GoodData Continues Momentum in Q2, Expands AI-Native Innovations

Platform growth and new AI-driven capabilities mark a milestone for composable, governed insights at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / GoodData, the AI-native analytics platform, today announced its Q2 results, highlighting strong momentum in AI and product development. The company continues to lead the way in modern, composable analytics with a focus on flexibility, scale, and trust.

Business Highlights

GoodData was included in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms . Recognized as a Niche Player, GoodData was acknowledged for its ability to execute and completeness of vision, and was one of the biggest year-over-year movers on the quadrant.

In Gartner's accompanying Critical Capabilities report, GoodData was also highlighted as one of the most composable platforms, underscoring its strength in delivering flexible, developer-friendly analytics for modern data architectures.

"GoodData was built for a world where analytics isn't a nice-to-have. It is a critical part of the enterprise data landscape, and we believe that our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the demand for interoperable analytics platforms that treat analytics as code and fit seamlessly into the modern DevOps and product development lifecycle."

Roman Stanek, CEO & Founder of GoodData

AI Innovations

In Q2, GoodData continued its focus on AI-native architecture, building out capabilities that enhance the core offerings of:

AI Anywhere : Supports natural language interactions across various interfaces - within GoodData UI or embedded into applications, with full white-label options available.

Intelligent Semantic Layer : Uses domain ontologies and semantic models to ensure AI understands and speaks everyday business language.

Natural Language Insights : Offers conversational data interactions, generating accurate answers, visualizations, and actionable suggestions.

AI-Ready Analytics Lake : Ensures high-quality, unified data, facilitating scalable AI operations.

Developer Tools and APIs: Provides flexible, API-first architecture for integration and automation within enterprise apps.

"Our platform is evolving rapidly to meet the expectations of AI-driven organizations. Whether it's exporting to executive-friendly formats or offering precise control over queries and audit logs, every update is built to empower our customers with speed, governance, and innovation."

Ondrej Macek, Senior Director, Product Management at GoodData

Product Updates

This quarter, GoodData released several key platform enhancements designed to improve user experience, governance, and operational control:

Query Execution Handling Controls: New safeguards allow automatic cancellation of abandoned or redundant queries, improving backend performance and reducing dashboard latency.

Self-Service Audit Log: Admins gain direct, self-service access to audit data, making it easier to track user activity, ensure compliance, and security.

Dynamic Text in Dashboards: Text elements within dashboards are now dynamically generated from live metrics and attributes, enabling storytelling and real-time contextualization.

Export to PDF and PPTX: Users can instantly share dashboards and reports in universally accepted formats, streamlining collaboration and executive reporting.

With strong product momentum and industry recognition fueling its growth, GoodData continues to solidify its position as a leader in AI-native analytics. Looking ahead to Q3 and beyond, GoodData will continue building on its AI-native foundation and momentum across product innovation and enterprise adoption.

For more information on GoodData's latest capabilities, visit gooddata.com .

About GoodData

GoodData is the AI-native analytics platform built for speed, scale, and trust, helping companies deliver real-time insights - embedded, branded, and everywhere your users need them.

Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

