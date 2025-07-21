FloQast Named to CNBC's 2025 List of World's Top Fintech Companies in Enterprise Category

AI-powered accounting transformation leader recognized for innovation and impact in enterprise fintech

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has been named to CNBC's 2025 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies, securing a spot in the Enterprise FinTech category. The annual ranking, produced in collaboration with Statista, recognizes the most innovative and high-impact fintech firms globally.

"It's truly an honor to have earned a spot on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list in the Enterprise category," said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast. "At FloQast, we are singularly focused on solving real problems for accounting professionals and leveraging AI and automation to enhance the way they work. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, the trust our customers place in us every day, and the growing impact we're having at the enterprise level-helping large organizations automate accounting workflows using AI and drive meaningful business outcomes at scale."

Now in its third year, CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list evaluates thousands of firms across seven key segments, including Payments, Digital Assets, and Enterprise Technology. Companies were assessed based on quantitative KPIs, growth metrics, and industry influence, with data sourced from public reports, company submissions, and independent research.

FloQast's inclusion highlights its rapid growth and leadership in modernizing accounting workflows for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Through the use of AI and the automation of common accounting workflows, FloQast makes it easier for accounting teams to work smarter, not harder.

