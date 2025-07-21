China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT): Gateway to Success: Engaging Hong Kong and Macao to Promote the 25th CIFIT

Promotional Events for the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade Successfully Held in Hong Kong and Macao

MACAO, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17 and 18, promotional events for the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) were held in Hong Kong and Macao, respectively. The events drew more than 400 representatives from government agencies, chambers of commerce, financial institutions, and the private sector.

Partnering with Strategic Connectors to Strengthen Global Industry Linkages

Through sustained engagement with stakeholders in Hong Kong and Macao, CIFIT continues to advance broader international economic integration. These efforts include facilitating outbound investment by businesses based in mainland China and providing professional support to assist international investors seeking to enter the Chinese market. The roles of Hong Kong and Macao as strategic nodes in global investment corridors remain central to this agenda.

Collaborating with Super Value Creators to Strengthen Financial Integration

As a long-standing CIFIT participant, Hong Kong continues to exhibit at the fair and upholds its role as one of the world's most open economies, global hub for financial services, trade, shipping, and innovation. Macao continues to build on its strengths in cultural tourism, convention and exhibition services, financial innovation, and traditional Chinese medicine. The region draws on the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to support engagement with Lusophone markets through CIFIT-related initiatives.

Creating New Channels for Global Business Engagement



The Fair will take place in Xiamen from September 8 to 11, 2025. The United Kingdom will serve as the Guest Country of Honor, while Jiangsu Province will be recognized as the Guest Province of Honor. Under the theme Expanding Two-Way Investment, Advancing Global Development, the Fair will focus on three priority areas: Invest in China, Outbound Chinese Investment, and International Investment, with an emphasis on strengthened global engagement and thematic specialization.

Participants noted the fair's role as a key platform for facilitating engagement between Hong Kong and Macao businesses and their mainland counterparts, supporting outbound commercial activity, and enhancing inbound foreign investment. The integration of Hong Kong and Macao's international networks and service platforms further amplifies the fair's ability to align global resources with strategic development goals.

As the host city prepares for the 25th CIFIT, Xiamen extends an open invitation to international stakeholders to serve as long-term partners.

More information https://www.chinafair.org.cn/CifitSystem/index/#/.

