Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Simpay Appoints Ed Fleiss as Director of Strategic Partnerships

Simpay expands reach with national & regional associations

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of payment processing and business solutions, announces the appointment of Ed Fleiss as Director of Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, Fleiss will spearhead the development and management of key alliances to accelerate Simpay's growth and enhance its service offerings nationwide.

Ed Fleiss - Director of Strategic Partnerships

Ed Fleiss - Director of Strategic Partnerships

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the Simpay team," said Laz Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "His expertise in developing high-performing strategic partnerships will be instrumental in delivering Simpay's products and services to regional and national associations, enterprise-level partnerships, and franchises. Our goal is to provide our partners' constituents with exceptional, essential business services that truly impact the way they do business with their customers, clients, or patients."

Ed brings a wealth of industry experience to Simpay, including product and brand development, long-term financial strategy planning, channel sales management, and business development. Ed has served in senior management positions and through his leadership has helped hundreds of business owners do business better, from solving problems to finding new solutions - Fleiss is poised to make a significant impact at Simpay.

"I am excited to join Simpay at such a dynamic time in its evolution," said Fleiss. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to foster partnerships that drive growth, innovation, and exceptional value for our clients."

Outside of the office, Ed is passionate about spending quality time traveling the world with his wife - a pastime he looks forward to resuming soon. An avid diver, he is always in pursuit of new underwater experiences, with bucket-list destinations including the Red Sea, Truk Lagoon, the Greek Isles, and even an intriguing missile silo in Missouri.

Contact Information

Gary Breeds
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@simpay.net
8662532227

SOURCE: Simpay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/simpay-appoints-ed-fleiss-as-director-of-strategic-partnerships-1047645

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
