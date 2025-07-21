Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, And Senior Revolving Line of Credit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, its nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2025.

Senior Revolving Line of Credit

On July 15, 2025, the Company established a senior revolving line of credit in the maximum amount of $25 million with a financial institution. This line of credit replaces the existing senior revolving line of credit with a current balance of $10 million that was due to mature on August 1, 2025.

Pursuant to the terms of the loan and security agreement, the line of credit will mature on July 15, 2027 and bear interest at a per annum rate equal to the Prime Rate in effect from time to time minus.50 percent (50 bps), subject to a floor rate of 5.00%. Interest only payments on the line of credit are due quarterly, with remaining principal amounts due at maturity. A non-use fee of.10 percent (10 bps) will be assessed if the principal amount declines below $10 million. The Company's obligations under the line of credit are secured by a pledge of 100% of the stock of the Bank and are subject to terms and covenants similar to the existing senior revolving line of credit. The Company intends to use the available balance of the line of credit to support the operations of the Bank and for general corporate purposes.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to see our earnings continue to increase with adjusted return on average assets and equity rising to 0.68% and 8.84%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.50% and 6.53%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025. We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin which improved from 2.31% in the first quarter of 2025 to 2.40% in the second quarter of 2025, and increased significantly from 2.00% one year ago in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We anticipate continued improvement in our net interest margin throughout the remainder of 2025 as the result of rising loan portfolio yields and improved funding costs resulting from contractually scheduled repricing of certain deposits and borrowings. We also believe our net interest margin is well positioned and protected in a variety of potential interest rate scenarios.

While we have experienced an increase in non-performing assets, we believe these assets are well collateralized and do not represent a risk of material loss to the Company. Our adjusted noninterest expense to average assets was 1.49% during the second quarter of 2025, which continues to be approximately half that of similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.66% at June 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing the second quarter of 2025 at 9.22%. We also remain committed to paying down senior debt, which declined by $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and by $8 million from June 30, 2024.

In summary, we will seek to continue to carefully control our risk and growth while net interest margin and earnings continue to recover. Our modeling and forecasting suggest continued improvement in earnings throughout 2025, should macro-economic conditions hold."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, corporate and strategic planning expenses, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and net loan charge-offs or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2025



2024























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,806

3,037

$ 2,324

1,976 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45

0.48

$ 0.37

0.32 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.63 %

0.68 %



0.53 %

0.45 % Return on average equity

8.17 %

8.84 %



7.46 %

6.34 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.55 %

1.49 %



1.36 %

1.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.40 %

2.40 %



2.00 %

2.00 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



3,612

$



2,448 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.81 %







0.55 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Six Months Ended June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2025



2024























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 4,985

5,251

$ 3,839

3,250 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.79

0.83

$ 0.61

0.52 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.56 %

0.59 %



0.43 %

0.37 % Return on average equity

7.31 %

7.70 %



6.20 %

5.25 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.52 %

1.50 %



1.33 %

1.33 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.36 %

2.36 %



1.80 %

1.80 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



6,435

$



3,866 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.73 %







0.44 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2025

2024



June 30 March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



GAAP GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 2,806 2,179

2,092

2,992

2,324 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 0.35

0.33

0.48

0.37 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.63 % 0.50 %

0.47 %

0.67 %

0.53 % Return on average equity

8.17 % 6.43 %

6.32 %

9.17 %

7.46 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.55 % 1.50 %

1.40 %

1.46 %

1.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.40 % 2.31 %

2.29 %

2.08 %

2.00 % Yield on interest-earning assets

5.65 % 5.58 %

5.69 %

5.70 %

5.63 % Cost of funds

3.32 % 3.30 %

3.48 %

3.70 %

3.69 %























2025

2024



June 30 March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



Adjusted (1) Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 3,037 2,214

2,481

2,203

1,976 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 0.35

0.39

0.35

0.32 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.68 % 0.50 %

0.56 %

0.49 %

0.45 % Return on average equity

8.84 % 6.53 %

7.49 %

6.75 %

6.34 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.49 % 1.50 %

1.40 %

1.46 %

1.36 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 3,612 2,823

3,441

2,450

2,448 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.81 % 0.64 %

0.78 %

0.55 %

0.55 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.





Asset Quality and Other Data







As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024

























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality

















Non-performing loans $ 7,638

$ 891

$ 1,383

Real estate owned $ 2,788

$ 3,256

$ 2,572

Non-performing assets $ 10,426

$ 4,147

$ 3,955

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.52 %



0.06 %



0.09 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.58 %



0.23 %



0.23 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 162

$ 155

$ (247)

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

152.41 %



1279.01 %



835.14 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.79 %



0.78 %



0.79 %



















Other Data

















Cash dividends declared and paid $ 0.070

$ 0.050

$ 0.230

Shares outstanding

6,365,711



6,408,625



6,393,081

Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 21.72

$ 21.26

$ 20.70

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) per share

(2.04)



(2.09)



(2.37)

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

23.76

$ 23.35

$ 23.07

Closing market price per common share $ 19.90

$ 20.00

$ 21.52

Closing price to book value ratio

91.62 %



94.08 %



103.95 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.66 %



7.60 %



7.58 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.22 %



9.35 %



9.31 %





















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure.







(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

















Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 23.0%, from $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $9.6 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets increased $15.0 million, or 0.9%, from $1.664 billion to $1.679 billion, driven primarily by increases in taxable loans and interest earning deposits.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $0.6 million, or 0.2%, from $281.4 million to $280.8 million, due primarily to a $11.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $5.1 million increase in noninterest earning assets, offset by a $12.7 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Cost of funds declined 37 bp from 3.69% to 3.32%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 2 bp from 5.63% to 5.65%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 49 bp to 1.75% from 1.26% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 40 bp from 2.00% to 2.40%. Cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 100 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 30.0%, from $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $18.5 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets declined $36.6 million, or 2.1%, from $1.701 billion to $1.664 billion, driven primarily by decreases in taxable loans, taxable investments and interest earning deposits.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $20.6 million, or 6.8%, from $303.9 million to $283.3 million, due primarily to a $35.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets, offset by a $12.4 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Cost of funds declined 48 bp from 3.79% to 3.31%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 14 bp from 5.48% to 5.62%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 69 bp to 1.69% from 1.00% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 56 bp from 1.80% to 2.36%. Cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 100 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:





June 30, 2025 Interest-earning deposits $ 94,247 Investments available for sale

16,450 Loans receivable

425,380 Interest rate swaps (notional)

260,000

$ 796,077





Deposits $ 104,200 Senior debt

10,000

$ 114,200

The Company's subordinated det will adjust to floating rate during the third quarter of 2025.

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps designated as hedges as of June 30, 2025:









Estimated













Fair Annual



Receive Pay Hedged Item

Notional Value Earnings Term Maturity Rate Rate

















Fixed rate loans $ 150,000 (1,940) (525) 3 Yrs 10/1/2026 4.34 % 4.69 % Fixed rate loans

75,000 38 473 2 Yrs 9/1/2026 4.34 % 3.71 % Floating rate deposit

35,000 21 242 1.5 Yrs 10/22/2026 4.34 % 3.65 %

$ 260,000 (1,881) 190









Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses

The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses and net charge-offs (recoveries) for each of the last five quarters:





Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024





















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 138

64

480

(1,282)

(499) Net charge-offs (recoveries)

7

155

11

-15

-13

The Company continues to experience historically lower levels of specific reserves and net charge-offs which, when combined with minimal changes in economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses during the last five quarters. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Service charges and fees $ 353 371 (18) Bank owned life insurance

55 55 - Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(8) (8) - Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(6) (7) 1 Gain (loss) on sale of loans

- 29 (29) Wealth management

223 217 6 Swap fees

310 - 310 Other

11 15 (4)









Total noninterest income $ 938 672 266

Noninterest income increased to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand for customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans and the Company desire to increase its floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.





Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Service charges and fees $ 737 753 (16) Bank owned life insurance

110 110 - Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(147) 69 (216) Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(10) (27) 17 Gain on sale of loans

3 26 (23) Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets

5 30 (25) Wealth management

442 418 24 Swap fees

310 51 259 Other

16 24 (8)









Total noninterest income $ 1,466 1,454 12

Noninterest income was $1.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale declined by $0.2 million from the first half of 2024 due to management's decision during January, 2025 to sell a municipal bond at a loss that was in close proximity to the California wildfires.

Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand for customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans and the Company desire to increase its floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,549 3,005 544 Occupancy

766 643 123 Furniture and equipment

293 269 24 Data processing

670 608 62 FDIC insurance

327 364 (37) Office

189 180 9 Advertising

111 102 9 Professional fees

659 551 108 Real Estate Owned

(59) - (59) Other noninterest expense

410 295 115









Total noninterest expense $ 6,915 6,017 898

Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 14.9%, from $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $0.5 million, or 18.1%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. An increase in FTE employees from 107 to 112 between the periods also contributed to the increase.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.1 million, or 16.1%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for formerly leased facilities that the Company no longer occupies.

Professional fees increased $0.1 million, or 19.6%, due to the June, 2025 payment of $0.2 million of legal expenses related to corporate and strategic initiatives.





Six Months Ended June 30 (In thousands)

2025 2024 Change









Compensation and employee benefits $ 7,077 5,997 1,080 Occupancy

1,516 1,231 285 Furniture and equipment

625 514 111 Data processing

1,336 1,054 282 FDIC insurance

706 747 (41) Office

355 346 9 Advertising

207 202 5 Professional fees

1,084 1,150 (66) Real Estate Owned

(36) - (36) Other noninterest expense

657 577 80









Total noninterest expense $ 13,527 11,818 1,709

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 14.5%, from $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $13.5 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $1.1 million, or 18.0%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. An increase in FTE employees from 107 to 112 between the comparable periods also contributed to the increase.

Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 22.7%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for the formerly leased facilities.

Data processing expense increased $0.3 million, or 26.7%, due primarily to the impact of a $0.1 million accrual reversal in the first half of 2024 as well as an increase in the cost of several key vendors.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 19.23 % 21.14 %



Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 20.02 % 20.58 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans. The Company's effective tax rate declined in the 2025 periods compared to 2024 due to higher utilization of state tax credits.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $60.0 million, or 3.4%, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.806 billion at June 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $42.1 million, or 55.8%, due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth for the first six months of 2025.

Available for sale investment security balances increased $3.7 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $3.0 million improvement in the fair value of the underlying bonds.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of the periods indicated:





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 15,143 (1,580)

11,560 (1,960) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

5,753 (533)

7,081 (750) Agency floating rate

8,376 1

6,647 18 Business Development Companies

3,609 (145)

3,522 (236) Corporate

22,108 (1,254)

22,832 (1,860) Municipal

26,227 (6,327)

25,987 (7,169) Non-agency MBS / CMO

35,400 (7,710)

35,331 (8,566)















$ 116,616 (17,548)

112,960 (20,523)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of June 30, 2025. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Loans receivable increased $15.3 million, or 1.0%, from $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.478 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company is intentionally managing its loan growth as it seeks to improve its risk profile by paying down debt, increasing capital and reducing the amount of its wholesale borrowings. The Company is managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 335% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2025 as compared to 325% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 18,811

19,636

14,831

18,957

18,859 Other construction

51,846

51,047

60,474

48,991

79,309 Farmland

8,192

7,577

4,513

9,462

9,539 Home equity

60,625

56,588

57,972

53,407

53,670 Residential

445,966

444,620

449,056

466,107

459,572 Multi-family

125,803

121,511

114,634

115,069

115,530 Owner-occupied commercial

251,842

252,764

252,615

260,981

244,344 Non-owner occupied commercial

395,038

389,666

382,136

367,918

356,914 Commercial & industrial

108,151

114,899

115,234

122,096

124,712 PPP Program

50

66

83

101

119 Consumer

12,068

11,112

11,559

9,409

9,562























$ 1,478,392

1,469,486

1,463,107

1,472,498

1,472,130

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2025. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Hotels $ 91,328

6.2 % Retail

86,207

5.8 % Office

68,809

4.7 % Marina

23,202

1.6 % Campground

23,803

1.6 % Warehouse

21,980

1.5 % Mini-storage

21,967

1.5 % Vacation Rentals

21,725

1.5 % Car Wash

16,476

1.1 % Entertainment

8,392

0.6 % Restaurant

4,029

0.3 % Other

7,120

0.5 %

$ 395,038

26.7 %

The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market where the loan was originated:





June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024









Tri-Cities $ 191,918

189,287 Knoxville

1,011,226

1,019,266 Nashville

275,248

254,554

$ 1,478,392

1,463,107

Other real estate owned increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, from $2.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $2.8 million at June 30, 2025. The following summarizes the detail of Other real estate owned as of the periods indicated:





June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024









Residential $ 2,572

2,572 Land

216

-

$ 2,788

2,572

Total deposits increased $58.1 million, or 3.8%, from $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.585 billion at June 30, 2025.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 264,725

248,711

248,298

268,563

285,446 NOW and money market

503,216

462,367

431,629

437,579

415,772 Savings

185,815

189,814

189,246

207,466

227,282 Retail time deposits

364,027

372,741

370,989

382,386

378,944



1,317,783

1,273,633

1,240,162

1,295,994

1,307,444 Wholesale time deposits

267,072

296,578

286,552

255,739

247,329





















Total deposits $ 1,584,855

1,570,211

1,526,714

1,551,733

1,554,773

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of June 30, 2025:











Original Type

Principal Rate Maturity Term











(in thousands)





















Brokered CD

25,000 4.15 % Nov, 2025 6 months Brokered CD

555 4.75 % Dec, 2025 2 Yr Brokered CD

20,000 4.10 % Jan, 2026 15 Months Brokered CD

39,721 4.95 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

10,579 4.90 % Mar, 2026 2 Yr Brokered CD

48,551 4.50 % Dec, 2026 3 Yr Brokered CD

44,201 4.75 % Apr, 2027 3 Yr Qwickrate

78,465 4.87 % Through June 17, 2027 2.5 Yrs or Less













$ 267,072 4.67 %





The following summarizes deposits by market where the deposit was originated:





June 30

December 31,



2025

2024









Tri-Cities $ 342,796

329,912 Knoxville

732,654

688,049 Nashville

96,541

100,928

$ 1,171,991

1,118,889

FHLB borrowings were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and consisted of the following at June 30, 2025:



Amounts Original Current Maturity

(000's) Term Rate Date









$ 25,000 1 month 4.40 % 07/09/25

15,000 1 Year 4.53 % 08/26/25

10,000 2 Years 4.38 % 11/05/26









$ 50,000

4.44 %



Total equity increased $5.9 million, or 4.5%, from $132.4 million at December 31, 2024 to $138.3 million at June 30, 2025. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025:





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2024 $ 132,353 20.70











Net income

4,985 0.79

Dividends paid

(768) (0.12)

Stock compensation

533 0.08

Share repurchases from stock compensation

(49) (0.01)

Share repurchases

(1,003) (0.16)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

2,206 0.35











June 30, 2025 $ 138,257 21.72 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.66% at June 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2025, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.22% at June 30, 2025.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2026. 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 per share were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.52% at June 30, 2025 from 0.09% at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.58% at June 30, 2025 from 0.23% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the composition of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025:

No. of Collateral

Loan Collateral Properties Type

Amount Value









2 Non-owner occupied CRE $ 5,872 15,048 1 Owner occupied CRE

308 315 4 1-4 family residential

1,342 4,102 1 Commercial & industrial (SBA)

116 116









8

$ 7,638 19,581

Other real estate owned of $2.8 million at June 30, 2025 is comprised of two properties for which no remaining loss on sale is anticipated. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2025 in conjunction with the transfer of multiple properties to other real estate owned, compared to net recoveries of $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.79% at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 1.5 to 1 at June 30, 2025, down from more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 due to the increase in non-performing loans. Loans represented in the increase in non-performing loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 have been individually evaluated for collateral adequacy and did not require additional specific reserves.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) the impact of U.S. and global trade policies and tensions, including changes in, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting there from, and geopolitical instability, (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (v) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, March 31, June 30,



June 30, June 30,





2025 2025 2024



2025 2024 Interest income

















Loans $ 21,102 20,395 20,542

$ 41,497 40,388

Investment securities - taxable

1,061 1,028 1,112



2,089 2,435

Investment securities - tax exempt

30 30 29



60 58

Dividends and other

992 758 1,133



1,750 2,459





23,185 22,211 22,816



45,396 45,340 Interest expense

















Savings

1,178 1,197 1,859



2,375 3,937

Interest bearing transaction accounts

3,850 3,513 4,175



7,363 7,823

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,141 4,238 4,302



8,379 9,162

Other time deposits

3,514 3,478 3,569



6,992 7,222

Total deposits

12,683 12,426 13,905



25,109 28,144

Senior debt

183 229 405



412 810

Subordinated debt

165 164 164



329 328

FHLB advances

565 485 549



1,050 1,828





13,596 13,304 15,023



26,900 31,110



















Net interest income

9,589 8,907 7,793



18,496 14,230



















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

138 64 (499)



202 (968)



















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

9,451 8,843 8,292



18,294 15,198



















Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees

353 384 371



737 753

Bank owned life insurance

55 55 55



110 110

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(8) (139) (8)



(147) 69

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

(6) (4) (7)



(10) (27)

Gain on sale of loans

- 3 29



3 26

Gain on sale of fixed assets

- 5 -



5 30

Wealth management

223 219 217



442 418

Swap fees

310 - -



310 51

Other

11 5 15



16 24





938 528 672



1,466 1,454 Noninterest expense

















Compensation and employee benefits

3,549 3,528 3,005



7,077 5,997

Occupancy

766 750 643



1,516 1,231

Furniture and equipment

293 332 269



625 514

Data processing

670 666 608



1,336 1,054

FDIC insurance

327 379 364



706 747

Office

189 166 180



355 346

Advertising

111 96 102



207 202

Professional fees

659 425 551



1,084 1,150

Real estate owned expense (recovery)

(59) 23 -



(36) -

Other noninterest expense

410 247 295



657 577





6,915 6,612 6,017



13,527 11,818



















Income before income taxes

3,474 2,759 2,947



6,233 4,834



















Income taxes

668 580 623



1,248 995



















Net income $ 2,806 2,179 2,324

$ 4,985 3,839



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.45 0.35 0.37

$ 0.79 0.61

Diluted $ 0.45 0.35 0.37

$ 0.79 0.61



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

6,273,181 6,291,244 6,264,564



6,282,163 6,258,178

Diluted

6,283,413 6,305,674 6,270,308



6,294,563 6,267,261

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 23,463

$ 20,232

$ 15,819 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

94,247



95,438



59,717

Cash and cash equivalents

117,710



115,670



75,536



















Investments available for sale

116,616



115,290



112,960 Equity securities

2,716



2,706



2,695 Premises and equipment held for sale

3,762



3,762



3,762



















Loans receivable

1,478,392



1,469,486



1,463,107 Allowance for credit losses

(11,641)



(11,396)



(11,550)

Net loans receivable

1,466,751



1,458,090



1,451,557



















Premises and equipment, net

60,006



60,478



61,215 Accrued interest receivable

5,487



5,804



5,587 Other real estate owned

2,788



3,256



2,572 Bank owned life insurance

10,301



10,245



10,190 Restricted stock

4,546



3,640



4,317 Deferred tax assets, net

7,204



7,302



7,762 Other assets

7,784



7,473



7,516



















Total assets $ 1,805,671

$ 1,793,716

$ 1,745,669



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 264,725

$ 248,711

$ 248,298 Interest-bearing deposits

1,053,058



1,024,922



991,864 Wholesale deposits

267,072



296,578



286,552

Total deposits

1,584,855



1,570,211



1,526,714



















FHLB borrowings

50,000



50,000



50,000 Senior debt, net

10,000



12,000



14,000 Subordinated debt, net

10,000



9,985



9,971 Accrued interest payable

2,821



4,922



4,435 Post-employment liabilities

3,339



3,314



3,285 Other liabilities

6,399



7,048



4,911



















Total liabilities

1,667,414



1,657,480



1,613,316



















Total shareholders' equity

138,257



136,236



132,353



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,805,671

$ 1,793,716

$ 1,745,669

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025 2024

2025 2024 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,806 2,324 $ 4,985 3,839 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

8 8

147 (69) Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

6 7

10 27 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(5) (30) Gain on sale of real estate owned

(75) -

(75) - Corporate and strategic initiatives

243 -

243 - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

138 (499)

202 (968) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(7) 13

(162) 243 Tax effect of adjustments

(82) 123

(94) 208 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,037 1,976 $ 5,251 3,250













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.45 0.37 $ 0.79 0.61 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 0.00

0.02 (0.01) Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00 Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(0.00) (0.00) Gain on sale of real estate owned

(0.01) -

(0.01) - Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.04 -

0.04 - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.02 (0.08)

0.03 (0.15) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(0.00) 0.00

(0.03) 0.04 Tax effect of adjustments

(0.01) 0.02

(0.01) 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.48 0.32 $ 0.83 0.52













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.63 % 0.53 %

0.56 % 0.43 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.02 % -0.01 % Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Gain on sale of real estate owned

-0.02 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % 0.00 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.05 % 0.00 %

0.03 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.03 % -0.11 %

0.02 % -0.11 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.02 % 0.03 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.02 % 0.03 %

-0.01 % 0.02 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.68 % 0.45 %

0.59 % 0.37 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.17 % 7.46 %

7.31 % 6.20 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.02 % 0.03 %

0.22 % -0.11 % Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities

0.02 % 0.02 %

0.01 % 0.04 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % -0.05 % Gain on sale of real estate owned

-0.22 % 0.00 %

-0.11 % 0.00 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

0.71 % 0.00 %

0.36 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.40 % -1.60 %

0.30 % -1.56 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

-0.02 % 0.04 %

-0.24 % 0.39 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.24 % 0.40 %

-0.14 % 0.34 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

8.84 % 6.34 %

7.70 % 5.25 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2025 2024

2025 2024













Noninterest Expense to Average Assets











Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) $ 1.55 % 1.36 % $ 1.52 % 1.33 % Corporate and strategic initiatives

-0.05 % 0.00 %

-0.03 % 0.00 % Noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1.49 % 1.36 % $ 1.50 % 1.33 %













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,806 2,324 $ 4,985 3,839 Income taxes

668 623

1,248 995 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

138 (499)

202 (968) Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,612 2,448 $ 6,435 3,866













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.63 % 0.53 % $ 0.56 % 0.43 % Income taxes

0.15 % 0.14 %

0.14 % 0.11 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.03 % -0.11 %

0.02 % -0.11 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.81 % 0.55 % $ 0.73 % 0.44 %













Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI











Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.72 19.83





Impact of AOCI per share

2.04 2.57





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 23.76 22.39







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,440,492 21,102 5.88 %

$ 1,431,221 20,542 5.77 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

27,430 461 6.75 %



29,057 488 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

114,877 1,061 3.70 %



115,022 1,112 3.89 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,120 38 3.70 %



4,136 37 3.57 %

Interest earning deposits

86,288 884 4.11 %



79,124 964 4.90 %

Other investments, at cost

5,957 106 7.14 %



5,581 169 12.18 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,679,164 23,652 5.65 %



1,664,141 23,312 5.63 %

Noninterest earning assets

110,553







105,434





Total assets $ 1,789,717





$ 1,769,575

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 131,199 1,142 3.49 %

$ 139,641 1,368 3.94 %

Savings accounts

186,028 1,179 2.54 %



241,012 1,859 3.10 %

Money market accounts

346,173 2,707 3.14 %



281,763 2,807 4.01 %

Retail time deposits

373,501 3,738 4.01 %



378,057 4,218 4.49 %

Wholesale time deposits

285,272 3,916 5.51 %



251,649 3,653 5.84 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,322,173 12,682 3.85 %



1,292,122 13,905 4.33 %























Senior debt

10,000 183 7.34 %



19,000 405 8.57 %

Subordinated debt

9,995 165 6.62 %



9,942 164 6.63 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

56,154 565 4.04 %



61,649 549 3.58 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,398,322 13,595 3.90 %



1,382,713 15,023 4.37 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

240,341







251,882





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,694







10,331





Total liabilities

1,652,357







1,644,926



























Total shareholders' equity

137,360







124,649





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,789,717





$ 1,769,575



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,057







8,289

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 280,842





$ 281,428



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

120 %







120 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.75 %







1.26 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.40 %







2.00 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:





2.90 %











Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,435,261 41,497 5.83 %

$ 1,450,308 40,388 5.60 %

Loans - imputed tax credits (2)

27,922 935 6.75 %



29,249 982 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

113,311 2,089 3.72 %



120,701 2,435 4.06 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

4,172 76 3.67 %



4,210 73 3.51 %

Interest earning deposits

78,081 1,515 3.91 %



90,010 2,091 4.67 %

Other investments, at cost

5,646 233 8.32 %



6,467 369 11.47 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,664,393 46,345 5.62 %



1,700,945 46,338 5.48 %

Noninterest earning assets

110,610







75,360





Total assets $ 1,775,003





$ 1,776,305

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 130,415 2,242 3.47 %

$ 127,310 2,445 3.86 %

Savings accounts

190,759 2,376 2.51 %



249,582 3,937 3.17 %

Money market accounts

328,940 5,120 3.14 %



258,567 5,379 4.18 %

Retail time deposits

371,327 7,480 4.06 %



387,383 8,520 4.42 %

Wholesale time deposits

287,983 7,890 5.52 %



270,816 7,863 5.84 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,309,424 25,108 3.87 %



1,293,658 28,144 4.37 %























Senior debt

11,333 412 7.33 %



19,500 810 8.35 %

Subordinated debt

9,988 329 6.64 %



9,934 328 6.64 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

50,331 1,050 4.21 %



73,956 1,828 4.97 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,381,076 26,899 3.93 %



1,397,048 31,110 4.48 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

244,122







244,137





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,481







11,252





Total liabilities

1,638,679







1,652,437



























Total shareholders' equity

136,311







123,868





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,774,990





$ 1,776,305



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



19,446







15,228

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 283,317





$ 303,897



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

121 %







122 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.69 %







1.00 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.36 %







1.80 %



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate







(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average





interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.













(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,179 2,092 2,992 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

139 - - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

4 58 (57) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(5) - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

64 480 (1,282) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(155) (11) 15 Software conversion expense

- - 271 Tax effect of adjustments

(12) (138) 275 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,214 2,481 2,214









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.35 0.33 0.48 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.02 - - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 0.01 (0.01) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(0.00) - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.01 0.08 (0.20) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

(0.02) (0.00) 0.00 Software conversion expense

- - 0.04 Tax effect of adjustments

(0.00) (0.02) 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.35 0.39 0.35









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.50 % 0.47 % 0.67 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.03 % - - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 % 0.01 % -0.01 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.01 % 0.11 % -0.29 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

-0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Software conversion expense

- - 0.06 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.00 % -0.03 % 0.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.50 % 0.56 % 0.49 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

6.43 % 6.32 % 9.17 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale

0.41 % - - Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01 % 0.18 % -0.17 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.01 % - - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.19 % 1.45 % -3.93 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses

-0.46 % -0.03 % 0.05 % Software conversion expense

- - 0.83 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.04 % -0.42 % 0.86 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

6.53 % 7.49 % 6.81 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.50 % 1.40 % 1.46 % Software conversion expense

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.50 % 1.40 % 1.45 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,179 2,092 2,992 Income taxes

580 869 740 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

64 480 (1,282) Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,823 3,441 2,450









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.67 % Income taxes

0.13 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

0.01 % 0.11 % -0.29 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.64 % 0.78 % 0.55 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 21.26 20.70 20.83 Impact of AOCI per share

2.09 2.37 2.02 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 23.35 23.07 22.85

