical cannabis, under the guidance of Florian Wesemann, a medical doctor. The platform offers a simple and convenient way for potential patients to access cannabis therapy.

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the usage of cannabis and its derivatives in Germany. The medical application of CBD has gained immense popularity, leading to the development of policies for its distribution and use by the government. Moreover, conferences and various events being organized for cannabis industry leaders drive market growth. For instance, the International Cannabis Business Conference was to be held in Berlin in April 2024, Germany's biggest annual gathering of influential political and cannabis business leaders.

The cannabis industry has witnessed the development of new techniques and technologies that aid in its cultivation, and these advancements are expected to boost market growth. The demand for technologically advanced cannabis production has led to the optimization of resources by cultivators. This, coupled with the increased utilization of hemp and marijuana in various sectors, such as personal care cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food, beverages, has impelled market growth. In addition, the use of cannabis and its derivatives by various businesses as a raw material for manufacturing products is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Germany Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights

By source, the hemp segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 84.50% in 2024. Hemp covers an extensive range of products, including supplements, nutritional powders, beverages, protein nutrition bars, animal feed, and pet food.

By derivatives, the CBD segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 63.61% in 2024. CBD is the non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, and its adoption is increasing for a wide range of health benefits.

By end use, the industrial use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 80.26% in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.64 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Germany

Companies Featured

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holding, Inc

Tilray Brands

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

SynBiotic

Cansativa GmbH

DEMECAN

Four 20 Pharma

Avextra Pharma GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upemk2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250721092189/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900