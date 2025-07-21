OFS Portal Introduces Supplier-Focused Membership Tiers

Simplify e-Invoicing and Scale Smarter

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / OFS Portal is pleased to announce the launch of new membership tiers designed specifically for supplier companies joining for the first time. Designed to remove common barriers, these flexible tiers help suppliers' lower costs, streamline compliance, simplify integrations, and standardize e-invoicing with energy operators worldwide.

The new model simplifies onboarding by scaling membership fees based on company size, ensuring equitable access to OFS Portal's legal, digital, and data protection framework. New supplier members gain the ability to connect with over 650 operators and 50+ global networks-without added technology or platform investments.

"Our goal is to make it easier for suppliers to get ahead of operator e-invoicing integrations, mandates and global tax requirements," said OFS Portal CEO, Mimi Stansbury. "These new membership options help suppliers reduce invoicing rework, accelerate payment cycles, and scale confidently across the energy supply chain."

The introduction of these new tiers reflects OFS Portal's ongoing commitment to accelerating the adoption of standardized, secure B2B processes across the energy supply chain. By making membership more accessible to a broader range of suppliers, OFS Portal aims to expand the use of its legal and operational framework while advancing the adoption of PIDX standards that benefit the entire industry.

OFS Portal is a pioneer in B2B eCommerce integration for energy industry suppliers and service providers. Founded by eleven leading oilfield services firms in 2000, OFS Portal has been advancing standardized digital transactions across the global energy supply chain for over two decades.

As a trusted Energy Supply Chain Network (ESCN), OFS Portal supports secure, compliant, and scalable data exchange through its legal and technical framework-connecting suppliers with over 620 operators, 50 e-invoicing networks, and eighteen of the top 20 Fortune 250 energy companies. Current equity members include Baker Hughes and Halliburton, with Wellbore Integrity Solutions participating as subscriber members. Stay informed-follow OFS

Portal on LinkedIn for expert blogs, white papers, and updates.

