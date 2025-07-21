Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
[21.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,322,133.00
|USD
|0
|41,552,364.97
|7.8075
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,479,043.00
|EUR
|0
|19,832,862.11
|5.7007
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,935,016.00
|GBP
|0
|20,181,846.55
|10.4298
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,003,142.32
|8.1117
