Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc.: SMP Nutra Officially Cuts Ribbon For Their New Headquarters In Florida

A state-of-the-art, 100,000+ square-foot facility in Largo, Florida, will serve as the company's new operational hub.

LARGO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / SMP Nutra, a leading contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, has officially celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Largo, Florida. The company has successfully completed its headquarters relocation from Long Island, New York, to a state-of-the-art facility that has more than 100,000 square feet.

The new headquarters represent a significant milestone in SMP Nutra's growth. Designed to support increased production capacity and enhanced operational efficiency, the facility positions the company to continue delivering best-in-class services and products to clients in the nutraceutical industry.

To commemorate the achievement, SMP Nutra hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility. Executive Chairman Steven Milano and Chief Executive Officer Frank Cantone presided over the event, officially opening the doors to the Largo headquarters. They were joined by employees, family members, vendors, and valued clients in celebrating the occasion.

"Our move to Florida marks a new chapter for SMP Nutra," said Frank Cantone, Chief Executive Officer. "This facility allows us to better serve our clients, invest in innovation, and create opportunities for our growing team."

"Our investment into our quality has completely revolutionized our company and has allowed us to build a strong foundation on which to grow into this facility," said Steven Milano, Executive Chairman. "In less than 1 year, we are cutting the ribbon and welcoming you into a fully NSF 455-2 certified GMP manufacturing facility."

The transition to the Largo location underscores SMP Nutra's ongoing commitment to growth, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence within the supplement manufacturing sector.

About Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc.

Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. (SMP Nutra) is a full-service dietary supplement manufacturer dedicated to helping brands around the world produce premium products. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and speed to market, SMP Nutra works with companies of all sizes to take high-quality nutraceuticals from concept to completion. The company supports nearly any type of nutraceutical formula, including fully custom formulations, and also offers an extensive catalog of stock private-label options, such as gummies, capsules, powders, softgels, tablets, and more.

