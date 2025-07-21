Anzeige
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, And Senior Revolving Line of Credit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, its nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2025.

Senior Revolving Line of Credit

On July 15, 2025, the Company established a senior revolving line of credit in the maximum amount of $25 million with a financial institution. This line of credit replaces the existing senior revolving line of credit with a current balance of $10 million that was due to mature on August 1, 2025.

Pursuant to the terms of the loan and security agreement, the line of credit will mature on July 15, 2027 and bear interest at a per annum rate equal to the Prime Rate in effect from time to time minus.50 percent (50 bps), subject to a floor rate of 5.00%. Interest only payments on the line of credit are due quarterly, with remaining principal amounts due at maturity. A non-use fee of.10 percent (10 bps) will be assessed if the principal amount declines below $10 million. The Company's obligations under the line of credit are secured by a pledge of 100% of the stock of the Bank and are subject to terms and covenants similar to the existing senior revolving line of credit. The Company intends to use the available balance of the line of credit to support the operations of the Bank and for general corporate purposes.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to see our earnings continue to increase with adjusted return on average assets and equity rising to 0.68% and 8.84%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.50% and 6.53%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025. We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin which improved from 2.31% in the first quarter of 2025 to 2.40% in the second quarter of 2025, and increased significantly from 2.00% one year ago in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We anticipate continued improvement in our net interest margin throughout the remainder of 2025 as the result of rising loan portfolio yields and improved funding costs resulting from contractually scheduled repricing of certain deposits and borrowings. We also believe our net interest margin is well positioned and protected in a variety of potential interest rate scenarios.

While we have experienced an increase in non-performing assets, we believe these assets are well collateralized and do not represent a risk of material loss to the Company. Our adjusted noninterest expense to average assets was 1.49% during the second quarter of 2025, which continues to be approximately half that of similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.66% at June 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing the second quarter of 2025 at 9.22%. We also remain committed to paying down senior debt, which declined by $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and by $8 million from June 30, 2024.

In summary, we will seek to continue to carefully control our risk and growth while net interest margin and earnings continue to recover. Our modeling and forecasting suggest continued improvement in earnings throughout 2025, should macro-economic conditions hold."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, corporate and strategic planning expenses, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and net loan charge-offs or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025



2024













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

2,806


3,037


$

2,324


1,976

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.45


0.48


$

0.37


0.32

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.63 %


0.68 %



0.53 %


0.45 %

Return on average equity


8.17 %


8.84 %



7.46 %


6.34 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.55 %


1.49 %



1.36 %


1.36 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.40 %


2.40 %



2.00 %


2.00 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



3,612


$



2,448

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.81 %





0.55 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



For the Six Months Ended June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025



2024













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

4,985


5,251


$

3,839


3,250

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.79


0.83


$

0.61


0.52

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.56 %


0.59 %



0.43 %


0.37 %

Return on average equity


7.31 %


7.70 %



6.20 %


5.25 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.52 %


1.50 %



1.33 %


1.33 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.36 %


2.36 %



1.80 %


1.80 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



6,435


$



3,866

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.73 %





0.44 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2025


2024



June 30

March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



GAAP

GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income

$

2,806

2,179


2,092


2,992


2,324

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.45

0.35


0.33


0.48


0.37

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.63 %

0.50 %


0.47 %


0.67 %


0.53 %

Return on average equity


8.17 %

6.43 %


6.32 %


9.17 %


7.46 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.55 %

1.50 %


1.40 %


1.46 %


1.36 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.40 %

2.31 %


2.29 %


2.08 %


2.00 %

Yield on interest-earning assets


5.65 %

5.58 %


5.69 %


5.70 %


5.63 %

Cost of funds


3.32 %

3.30 %


3.48 %


3.70 %


3.69 %













2025


2024



June 30

March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

3,037

2,214


2,481


2,203


1,976

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.48

0.35


0.39


0.35


0.32

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.68 %

0.50 %


0.56 %


0.49 %


0.45 %

Return on average equity


8.84 %

6.53 %


7.49 %


6.75 %


6.34 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.49 %

1.50 %


1.40 %


1.46 %


1.36 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

3,612

2,823


3,441


2,450


2,448

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


0.81 %

0.64 %


0.78 %


0.55 %


0.55 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Asset Quality and Other Data




As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2025



2025



2024














(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality










Non-performing loans

$

7,638


$

891


$

1,383


Real estate owned

$

2,788


$

3,256


$

2,572


Non-performing assets

$

10,426


$

4,147


$

3,955


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.52 %



0.06 %



0.09 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.58 %



0.23 %



0.23 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

162


$

155


$

(247)


Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


152.41 %



1279.01 %



835.14 %


Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.79 %



0.78 %



0.79 %











Other Data










Cash dividends declared and paid

$

0.070


$

0.050


$

0.230


Shares outstanding


6,365,711



6,408,625



6,393,081


Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

21.72


$

21.26


$

20.70


Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) per share


(2.04)



(2.09)



(2.37)


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


23.76


$

23.35


$

23.07


Closing market price per common share

$

19.90


$

20.00


$

21.52


Closing price to book value ratio


91.62 %



94.08 %



103.95 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.66 %



7.60 %



7.58 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.22 %



9.35 %



9.31 %












(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure.





(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets.









Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 23.0%, from $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $9.6 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets increased $15.0 million, or 0.9%, from $1.664 billion to $1.679 billion, driven primarily by increases in taxable loans and interest earning deposits.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $0.6 million, or 0.2%, from $281.4 million to $280.8 million, due primarily to a $11.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $5.1 million increase in noninterest earning assets, offset by a $12.7 million increase in shareholders' equity.
  • Cost of funds declined 37 bp from 3.69% to 3.32%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 2 bp from 5.63% to 5.65%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 49 bp to 1.75% from 1.26% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 40 bp from 2.00% to 2.40%. Cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 100 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 30.0%, from $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $18.5 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets declined $36.6 million, or 2.1%, from $1.701 billion to $1.664 billion, driven primarily by decreases in taxable loans, taxable investments and interest earning deposits.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $20.6 million, or 6.8%, from $303.9 million to $283.3 million, due primarily to a $35.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets, offset by a $12.4 million increase in shareholders' equity.
  • Cost of funds declined 48 bp from 3.79% to 3.31%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 14 bp from 5.48% to 5.62%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 69 bp to 1.69% from 1.00% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 56 bp from 1.80% to 2.36%. Cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 100 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:



June 30, 2025

Interest-earning deposits

$

94,247

Investments available for sale


16,450

Loans receivable


425,380

Interest rate swaps (notional)


260,000


$

796,077




Deposits

$

104,200

Senior debt


10,000


$

114,200

The Company's subordinated det will adjust to floating rate during the third quarter of 2025.

Interest Rate Swaps

The Company has the following interest rate swaps designated as hedges as of June 30, 2025:





Estimated








Fair

Annual



Receive

Pay

Hedged Item


Notional

Value

Earnings

Term

Maturity

Rate

Rate










Fixed rate loans

$

150,000

(1,940)

(525)

3 Yrs

10/1/2026

4.34 %

4.69 %

Fixed rate loans


75,000

38

473

2 Yrs

9/1/2026

4.34 %

3.71 %

Floating rate deposit


35,000

21

242

1.5 Yrs

10/22/2026

4.34 %

3.65 %


$

260,000

(1,881)

190





Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses

The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses and net charge-offs (recoveries) for each of the last five quarters:



Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024












Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

$

138


64


480


(1,282)


(499)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


7


155


11


-15


-13

The Company continues to experience historically lower levels of specific reserves and net charge-offs which, when combined with minimal changes in economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses during the last five quarters. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:








Three Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change






Service charges and fees

$

353

371

(18)

Bank owned life insurance


55

55

-

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(8)

(8)

-

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(6)

(7)

1

Gain (loss) on sale of loans


-

29

(29)

Wealth management


223

217

6

Swap fees


310

-

310

Other


11

15

(4)






Total noninterest income

$

938

672

266

Noninterest income increased to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand for customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans and the Company desire to increase its floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.


Six Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change






Service charges and fees

$

737

753

(16)

Bank owned life insurance


110

110

-

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(147)

69

(216)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(10)

(27)

17

Gain on sale of loans


3

26

(23)

Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets


5

30

(25)

Wealth management


442

418

24

Swap fees


310

51

259

Other


16

24

(8)






Total noninterest income

$

1,466

1,454

12

Noninterest income was $1.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale declined by $0.2 million from the first half of 2024 due to management's decision during January, 2025 to sell a municipal bond at a loss that was in close proximity to the California wildfires.
  • Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand for customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans and the Company desire to increase its floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,549

3,005

544

Occupancy


766

643

123

Furniture and equipment


293

269

24

Data processing


670

608

62

FDIC insurance


327

364

(37)

Office


189

180

9

Advertising


111

102

9

Professional fees


659

551

108

Real Estate Owned


(59)

-

(59)

Other noninterest expense


410

295

115






Total noninterest expense

$

6,915

6,017

898

Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 14.9%, from $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $0.5 million, or 18.1%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. An increase in FTE employees from 107 to 112 between the periods also contributed to the increase.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.1 million, or 16.1%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for formerly leased facilities that the Company no longer occupies.
  • Professional fees increased $0.1 million, or 19.6%, due to the June, 2025 payment of $0.2 million of legal expenses related to corporate and strategic initiatives.


Six Months Ended June 30

(In thousands)


2025

2024

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

7,077

5,997

1,080

Occupancy


1,516

1,231

285

Furniture and equipment


625

514

111

Data processing


1,336

1,054

282

FDIC insurance


706

747

(41)

Office


355

346

9

Advertising


207

202

5

Professional fees


1,084

1,150

(66)

Real Estate Owned


(36)

-

(36)

Other noninterest expense


657

577

80






Total noninterest expense

$

13,527

11,818

1,709

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 14.5%, from $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $13.5 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $1.1 million, or 18.0%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. An increase in FTE employees from 107 to 112 between the comparable periods also contributed to the increase.
  • Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 22.7%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for the formerly leased facilities.
  • Data processing expense increased $0.3 million, or 26.7%, due primarily to the impact of a $0.1 million accrual reversal in the first half of 2024 as well as an increase in the cost of several key vendors.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30

2025

2024

19.23 %

21.14 %



Six Months Ended June 30

2025

2024

20.02 %

20.58 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans. The Company's effective tax rate declined in the 2025 periods compared to 2024 due to higher utilization of state tax credits.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $60.0 million, or 3.4%, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.806 billion at June 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $42.1 million, or 55.8%, due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth for the first six months of 2025.
  • Available for sale investment security balances increased $3.7 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $3.0 million improvement in the fair value of the underlying bonds.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of the periods indicated:



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

15,143

(1,580)


11,560

(1,960)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


5,753

(533)


7,081

(750)

Agency floating rate


8,376

1


6,647

18

Business Development Companies


3,609

(145)


3,522

(236)

Corporate


22,108

(1,254)


22,832

(1,860)

Municipal


26,227

(6,327)


25,987

(7,169)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


35,400

(7,710)


35,331

(8,566)









$

116,616

(17,548)


112,960

(20,523)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of June 30, 2025. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
  • Loans receivable increased $15.3 million, or 1.0%, from $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.478 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company is intentionally managing its loan growth as it seeks to improve its risk profile by paying down debt, increasing capital and reducing the amount of its wholesale borrowings. The Company is managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 335% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2025 as compared to 325% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

18,811


19,636


14,831


18,957


18,859

Other construction


51,846


51,047


60,474


48,991


79,309

Farmland


8,192


7,577


4,513


9,462


9,539

Home equity


60,625


56,588


57,972


53,407


53,670

Residential


445,966


444,620


449,056


466,107


459,572

Multi-family


125,803


121,511


114,634


115,069


115,530

Owner-occupied commercial


251,842


252,764


252,615


260,981


244,344

Non-owner occupied commercial


395,038


389,666


382,136


367,918


356,914

Commercial & industrial


108,151


114,899


115,234


122,096


124,712

PPP Program


50


66


83


101


119

Consumer


12,068


11,112


11,559


9,409


9,562













$

1,478,392


1,469,486


1,463,107


1,472,498


1,472,130

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2025. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.



Loan


% of Total



Balance


Loans






Hotels

$

91,328


6.2 %

Retail


86,207


5.8 %

Office


68,809


4.7 %

Marina


23,202


1.6 %

Campground


23,803


1.6 %

Warehouse


21,980


1.5 %

Mini-storage


21,967


1.5 %

Vacation Rentals


21,725


1.5 %

Car Wash


16,476


1.1 %

Entertainment


8,392


0.6 %

Restaurant


4,029


0.3 %

Other


7,120


0.5 %


$

395,038


26.7 %

The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market where the loan was originated:



June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024






Tri-Cities

$

191,918


189,287

Knoxville


1,011,226


1,019,266

Nashville


275,248


254,554


$

1,478,392


1,463,107

  • Other real estate owned increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, from $2.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $2.8 million at June 30, 2025. The following summarizes the detail of Other real estate owned as of the periods indicated:


June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024






Residential

$

2,572


2,572

Land


216


-


$

2,788


2,572

  • Total deposits increased $58.1 million, or 3.8%, from $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.585 billion at June 30, 2025.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

264,725


248,711


248,298


268,563


285,446

NOW and money market


503,216


462,367


431,629


437,579


415,772

Savings


185,815


189,814


189,246


207,466


227,282

Retail time deposits


364,027


372,741


370,989


382,386


378,944



1,317,783


1,273,633


1,240,162


1,295,994


1,307,444

Wholesale time deposits


267,072


296,578


286,552


255,739


247,329












Total deposits

$

1,584,855


1,570,211


1,526,714


1,551,733


1,554,773

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of June 30, 2025:






Original

Type


Principal

Rate

Maturity

Term







(in thousands)












Brokered CD


25,000

4.15 %

Nov, 2025

6 months

Brokered CD


555

4.75 %

Dec, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD


20,000

4.10 %

Jan, 2026

15 Months

Brokered CD


39,721

4.95 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


10,579

4.90 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


48,551

4.50 %

Dec, 2026

3 Yr

Brokered CD


44,201

4.75 %

Apr, 2027

3 Yr

Qwickrate


78,465

4.87 %

Through June 17, 2027

2.5 Yrs or Less








$

267,072

4.67 %



The following summarizes deposits by market where the deposit was originated:



June 30


December 31,



2025


2024






Tri-Cities

$

342,796


329,912

Knoxville


732,654


688,049

Nashville


96,541


100,928


$

1,171,991


1,118,889

  • FHLB borrowings were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and consisted of the following at June 30, 2025:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

25,000

1 month

4.40 %

07/09/25


15,000

1 Year

4.53 %

08/26/25


10,000

2 Years

4.38 %

11/05/26






$

50,000


4.44 %


  • Total equity increased $5.9 million, or 4.5%, from $132.4 million at December 31, 2024 to $138.3 million at June 30, 2025. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2024

$

132,353

20.70







Net income


4,985

0.79


Dividends paid


(768)

(0.12)


Stock compensation


533

0.08


Share repurchases from stock compensation


(49)

(0.01)


Share repurchases


(1,003)

(0.16)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


2,206

0.35







June 30, 2025

$

138,257

21.72

*

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.66% at June 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2025, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.22% at June 30, 2025.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2026. 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 per share were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.52% at June 30, 2025 from 0.09% at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.58% at June 30, 2025 from 0.23% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the composition of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025:

No. of

Collateral


Loan

Collateral

Properties

Type


Amount

Value






2

Non-owner occupied CRE

$

5,872

15,048

1

Owner occupied CRE


308

315

4

1-4 family residential


1,342

4,102

1

Commercial & industrial (SBA)


116

116






8


$

7,638

19,581

Other real estate owned of $2.8 million at June 30, 2025 is comprised of two properties for which no remaining loss on sale is anticipated. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2025 in conjunction with the transfer of multiple properties to other real estate owned, compared to net recoveries of $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.79% at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 1.5 to 1 at June 30, 2025, down from more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 due to the increase in non-performing loans. Loans represented in the increase in non-performing loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 have been individually evaluated for collateral adequacy and did not require additional specific reserves.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) the impact of U.S. and global trade policies and tensions, including changes in, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting there from, and geopolitical instability, (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (v) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)














Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



June 30,

June 30,




2025

2025

2024



2025

2024

Interest income










Loans

$

21,102

20,395

20,542


$

41,497

40,388


Investment securities - taxable


1,061

1,028

1,112



2,089

2,435


Investment securities - tax exempt


30

30

29



60

58


Dividends and other


992

758

1,133



1,750

2,459




23,185

22,211

22,816



45,396

45,340

Interest expense










Savings


1,178

1,197

1,859



2,375

3,937


Interest bearing transaction accounts


3,850

3,513

4,175



7,363

7,823


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


4,141

4,238

4,302



8,379

9,162


Other time deposits


3,514

3,478

3,569



6,992

7,222


Total deposits


12,683

12,426

13,905



25,109

28,144


Senior debt


183

229

405



412

810


Subordinated debt


165

164

164



329

328


FHLB advances


565

485

549



1,050

1,828




13,596

13,304

15,023



26,900

31,110











Net interest income


9,589

8,907

7,793



18,496

14,230











Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


138

64

(499)



202

(968)











Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses


9,451

8,843

8,292



18,294

15,198











Noninterest income










Service charges and fees


353

384

371



737

753


Bank owned life insurance


55

55

55



110

110


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(8)

(139)

(8)



(147)

69


Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(6)

(4)

(7)



(10)

(27)


Gain on sale of loans


-

3

29



3

26


Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

5

-



5

30


Wealth management


223

219

217



442

418


Swap fees


310

-

-



310

51


Other


11

5

15



16

24




938

528

672



1,466

1,454

Noninterest expense










Compensation and employee benefits


3,549

3,528

3,005



7,077

5,997


Occupancy


766

750

643



1,516

1,231


Furniture and equipment


293

332

269



625

514


Data processing


670

666

608



1,336

1,054


FDIC insurance


327

379

364



706

747


Office


189

166

180



355

346


Advertising


111

96

102



207

202


Professional fees


659

425

551



1,084

1,150


Real estate owned expense (recovery)


(59)

23

-



(36)

-


Other noninterest expense


410

247

295



657

577




6,915

6,612

6,017



13,527

11,818











Income before income taxes


3,474

2,759

2,947



6,233

4,834











Income taxes


668

580

623



1,248

995











Net income

$

2,806

2,179

2,324


$

4,985

3,839











Earnings per common share:










Basic

$

0.45

0.35

0.37


$

0.79

0.61


Diluted

$

0.45

0.35

0.37


$

0.79

0.61











Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic


6,273,181

6,291,244

6,264,564



6,282,163

6,258,178


Diluted


6,283,413

6,305,674

6,270,308



6,294,563

6,267,261

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














June 30,



March 31,



December 31,




2025



2025



2024

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

23,463


$

20,232


$

15,819

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


94,247



95,438



59,717


Cash and cash equivalents


117,710



115,670



75,536











Investments available for sale


116,616



115,290



112,960

Equity securities


2,716



2,706



2,695

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,762



3,762



3,762











Loans receivable


1,478,392



1,469,486



1,463,107

Allowance for credit losses


(11,641)



(11,396)



(11,550)


Net loans receivable


1,466,751



1,458,090



1,451,557











Premises and equipment, net


60,006



60,478



61,215

Accrued interest receivable


5,487



5,804



5,587

Other real estate owned


2,788



3,256



2,572

Bank owned life insurance


10,301



10,245



10,190

Restricted stock


4,546



3,640



4,317

Deferred tax assets, net


7,204



7,302



7,762

Other assets


7,784



7,473



7,516











Total assets

$

1,805,671


$

1,793,716


$

1,745,669











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

264,725


$

248,711


$

248,298

Interest-bearing deposits


1,053,058



1,024,922



991,864

Wholesale deposits


267,072



296,578



286,552


Total deposits


1,584,855



1,570,211



1,526,714











FHLB borrowings


50,000



50,000



50,000

Senior debt, net


10,000



12,000



14,000

Subordinated debt, net


10,000



9,985



9,971

Accrued interest payable


2,821



4,922



4,435

Post-employment liabilities


3,339



3,314



3,285

Other liabilities


6,399



7,048



4,911











Total liabilities


1,667,414



1,657,480



1,613,316











Total shareholders' equity


138,257



136,236



132,353











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,805,671


$

1,793,716


$

1,745,669

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2025

2024


2025

2024

Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP)

$

2,806

2,324

$

4,985

3,839

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


8

8


147

(69)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


6

7


10

27

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(5)

(30)

Gain on sale of real estate owned


(75)

-


(75)

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


243

-


243

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


138

(499)


202

(968)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(7)

13


(162)

243

Tax effect of adjustments


(82)

123


(94)

208

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

3,037

1,976

$

5,251

3,250








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.45

0.37

$

0.79

0.61

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00

0.00


0.02

(0.01)

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00

0.00


0.00

0.00

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(0.00)

(0.00)

Gain on sale of real estate owned


(0.01)

-


(0.01)

-

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.04

-


0.04

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.02

(0.08)


0.03

(0.15)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(0.00)

0.00


(0.03)

0.04

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.01)

0.02


(0.01)

0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.48

0.32

$

0.83

0.52








Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.63 %

0.53 %


0.56 %

0.43 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.02 %

-0.01 %

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Gain on sale of real estate owned


-0.02 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

0.00 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.05 %

0.00 %


0.03 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.03 %

-0.11 %


0.02 %

-0.11 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.02 %

0.03 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.02 %

0.03 %


-0.01 %

0.02 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.68 %

0.45 %


0.59 %

0.37 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)


8.17 %

7.46 %


7.31 %

6.20 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.02 %

0.03 %


0.22 %

-0.11 %

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


0.02 %

0.02 %


0.01 %

0.04 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

-0.05 %

Gain on sale of real estate owned


-0.22 %

0.00 %


-0.11 %

0.00 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


0.71 %

0.00 %


0.36 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.40 %

-1.60 %


0.30 %

-1.56 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


-0.02 %

0.04 %


-0.24 %

0.39 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.24 %

0.40 %


-0.14 %

0.34 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


8.84 %

6.34 %


7.70 %

5.25 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2025

2024


2025

2024








Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

$

1.55 %

1.36 %

$

1.52 %

1.33 %

Corporate and strategic initiatives


-0.05 %

0.00 %


-0.03 %

0.00 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

$

1.49 %

1.36 %

$

1.50 %

1.33 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP)

$

2,806

2,324

$

4,985

3,839

Income taxes


668

623


1,248

995

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


138

(499)


202

(968)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

3,612

2,448

$

6,435

3,866








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.63 %

0.53 %

$

0.56 %

0.43 %

Income taxes


0.15 %

0.14 %


0.14 %

0.11 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.03 %

-0.11 %


0.02 %

-0.11 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.81 %

0.55 %

$

0.73 %

0.44 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

21.72

19.83




Impact of AOCI per share


2.04

2.57




Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

23.76

22.39




Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,440,492

21,102

5.88 %


$

1,431,221

20,542

5.77 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


27,430

461

6.75 %



29,057

488

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


114,877

1,061

3.70 %



115,022

1,112

3.89 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,120

38

3.70 %



4,136

37

3.57 %


Interest earning deposits


86,288

884

4.11 %



79,124

964

4.90 %


Other investments, at cost


5,957

106

7.14 %



5,581

169

12.18 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,679,164

23,652

5.65 %



1,664,141

23,312

5.63 %


Noninterest earning assets


110,553





105,434




Total assets

$

1,789,717




$

1,769,575














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

131,199

1,142

3.49 %


$

139,641

1,368

3.94 %


Savings accounts


186,028

1,179

2.54 %



241,012

1,859

3.10 %


Money market accounts


346,173

2,707

3.14 %



281,763

2,807

4.01 %


Retail time deposits


373,501

3,738

4.01 %



378,057

4,218

4.49 %


Wholesale time deposits


285,272

3,916

5.51 %



251,649

3,653

5.84 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,322,173

12,682

3.85 %



1,292,122

13,905

4.33 %













Senior debt


10,000

183

7.34 %



19,000

405

8.57 %


Subordinated debt


9,995

165

6.62 %



9,942

164

6.63 %


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


56,154

565

4.04 %



61,649

549

3.58 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,398,322

13,595

3.90 %



1,382,713

15,023

4.37 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


240,341





251,882




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


13,694





10,331




Total liabilities


1,652,357





1,644,926















Total shareholders' equity


137,360





124,649




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,789,717




$

1,769,575















Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,057





8,289














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

280,842




$

281,428















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


120 %





120 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.75 %





1.26 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.40 %





2.00 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate




(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:




2.90 %







Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,435,261

41,497

5.83 %


$

1,450,308

40,388

5.60 %


Loans - imputed tax credits (2)


27,922

935

6.75 %



29,249

982

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


113,311

2,089

3.72 %



120,701

2,435

4.06 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,172

76

3.67 %



4,210

73

3.51 %


Interest earning deposits


78,081

1,515

3.91 %



90,010

2,091

4.67 %


Other investments, at cost


5,646

233

8.32 %



6,467

369

11.47 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,664,393

46,345

5.62 %



1,700,945

46,338

5.48 %


Noninterest earning assets


110,610





75,360




Total assets

$

1,775,003




$

1,776,305














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

130,415

2,242

3.47 %


$

127,310

2,445

3.86 %


Savings accounts


190,759

2,376

2.51 %



249,582

3,937

3.17 %


Money market accounts


328,940

5,120

3.14 %



258,567

5,379

4.18 %


Retail time deposits


371,327

7,480

4.06 %



387,383

8,520

4.42 %


Wholesale time deposits


287,983

7,890

5.52 %



270,816

7,863

5.84 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,309,424

25,108

3.87 %



1,293,658

28,144

4.37 %













Senior debt


11,333

412

7.33 %



19,500

810

8.35 %


Subordinated debt


9,988

329

6.64 %



9,934

328

6.64 %


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


50,331

1,050

4.21 %



73,956

1,828

4.97 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,381,076

26,899

3.93 %



1,397,048

31,110

4.48 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


244,122





244,137




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


13,481





11,252




Total liabilities


1,638,679





1,652,437















Total shareholders' equity


136,311





123,868




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,774,990




$

1,776,305















Tax-equivalent net interest income



19,446





15,228














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

283,317




$

303,897















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


121 %





122 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.69 %





1.00 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.36 %





1.80 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate





(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average




interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures








Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,179

2,092

2,992

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


139

-

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


4

58

(57)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


(5)

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


64

480

(1,282)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(155)

(11)

15

Software conversion expense


-

-

271

Tax effect of adjustments


(12)

(138)

275

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,214

2,481

2,214






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.35

0.33

0.48

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.02

-

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.00

0.01

(0.01)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


(0.00)

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.01

0.08

(0.20)

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


(0.02)

(0.00)

0.00

Software conversion expense


-

-

0.04

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.00)

(0.02)

0.04

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.35

0.39

0.35






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.50 %

0.47 %

0.67 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.03 %

-

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.00 %

0.01 %

-0.01 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.01 %

0.11 %

-0.29 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


-0.04 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Software conversion expense


-

-

0.06 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.00 %

-0.03 %

0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.50 %

0.56 %

0.49 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


6.43 %

6.32 %

9.17 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale


0.41 %

-

-

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.01 %

0.18 %

-0.17 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-0.01 %

-

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.19 %

1.45 %

-3.93 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses


-0.46 %

-0.03 %

0.05 %

Software conversion expense


-

-

0.83 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.04 %

-0.42 %

0.86 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


6.53 %

7.49 %

6.81 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.50 %

1.40 %

1.46 %

Software conversion expense


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.02 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.50 %

1.40 %

1.45 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,179

2,092

2,992

Income taxes


580

869

740

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


64

480

(1,282)

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,823

3,441

2,450






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.50 %

0.47 %

0.67 %

Income taxes


0.13 %

0.20 %

0.17 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.01 %

0.11 %

-0.29 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.64 %

0.78 %

0.55 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

21.26

20.70

20.83

Impact of AOCI per share


2.09

2.37

2.02

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

23.35

23.07

22.85

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

