Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports the Company has received the assay results for copper, antimony and zinc from the reverse circulation, 12 inch, water test hole WM2. We have previously reported the very high grade silver intervals for two samples from the first 1.5 m (5f ft) of the intersection - 1,486.74 g/t (47.8 opt) and 719 g/t (23.12 opt) for an average 1104 g/t (35.46 opt) and are happy to report copper grades of up to .66% over the same interval.





Figure 1. Identified silver bearing IP anomalies



Hole WM2 was drilled 85 m (278 ft) north of and 37 m (123 ft) below the historic Sunshine stope, from beside the Mine access road, and intersected mineralization +/- 70 feet below the collar. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown. As copper mineralization was present in the cuttings, the samples were also submitted for 35 element ICP assay for copper and other base minerals. The silver/copper/antimony/zinc assays are tabulated below.

Ag Ag Cu Sb Zn width ft opt g/t % % % Interval ft m 70-75* 5 1.5 35.46 1103 0.61 0.30 > 1.0 75-80 5 1.5 23.12 770 0.11 0.04 0.32 80-85 5 1.5 0.37 11.5 0.66 0.04 > 1.0 85-90 5 1.5 0.56 17.5 0.06 0.03 0.14 90-95 5 1.5 0.42 13 0.06 0.03 0.37 95-100 5 1.5 0.28 8 0.10 0.03 0.25 100-105 5 1.5 3.85 120 0.68 0.33 0.69

Significant copper credits are associated with silver at the Bayhorse Silver Mine. In 2020, the Company conducted a metallurgical test on a 200 kg mined sample and passed it through the Company's Ore-Sorter that gave a 5 kg Ore-Sorter select sample with a head grade of 985 g/t (28.8 oz/t) silver, 1.16% copper and 1.87% zinc, The testing achieved silver/copper concentrate recoveries of 86.7%, resulting in a silver grade of 9,700 g/t and 10% copper. The dominant mineralization at the Bayhorse mine is Tetrahedrite (BHS2020-12).

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments that, "with the prospect of extending the Bayhorse mineralization onto our Pegasus project, and the steady rise in silver prices along with recent increases in prices for copper, antimony and zinc credits that come with the high-grade silver intersections at the Bayhorse Silver Mine is very positive for Bayhorse shareholders. Our copper grades are very encouraging but not surprising. Our ore sorted concentrate has shown up to 10% copper credits which would be very consistent with the results reported here given the sorter's rejection of between 85 and 90% of the material leading to significant improvements in final grade."

The north-south extent of mineralized zones defined by the IP anomalies has now been extended up to 190 m (623 ft) while as disclosed in the Company's news release BHS2025-11, the east to west strike extent has increased to nearly 500 m (1640 ft). By extending the known areas of high-grade silver mineralization it may lead to an increase in the Company's National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver) (Turner et al. 2018).

The silver/copper/antimony/zinc mineralization was encountered 70 ft downhole in drill hole WM2, that lies on the periphery of a large IP anomaly that was disclosed in the Company's news release, (BHS2025-05 ) with its halo estimated to be 100 feet in width, and 140 feet of strike. Hole MW2 was completed in June 2024 as a 12-inch reverse circulation (RC) hole drilled to a depth of 57 m (190 ft) that formed part of the groundwater testing program under the supervision of HRD Engineering, of Boise, ID. Drill cuttings were collected and bagged every 1.5 m (5 ft) as part of the geochemical assessment of the hole by HRD Engineering. A 12-inch RC drill hole provides a significantly larger sized sample from the mineralized interval compared to a NQ drill core.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

Drill cuttings were split and placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent analysis. The balance of the cuttings are retained in secure storage at the Mine. Silver fire assays were conducted by Christopherson Inc. Umpire Assayers, Smelterville, Idaho. using 30g fire assay, Aqua Regia digestion, with a gravimetric finish for silver. The sample pulps created at Christopherson Inc. were then submitted to Paragon Geochemical's Sparks, Nevada facility for a 35 element suite using Paragon's 35 AR-OES (Aqua Regia & ICP (Induced Coupled Plasma) multi-element method.

A blank was inserted at the start of the sample submittal and a prepared standard inserted every twenty samples. One duplicate was also inserted into the sample stream. The samples were stored in a secure facility on the property then transported to the laboratory in a secure container in a pickup truck by the project geologist.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG, a Qualified Person, and a Director of the Company, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this news release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA with a National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource of 292,300 tons at a grade of 21.65 opt (673 g/t) for 6.3 million ounces of silver) (Turner et al. 2018) and the Pegasus Project, in Washington County, Idaho. The Bayhorse Silver Mine and the Pegasus Project are 44 km southwest of Hercules Metals' porphyry copper discovery. The Bayhorse Mine is a minimum environmental impact facility capable of processing at a mining rate up 200 tons/day that includes a state of the art 40 ton per hour Steinert Ore-Sorter that reduces waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%. The Company has established an up to 60 ton/day mill and standard flotation processing facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

