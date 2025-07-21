MDA Space Announces Appointment Of Rob Singh As Vice President, Strategic Solutions

BRAMPTON, ON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the appointment of Rabindra (Rob) Singh as Vice President, Strategic Solutions, effective immediately.

A distinguished leader in the space industry with more than 30 years of experience defining and delivering complex space solutions and service strategies for customers, Mr. Singh joins MDA Space at a pivotal time as the space market and the company expand globally.

Reporting to CEO Mike Greenley, in this newly created role Mr. Singh joins the MDA Space executive team with responsibility for defining strategic customer solutions that leverage the company's full global portfolio and partnering with corporate development on strategic growth opportunities.

Most recently, Mr. Singh served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and co-founder of Axta Space, where he delivered leading-edge connectivity and optical communications systems for major aerospace primes and satellite operators. He also previously served as CTO at SpaceLink, overseeing the implementation of the company's end-to-end space communications system. At Maxar Technologies, Mr. Singh held several senior roles, including VP of Strategic Initiatives, Chief Architect, and Executive Director of Communications Systems, shaping disruptive business strategies and technology roadmaps.

"I am pleased to welcome Rob to the MDA Space executive team," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "As we accelerate our growth and meet increasing customer demand for integrated, innovative and complex new space solutions, Rob's broad industry perspective and strategic innovation vision will help us unlock new opportunities and support our continued expansion in the global space economy."

Mr. Singh holds a Master of Applied Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and an Honours Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Systems Design Engineering, from the University of Waterloo. He also holds a Corporate Innovation Certificate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

SOURCE MDA Space