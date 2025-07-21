Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OFS Portal Introduces Supplier-Focused Membership Tiers

Simplify e-Invoicing and Scale Smarter

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / OFS Portal is pleased to announce the launch of new membership tiers designed specifically for supplier companies joining for the first time. Designed to remove common barriers, these flexible tiers help suppliers' lower costs, streamline compliance, simplify integrations, and standardize e-invoicing with energy operators worldwide.

OFS Portal Logo

OFS Portal Logo
Logo for OFS Portal

The new model simplifies onboarding by scaling membership fees based on company size, ensuring equitable access to OFS Portal's legal, digital, and data protection framework. New supplier members gain the ability to connect with over 650 operators and 50+ global networks-without added technology or platform investments.

"Our goal is to make it easier for suppliers to get ahead of operator e-invoicing integrations, mandates and global tax requirements," said OFS Portal CEO, Mimi Stansbury. "These new membership options help suppliers reduce invoicing rework, accelerate payment cycles, and scale confidently across the energy supply chain."

The introduction of these new tiers reflects OFS Portal's ongoing commitment to accelerating the adoption of standardized, secure B2B processes across the energy supply chain. By making membership more accessible to a broader range of suppliers, OFS Portal aims to expand the use of its legal and operational framework while advancing the adoption of PIDX standards that benefit the entire industry.

Learn more at ofs-portal.com/membership

About OFS Portal

OFS Portal is a pioneer in B2B eCommerce integration for energy industry suppliers and service providers. Founded by eleven leading oilfield services firms in 2000, OFS Portal has been advancing standardized digital transactions across the global energy supply chain for over two decades.

As a trusted Energy Supply Chain Network (ESCN), OFS Portal supports secure, compliant, and scalable data exchange through its legal and technical framework-connecting suppliers with over 620 operators, 50 e-invoicing networks, and eighteen of the top 20 Fortune 250 energy companies. Current equity members include Baker Hughes and Halliburton, with Wellbore Integrity Solutions participating as subscriber members. Stay informed-follow OFS
Portal on LinkedIn for expert blogs, white papers, and updates.

###

Media Contact:
Yvonne Bicocca
Director of Marketing & Operations
ybicocca@ofs-portal.com

Contact Information

Kacey White
Public Relations
kacey.white@gmail.com
(713) 516-6614

.

SOURCE: OFS Portal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ofs-portal-introduces-supplier-focused-membership-tiers-1050273

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.