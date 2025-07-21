Anzeige
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
21.07.2025
Minaris Advanced Therapies, LLC: Minaris Advanced Therapies Welcomes Orla Cloak as Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minaris Advanced Therapies is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Orla Cloak as Chief Executive Officer.

Minaris Advanced Therapies logo.

Dr. Cloak is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of commercial leadership experience in the Pharma and Life Science industries. She brings with her a proven track record of driving innovation, operational excellence, sustainable business growth and strategic leadership. Prior to joining Minaris Advanced Therapies, Orla held several leadership positions at Lonza over a 17-year period, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of the Lonza Bioscience business. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from University College Dublin and a Doctorate in Microbiology from the University of Ulster.

Iain Baird, Chairman of the Board, Minaris Advanced Therapies commented: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Orla to Minaris Advanced Therapies. Her leadership will be instrumental to achieving our mission of supporting customers to successfully commercialize their innovative therapies."

Orla Cloak, Chief Executive Officer, Minaris Advanced Therapies commented: "I am honored to join Minaris Advanced Therapies at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on the company's strong foundations and drive its next phase of growth."

About Minaris Advanced Therapies:

Minaris Advanced Therapies is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and contract testing provider focused exclusively on Cell and Gene therapies. Minaris Advanced Therapies is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has more than 650,000 square feet of infrastructure across the United States, Europe and Asia. The organization has manufactured and released over 7,500 GMP batches and has a global network that supports therapy developers through early-stage development, clinical trials and commercial manufacturing.

Minaris Advanced Therapies is a portfolio company of Altaris.

www.minaris.com

About Altaris:

Altaris is an investment firm with an exclusive focus on acquiring and building companies in the healthcare industry. Since its inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 50 companies across a range of healthcare sub-sectors, with a consistent goal of delivering value to the healthcare system and generating attractive financial returns for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages $10 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com

Media Contact:

Tihesha Aaron

corp.communications@minaris.com

Dr. Orla Cloak, Recently Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Minaris Advanced Therapies

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679651/Minaris_Advanced_Therapies_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734229/Dr_Orla_Cloak.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minaris-advanced-therapies-welcomes-orla-cloak-as-chief-executive-officer-302508861.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
