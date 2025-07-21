SOHM, Inc. Launches New User-Friendly Website to Enhance Customer, Investor Experience and Engagement

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading innovator in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, topicals, and biotechnology, is excited to announce the launch of its newly designed website, now live at SOHM.com (https://sohm.com). This refreshed online presence aims to better serve customers, collaborators, and investors with an intuitive interface, improved navigation, more information, and enhanced features.

The new website showcases SOHM's commitment to transparency and accessibility. Visitors will find a wealth of information about SOHM's mission, vision, and innovative products and services. The site also offers valuable resources, including company information, product and service materials, greater information about ABBIE genome editing, and investor relations updates such as the SOHM Financial Reports and other corporate events.

Key features of the new website include:

User-Friendly Design: An intuitive layout to help users find the information they need quickly and easily.

More Product and Service Information: Product and service materials are easier to access and provide faster methods for ordering.

Updated ABBIE Information: New materials on this exciting genome editing platform.

Investor Materials: Comprehensive information tailored specifically for investors, including annual reports and shareholder information.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our dedication to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Dr, David Aguilar, PhD, COO of SOHM, Inc. "We believe that this updated platform will enhance our ability to connect with our customers and partners while providing the information they need in a more effective and visually enhanced manner."

Furthermore, Dr. Aguilar mentioned that our new e-commerce website, https://store.sohm.com, is expected to go live in the next few days. This launch will significantly support our B2C strategy for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and OTC products.

SOHM, Inc. invites everyone to visit SOHM.com (http://sohm.com) and explore the new website. The company looks forward to engaging in more deeply with its community and providing enhanced services through this digital transformation.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential collaborations, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sohm-inc.-launches-new-user-friendly-website-to-enhance-customer-inves-1050561