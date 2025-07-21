St. Augustine, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - As of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Movora is proud to announce it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Aesculap, a division of B. Braun VetCare, to become the sole distributor of Aesculap Surgical Power Systems and power accessories in the United States and Canada.

This partnership further strengthens Movora's commitment to providing premium orthopedic and surgical solutions to veterinary professionals across North America. By securing exclusive distribution rights, Movora will ensure enhanced access to Aesculap's innovative power systems, reinforcing its role as a leader in the veterinary surgical space.

"Movora has a long-standing relationship with Aesculap Surgical Power products as part of our core orthopedic business, and we are very excited about the exclusive partnership in North America, our largest market," said Guy Spörri, CEO of Movora. "This agreement represents a significant step forward in our mission to support veterinary professionals with world-class surgical technologies."

Achim Ott, Export Sales Manager at Aesculap/B. Braun VetCare, added: "We are very much looking forward to our continued cooperation and hope for further successful business together."

The agreement officially designates Movora as the exclusive North American distributor of Aesculap Surgical Power and accessories, ensuring streamlined service, consistent availability, and expert support for customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Non-Movora Aesculap Power Customers will utilize Movora for all Aesculap Power Equipment Repairs moving forward. Please visit https://news.movora.com/power-repair for more information and to get started.

For more information, visit www.movora.com.

