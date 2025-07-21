Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUHS | ISIN: CA55292X1087 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MDA SPACE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MDA SPACE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 14:15 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MDA Space Announces Appointment Of Rob Singh As Vice President, Strategic Solutions

BRAMPTON, ON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the appointment of Rabindra (Rob) Singh as Vice President, Strategic Solutions, effective immediately.

A distinguished leader in the space industry with more than 30 years of experience defining and delivering complex space solutions and service strategies for customers, Mr. Singh joins MDA Space at a pivotal time as the space market and the company expand globally.

Reporting to CEO Mike Greenley, in this newly created role Mr. Singh joins the MDA Space executive team with responsibility for defining strategic customer solutions that leverage the company's full global portfolio and partnering with corporate development on strategic growth opportunities.

Most recently, Mr. Singh served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and co-founder of Axta Space, where he delivered leading-edge connectivity and optical communications systems for major aerospace primes and satellite operators. He also previously served as CTO at SpaceLink, overseeing the implementation of the company's end-to-end space communications system. At Maxar Technologies, Mr. Singh held several senior roles, including VP of Strategic Initiatives, Chief Architect, and Executive Director of Communications Systems, shaping disruptive business strategies and technology roadmaps.

"I am pleased to welcome Rob to the MDA Space executive team," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "As we accelerate our growth and meet increasing customer demand for integrated, innovative and complex new space solutions, Rob's broad industry perspective and strategic innovation vision will help us unlock new opportunities and support our continued expansion in the global space economy."

Mr. Singh holds a Master of Applied Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and an Honours Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Systems Design Engineering, from the University of Waterloo. He also holds a Corporate Innovation Certificate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace
X: twitter.com/MDA_space
Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace
YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace
Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.