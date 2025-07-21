Teverra LLC: Teverra Joins Forces With Dutch Partners to Expand Commercialization of ResStor

A Breakthrough in Long-Duration Energy Storage for Data Center Cooling

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Teverra, a leader in advanced subsurface energy solutions, is pleased to announce strategic partnership with Dutch firms, IF Technology and DTESS, to accelerate the commercialization and global deployment of its ResStor platform-a transformative long-duration energy storage solution. The collaboration aims to scale the use of ResStor for seasonal energy storage, geothermal power generation, and next-generation cooling systems.

Cold-ResStor

Leveraging Subsurface Cold Reservoirs for Large-Scale, Energy-Efficient Cooling

ResStor is a proprietary Reservoir Thermal Energy Storage technology capable of storing thermal energy for several months with exceptional efficiency. Designed for both seasonal and diurnal cycling, ResStor enables reliable, dispatchable delivery of heat or power in alignment with demand, making it a powerful tool for renewable energy integration and decarbonization efforts.

A key application of the platform is Cold-ResStor, an innovative variation designed to store cold and deliver high-efficiency cooling to data centers, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. When integrated into existing or new data centers, Cold-ResStor has demonstrated the potential to:

Reduce power consumption by up to 80%

Cut cooling costs by 70%

Lower CO2 emissions by 75%

These performance metrics are supported by real-world operational data in the Netherlands and comprehensive technoeconomic analyses conducted in the U.S.

"Our partnership with Dutch experts DTESS and IF Technology brings together global leaders in subsurface innovation," said Dr. Hamed Soroush, CEO of Teverra. "Their deep experience with underground thermal storage aligns perfectly with our vision for scaling ResStor in global markets. Together, we will accelerate adoption of a technology that offers a reliable, cost-effective, and carbon-reducing alternative to conventional heating and cooling systems."

DTESS and IF Technology, both based in the Netherlands, have a proven track record of delivering sustainable thermal energy solutions, including successful installations of similar subsurface systems for data centers across the Netherlands over the past decade.

"With Teverra's groundbreaking technology and our implementation expertise, we're excited to deliver impactful energy storage and cooling solutions to industries and municipalities navigating the clean energy transition," said IF Technology's CEO, Martijn van Aarssen. Bas Godschalk of DTESS adds "With our extensive experience in both Dutch projects, we are uniquely positioned to adapt proven technologies from the Netherlands into reliable, sustainable solutions tailored to the American market."

The partnership will focus on immediate commercial deployments, knowledge exchange, and joint technology optimization across multiple sectors including data infrastructure, district energy, industrial heat, and utility-scale geothermal storage.

About Companies

Teverra is a subsurface technology company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of the Earth's energy systems. With expertise in geothermal and subsurface storage, Teverra develops next-generation tools for clean and safe energy production and storage. www.teverra.com

IF Technology is an engineering firm specializing in sustainable subsurface energy solutions. With over 35 years of experience, IF Technology is a pioneer in aquifer thermal energy storage. www.iftechnology.nl

DTESS is a consulting company focused on introduction of RTES technology worldwide. The company brings in decades of Dutch experience in the development and construction of low and high temperature aquifer thermal energy storage solutions. https://dtess.com/

