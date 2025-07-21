Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend, And Senior Revolving Line of Credit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for century-old Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, its nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2025.
Senior Revolving Line of Credit
On July 15, 2025, the Company established a senior revolving line of credit in the maximum amount of $25 million with a financial institution. This line of credit replaces the existing senior revolving line of credit with a current balance of $10 million that was due to mature on August 1, 2025.
Pursuant to the terms of the loan and security agreement, the line of credit will mature on July 15, 2027 and bear interest at a per annum rate equal to the Prime Rate in effect from time to time minus.50 percent (50 bps), subject to a floor rate of 5.00%. Interest only payments on the line of credit are due quarterly, with remaining principal amounts due at maturity. A non-use fee of.10 percent (10 bps) will be assessed if the principal amount declines below $10 million. The Company's obligations under the line of credit are secured by a pledge of 100% of the stock of the Bank and are subject to terms and covenants similar to the existing senior revolving line of credit. The Company intends to use the available balance of the line of credit to support the operations of the Bank and for general corporate purposes.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"We are pleased to see our earnings continue to increase with adjusted return on average assets and equity rising to 0.68% and 8.84%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.50% and 6.53%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025. We continued to see further improvements in our net interest margin which improved from 2.31% in the first quarter of 2025 to 2.40% in the second quarter of 2025, and increased significantly from 2.00% one year ago in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We anticipate continued improvement in our net interest margin throughout the remainder of 2025 as the result of rising loan portfolio yields and improved funding costs resulting from contractually scheduled repricing of certain deposits and borrowings. We also believe our net interest margin is well positioned and protected in a variety of potential interest rate scenarios.
While we have experienced an increase in non-performing assets, we believe these assets are well collateralized and do not represent a risk of material loss to the Company. Our adjusted noninterest expense to average assets was 1.49% during the second quarter of 2025, which continues to be approximately half that of similarly-sized peer banks based on recent call report data. Careful management of our dividend and asset growth has allowed our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio to rise to 7.66% at June 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, with the Bank's leverage ratio finishing the second quarter of 2025 at 9.22%. We also remain committed to paying down senior debt, which declined by $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and by $8 million from June 30, 2024.
In summary, we will seek to continue to carefully control our risk and growth while net interest margin and earnings continue to recover. Our modeling and forecasting suggest continued improvement in earnings throughout 2025, should macro-economic conditions hold."
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets and other real estate owned, corporate and strategic planning expenses, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and net loan charge-offs or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,806
3,037
$
2,324
1,976
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.45
0.48
$
0.37
0.32
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.63 %
0.68 %
0.53 %
0.45 %
Return on average equity
8.17 %
8.84 %
7.46 %
6.34 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.55 %
1.49 %
1.36 %
1.36 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.40 %
2.40 %
2.00 %
2.00 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
3,612
$
2,448
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.81 %
0.55 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Six Months Ended June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
4,985
5,251
$
3,839
3,250
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.79
0.83
$
0.61
0.52
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.56 %
0.59 %
0.43 %
0.37 %
Return on average equity
7.31 %
7.70 %
6.20 %
5.25 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.52 %
1.50 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.36 %
2.36 %
1.80 %
1.80 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
6,435
$
3,866
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.73 %
0.44 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
2,806
2,179
2,092
2,992
2,324
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.45
0.35
0.33
0.48
0.37
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.63 %
0.50 %
0.47 %
0.67 %
0.53 %
Return on average equity
8.17 %
6.43 %
6.32 %
9.17 %
7.46 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.55 %
1.50 %
1.40 %
1.46 %
1.36 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.40 %
2.31 %
2.29 %
2.08 %
2.00 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.65 %
5.58 %
5.69 %
5.70 %
5.63 %
Cost of funds
3.32 %
3.30 %
3.48 %
3.70 %
3.69 %
2025
2024
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
3,037
2,214
2,481
2,203
1,976
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
0.35
0.39
0.35
0.32
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.68 %
0.50 %
0.56 %
0.49 %
0.45 %
Return on average equity
8.84 %
6.53 %
7.49 %
6.75 %
6.34 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.49 %
1.50 %
1.40 %
1.46 %
1.36 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
3,612
2,823
3,441
2,450
2,448
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.81 %
0.64 %
0.78 %
0.55 %
0.55 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Asset Quality and Other Data
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
7,638
$
891
$
1,383
Real estate owned
$
2,788
$
3,256
$
2,572
Non-performing assets
$
10,426
$
4,147
$
3,955
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.52 %
0.06 %
0.09 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.58 %
0.23 %
0.23 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
162
$
155
$
(247)
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
152.41 %
1279.01 %
835.14 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.79 %
0.78 %
0.79 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared and paid
$
0.070
$
0.050
$
0.230
Shares outstanding
6,365,711
6,408,625
6,393,081
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
21.72
$
21.26
$
20.70
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) per share
(2.04)
(2.09)
(2.37)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
23.76
$
23.35
$
23.07
Closing market price per common share
$
19.90
$
20.00
$
21.52
Closing price to book value ratio
91.62 %
94.08 %
103.95 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.66 %
7.60 %
7.58 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.22 %
9.35 %
9.31 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 23.0%, from $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $9.6 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets increased $15.0 million, or 0.9%, from $1.664 billion to $1.679 billion, driven primarily by increases in taxable loans and interest earning deposits.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $0.6 million, or 0.2%, from $281.4 million to $280.8 million, due primarily to a $11.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $5.1 million increase in noninterest earning assets, offset by a $12.7 million increase in shareholders' equity.
- Cost of funds declined 37 bp from 3.69% to 3.32%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 2 bp from 5.63% to 5.65%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 49 bp to 1.75% from 1.26% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 40 bp from 2.00% to 2.40%. Cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 100 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 30.0%, from $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $18.5 million for the same period in 2025. The change between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets declined $36.6 million, or 2.1%, from $1.701 billion to $1.664 billion, driven primarily by decreases in taxable loans, taxable investments and interest earning deposits.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $20.6 million, or 6.8%, from $303.9 million to $283.3 million, due primarily to a $35.3 million increase in noninterest earning assets, offset by a $12.4 million increase in shareholders' equity.
- Cost of funds declined 48 bp from 3.79% to 3.31%, while the average yield earned on interest-earning assets increased 14 bp from 5.48% to 5.62%, resulting in tax-equivalent net interest rate spread expanding by 69 bp to 1.69% from 1.00% and tax-equivalent net interest margin expanding 56 bp from 1.80% to 2.36%. Cost of funds and the yield earned on interest-earning assets over the comparable period last year have been impacted by 100 bp of decreases in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following assets, derivatives and liabilities subject to contractual repricing of interest rates:
June 30, 2025
Interest-earning deposits
$
94,247
Investments available for sale
16,450
Loans receivable
425,380
Interest rate swaps (notional)
260,000
$
796,077
Deposits
$
104,200
Senior debt
10,000
$
114,200
The Company's subordinated det will adjust to floating rate during the third quarter of 2025.
Interest Rate Swaps
The Company has the following interest rate swaps designated as hedges as of June 30, 2025:
Estimated
Fair
Annual
Receive
Pay
Hedged Item
Notional
Value
Earnings
Term
Maturity
Rate
Rate
Fixed rate loans
$
150,000
(1,940)
(525)
3 Yrs
10/1/2026
4.34 %
4.69 %
Fixed rate loans
75,000
38
473
2 Yrs
9/1/2026
4.34 %
3.71 %
Floating rate deposit
35,000
21
242
1.5 Yrs
10/22/2026
4.34 %
3.65 %
$
260,000
(1,881)
190
Provision For (Recovery Of) Credit Losses
The following summarizes the Company's provision for (recovery of) credit losses and net charge-offs (recoveries) for each of the last five quarters:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
$
138
64
480
(1,282)
(499)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
7
155
11
-15
-13
The Company continues to experience historically lower levels of specific reserves and net charge-offs which, when combined with minimal changes in economic factors, has resulted in minimal provisions for credit losses during the last five quarters. Given our limited loss history, the Company utilizes peer data in its estimation of expected loan losses.
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Service charges and fees
$
353
371
(18)
Bank owned life insurance
55
55
-
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(8)
(8)
-
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(6)
(7)
1
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
-
29
(29)
Wealth management
223
217
6
Swap fees
310
-
310
Other
11
15
(4)
Total noninterest income
$
938
672
266
Noninterest income increased to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand for customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans and the Company desire to increase its floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Service charges and fees
$
737
753
(16)
Bank owned life insurance
110
110
-
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(147)
69
(216)
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(10)
(27)
17
Gain on sale of loans
3
26
(23)
Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets
5
30
(25)
Wealth management
442
418
24
Swap fees
310
51
259
Other
16
24
(8)
Total noninterest income
$
1,466
1,454
12
Noninterest income was $1.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale declined by $0.2 million from the first half of 2024 due to management's decision during January, 2025 to sell a municipal bond at a loss that was in close proximity to the California wildfires.
- Swap fees increased $0.3 million due to an increased demand for customers wanting to lock in a fixed interest rate on loans and the Company desire to increase its floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party with our borrower as counterparty to the swap, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,549
3,005
544
Occupancy
766
643
123
Furniture and equipment
293
269
24
Data processing
670
608
62
FDIC insurance
327
364
(37)
Office
189
180
9
Advertising
111
102
9
Professional fees
659
551
108
Real Estate Owned
(59)
-
(59)
Other noninterest expense
410
295
115
Total noninterest expense
$
6,915
6,017
898
Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 14.9%, from $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $6.9 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $0.5 million, or 18.1%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. An increase in FTE employees from 107 to 112 between the periods also contributed to the increase.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.1 million, or 16.1%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for formerly leased facilities that the Company no longer occupies.
- Professional fees increased $0.1 million, or 19.6%, due to the June, 2025 payment of $0.2 million of legal expenses related to corporate and strategic initiatives.
Six Months Ended June 30
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
7,077
5,997
1,080
Occupancy
1,516
1,231
285
Furniture and equipment
625
514
111
Data processing
1,336
1,054
282
FDIC insurance
706
747
(41)
Office
355
346
9
Advertising
207
202
5
Professional fees
1,084
1,150
(66)
Real Estate Owned
(36)
-
(36)
Other noninterest expense
657
577
80
Total noninterest expense
$
13,527
11,818
1,709
Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 14.5%, from $11.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to $13.5 million in the same period of 2025. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits expense increased $1.1 million, or 18.0%, due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals and bonuses tied to forecasted 2025 performance as well as merit increases. An increase in FTE employees from 107 to 112 between the comparable periods also contributed to the increase.
- Occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses increased by a combined $0.4 million, or 22.7%, due to the opening of the Johnson City financial center on July 1, 2024, offset, in part, by the elimination of expenses for the formerly leased facilities.
- Data processing expense increased $0.3 million, or 26.7%, due primarily to the impact of a $0.1 million accrual reversal in the first half of 2024 as well as an increase in the cost of several key vendors.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended June 30
2025
2024
19.23 %
21.14 %
Six Months Ended June 30
2025
2024
20.02 %
20.58 %
The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) and investments in tax-free municipal securities, and state tax credits on certain loans. The Company's effective tax rate declined in the 2025 periods compared to 2024 due to higher utilization of state tax credits.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $60.0 million, or 3.4%, from $1.746 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.806 billion at June 30, 2025. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $42.1 million, or 55.8%, due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth for the first six months of 2025.
- Available for sale investment security balances increased $3.7 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $3.0 million improvement in the fair value of the underlying bonds.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of the periods indicated:
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
15,143
(1,580)
11,560
(1,960)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
5,753
(533)
7,081
(750)
Agency floating rate
8,376
1
6,647
18
Business Development Companies
3,609
(145)
3,522
(236)
Corporate
22,108
(1,254)
22,832
(1,860)
Municipal
26,227
(6,327)
25,987
(7,169)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
35,400
(7,710)
35,331
(8,566)
$
116,616
(17,548)
112,960
(20,523)
Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of June 30, 2025. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
- Loans receivable increased $15.3 million, or 1.0%, from $1.463 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.478 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company is intentionally managing its loan growth as it seeks to improve its risk profile by paying down debt, increasing capital and reducing the amount of its wholesale borrowings. The Company is managing its exposure to commercial real estate and has a regulatory commercial real estate concentration of 335% of total risk-based capital as of June 30, 2025 as compared to 325% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
18,811
19,636
14,831
18,957
18,859
Other construction
51,846
51,047
60,474
48,991
79,309
Farmland
8,192
7,577
4,513
9,462
9,539
Home equity
60,625
56,588
57,972
53,407
53,670
Residential
445,966
444,620
449,056
466,107
459,572
Multi-family
125,803
121,511
114,634
115,069
115,530
Owner-occupied commercial
251,842
252,764
252,615
260,981
244,344
Non-owner occupied commercial
395,038
389,666
382,136
367,918
356,914
Commercial & industrial
108,151
114,899
115,234
122,096
124,712
PPP Program
50
66
83
101
119
Consumer
12,068
11,112
11,559
9,409
9,562
$
1,478,392
1,469,486
1,463,107
1,472,498
1,472,130
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2025. Office loans are primarily comprised of low-rise office space.
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Hotels
$
91,328
6.2 %
Retail
86,207
5.8 %
Office
68,809
4.7 %
Marina
23,202
1.6 %
Campground
23,803
1.6 %
Warehouse
21,980
1.5 %
Mini-storage
21,967
1.5 %
Vacation Rentals
21,725
1.5 %
Car Wash
16,476
1.1 %
Entertainment
8,392
0.6 %
Restaurant
4,029
0.3 %
Other
7,120
0.5 %
$
395,038
26.7 %
The following summarizes the Company's loan portfolio by market where the loan was originated:
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Tri-Cities
$
191,918
189,287
Knoxville
1,011,226
1,019,266
Nashville
275,248
254,554
$
1,478,392
1,463,107
- Other real estate owned increased $0.2 million, or 8.4%, from $2.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $2.8 million at June 30, 2025. The following summarizes the detail of Other real estate owned as of the periods indicated:
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Residential
$
2,572
2,572
Land
216
-
$
2,788
2,572
- Total deposits increased $58.1 million, or 3.8%, from $1.527 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.585 billion at June 30, 2025.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
264,725
248,711
248,298
268,563
285,446
NOW and money market
503,216
462,367
431,629
437,579
415,772
Savings
185,815
189,814
189,246
207,466
227,282
Retail time deposits
364,027
372,741
370,989
382,386
378,944
1,317,783
1,273,633
1,240,162
1,295,994
1,307,444
Wholesale time deposits
267,072
296,578
286,552
255,739
247,329
Total deposits
$
1,584,855
1,570,211
1,526,714
1,551,733
1,554,773
The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of June 30, 2025:
Original
Type
Principal
Rate
Maturity
Term
(in thousands)
Brokered CD
25,000
4.15 %
Nov, 2025
6 months
Brokered CD
555
4.75 %
Dec, 2025
2 Yr
Brokered CD
20,000
4.10 %
Jan, 2026
15 Months
Brokered CD
39,721
4.95 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
10,579
4.90 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
48,551
4.50 %
Dec, 2026
3 Yr
Brokered CD
44,201
4.75 %
Apr, 2027
3 Yr
Qwickrate
78,465
4.87 %
Through June 17, 2027
2.5 Yrs or Less
$
267,072
4.67 %
The following summarizes deposits by market where the deposit was originated:
June 30
December 31,
2025
2024
Tri-Cities
$
342,796
329,912
Knoxville
732,654
688,049
Nashville
96,541
100,928
$
1,171,991
1,118,889
- FHLB borrowings were $50.0 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and consisted of the following at June 30, 2025:
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
25,000
1 month
4.40 %
07/09/25
15,000
1 Year
4.53 %
08/26/25
10,000
2 Years
4.38 %
11/05/26
$
50,000
4.44 %
- Total equity increased $5.9 million, or 4.5%, from $132.4 million at December 31, 2024 to $138.3 million at June 30, 2025. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2024
$
132,353
20.70
Net income
4,985
0.79
Dividends paid
(768)
(0.12)
Stock compensation
533
0.08
Share repurchases from stock compensation
(49)
(0.01)
Share repurchases
(1,003)
(0.16)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
2,206
0.35
June 30, 2025
$
138,257
21.72
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 7.66% at June 30, 2025 from 7.58% at December 31, 2024, as the Company continues to manage its growth and dividend levels in light of current income levels. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2025, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.22% at June 30, 2025.
Share Repurchases
The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2026. 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 per share were repurchased pursuant to such plan during the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.52% at June 30, 2025 from 0.09% at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.58% at June 30, 2025 from 0.23% at December 31, 2024. The following summarizes the composition of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025:
No. of
Collateral
Loan
Collateral
Properties
Type
Amount
Value
2
Non-owner occupied CRE
$
5,872
15,048
1
Owner occupied CRE
308
315
4
1-4 family residential
1,342
4,102
1
Commercial & industrial (SBA)
116
116
8
$
7,638
19,581
Other real estate owned of $2.8 million at June 30, 2025 is comprised of two properties for which no remaining loss on sale is anticipated. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2025 in conjunction with the transfer of multiple properties to other real estate owned, compared to net recoveries of $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.79% at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was more than 1.5 to 1 at June 30, 2025, down from more than 8 to 1 at December 31, 2024 due to the increase in non-performing loans. Loans represented in the increase in non-performing loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 have been individually evaluated for collateral adequacy and did not require additional specific reserves.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of continued elevated interest rates, persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) the impact of U.S. and global trade policies and tensions, including changes in, or the imposition of, tariffs and/or trade barriers and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting there from, and geopolitical instability, (iii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iv) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (v) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to decline; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract or do business with, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, ransomware attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) loss of key personnel; and (xxi) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 7 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City (2), Bearden (Knoxville), West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest income
Loans
$
21,102
20,395
20,542
$
41,497
40,388
Investment securities - taxable
1,061
1,028
1,112
2,089
2,435
Investment securities - tax exempt
30
30
29
60
58
Dividends and other
992
758
1,133
1,750
2,459
23,185
22,211
22,816
45,396
45,340
Interest expense
Savings
1,178
1,197
1,859
2,375
3,937
Interest bearing transaction accounts
3,850
3,513
4,175
7,363
7,823
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
4,141
4,238
4,302
8,379
9,162
Other time deposits
3,514
3,478
3,569
6,992
7,222
Total deposits
12,683
12,426
13,905
25,109
28,144
Senior debt
183
229
405
412
810
Subordinated debt
165
164
164
329
328
FHLB advances
565
485
549
1,050
1,828
13,596
13,304
15,023
26,900
31,110
Net interest income
9,589
8,907
7,793
18,496
14,230
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
138
64
(499)
202
(968)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
9,451
8,843
8,292
18,294
15,198
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
353
384
371
737
753
Bank owned life insurance
55
55
55
110
110
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(8)
(139)
(8)
(147)
69
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(6)
(4)
(7)
(10)
(27)
Gain on sale of loans
-
3
29
3
26
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
5
-
5
30
Wealth management
223
219
217
442
418
Swap fees
310
-
-
310
51
Other
11
5
15
16
24
938
528
672
1,466
1,454
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,549
3,528
3,005
7,077
5,997
Occupancy
766
750
643
1,516
1,231
Furniture and equipment
293
332
269
625
514
Data processing
670
666
608
1,336
1,054
FDIC insurance
327
379
364
706
747
Office
189
166
180
355
346
Advertising
111
96
102
207
202
Professional fees
659
425
551
1,084
1,150
Real estate owned expense (recovery)
(59)
23
-
(36)
-
Other noninterest expense
410
247
295
657
577
6,915
6,612
6,017
13,527
11,818
Income before income taxes
3,474
2,759
2,947
6,233
4,834
Income taxes
668
580
623
1,248
995
Net income
$
2,806
2,179
2,324
$
4,985
3,839
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.45
0.35
0.37
$
0.79
0.61
Diluted
$
0.45
0.35
0.37
$
0.79
0.61
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,273,181
6,291,244
6,264,564
6,282,163
6,258,178
Diluted
6,283,413
6,305,674
6,270,308
6,294,563
6,267,261
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
23,463
$
20,232
$
15,819
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
94,247
95,438
59,717
Cash and cash equivalents
117,710
115,670
75,536
Investments available for sale
116,616
115,290
112,960
Equity securities
2,716
2,706
2,695
Premises and equipment held for sale
3,762
3,762
3,762
Loans receivable
1,478,392
1,469,486
1,463,107
Allowance for credit losses
(11,641)
(11,396)
(11,550)
Net loans receivable
1,466,751
1,458,090
1,451,557
Premises and equipment, net
60,006
60,478
61,215
Accrued interest receivable
5,487
5,804
5,587
Other real estate owned
2,788
3,256
2,572
Bank owned life insurance
10,301
10,245
10,190
Restricted stock
4,546
3,640
4,317
Deferred tax assets, net
7,204
7,302
7,762
Other assets
7,784
7,473
7,516
Total assets
$
1,805,671
$
1,793,716
$
1,745,669
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
264,725
$
248,711
$
248,298
Interest-bearing deposits
1,053,058
1,024,922
991,864
Wholesale deposits
267,072
296,578
286,552
Total deposits
1,584,855
1,570,211
1,526,714
FHLB borrowings
50,000
50,000
50,000
Senior debt, net
10,000
12,000
14,000
Subordinated debt, net
10,000
9,985
9,971
Accrued interest payable
2,821
4,922
4,435
Post-employment liabilities
3,339
3,314
3,285
Other liabilities
6,399
7,048
4,911
Total liabilities
1,667,414
1,657,480
1,613,316
Total shareholders' equity
138,257
136,236
132,353
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,805,671
$
1,793,716
$
1,745,669
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,806
2,324
$
4,985
3,839
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
8
8
147
(69)
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
6
7
10
27
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(5)
(30)
Gain on sale of real estate owned
(75)
-
(75)
-
Corporate and strategic initiatives
243
-
243
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
138
(499)
202
(968)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
(7)
13
(162)
243
Tax effect of adjustments
(82)
123
(94)
208
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
3,037
1,976
$
5,251
3,250
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.45
0.37
$
0.79
0.61
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00
0.00
0.02
(0.01)
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
(0.00)
(0.00)
Gain on sale of real estate owned
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
-
Corporate and strategic initiatives
0.04
-
0.04
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.02
(0.08)
0.03
(0.15)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
(0.00)
0.00
(0.03)
0.04
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.01)
0.02
(0.01)
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.48
0.32
$
0.83
0.52
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.63 %
0.53 %
0.56 %
0.43 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
-0.01 %
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Gain on sale of real estate owned
-0.02 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
0.00 %
Corporate and strategic initiatives
0.05 %
0.00 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.03 %
-0.11 %
0.02 %
-0.11 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.03 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.02 %
0.03 %
-0.01 %
0.02 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.68 %
0.45 %
0.59 %
0.37 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
8.17 %
7.46 %
7.31 %
6.20 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.02 %
0.03 %
0.22 %
-0.11 %
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
0.02 %
0.02 %
0.01 %
0.04 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
-0.05 %
Gain on sale of real estate owned
-0.22 %
0.00 %
-0.11 %
0.00 %
Corporate and strategic initiatives
0.71 %
0.00 %
0.36 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.40 %
-1.60 %
0.30 %
-1.56 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
-0.02 %
0.04 %
-0.24 %
0.39 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.24 %
0.40 %
-0.14 %
0.34 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
8.84 %
6.34 %
7.70 %
5.25 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
$
1.55 %
1.36 %
$
1.52 %
1.33 %
Corporate and strategic initiatives
-0.05 %
0.00 %
-0.03 %
0.00 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
$
1.49 %
1.36 %
$
1.50 %
1.33 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,806
2,324
$
4,985
3,839
Income taxes
668
623
1,248
995
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
138
(499)
202
(968)
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
3,612
2,448
$
6,435
3,866
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.63 %
0.53 %
$
0.56 %
0.43 %
Income taxes
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.14 %
0.11 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.03 %
-0.11 %
0.02 %
-0.11 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.81 %
0.55 %
$
0.73 %
0.44 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
21.72
19.83
Impact of AOCI per share
2.04
2.57
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
23.76
22.39
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,440,492
21,102
5.88 %
$
1,431,221
20,542
5.77 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
27,430
461
6.75 %
29,057
488
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
114,877
1,061
3.70 %
115,022
1,112
3.89 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,120
38
3.70 %
4,136
37
3.57 %
Interest earning deposits
86,288
884
4.11 %
79,124
964
4.90 %
Other investments, at cost
5,957
106
7.14 %
5,581
169
12.18 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,679,164
23,652
5.65 %
1,664,141
23,312
5.63 %
Noninterest earning assets
110,553
105,434
Total assets
$
1,789,717
$
1,769,575
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
131,199
1,142
3.49 %
$
139,641
1,368
3.94 %
Savings accounts
186,028
1,179
2.54 %
241,012
1,859
3.10 %
Money market accounts
346,173
2,707
3.14 %
281,763
2,807
4.01 %
Retail time deposits
373,501
3,738
4.01 %
378,057
4,218
4.49 %
Wholesale time deposits
285,272
3,916
5.51 %
251,649
3,653
5.84 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,322,173
12,682
3.85 %
1,292,122
13,905
4.33 %
Senior debt
10,000
183
7.34 %
19,000
405
8.57 %
Subordinated debt
9,995
165
6.62 %
9,942
164
6.63 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
56,154
565
4.04 %
61,649
549
3.58 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,398,322
13,595
3.90 %
1,382,713
15,023
4.37 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
240,341
251,882
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,694
10,331
Total liabilities
1,652,357
1,644,926
Total shareholders' equity
137,360
124,649
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,789,717
$
1,769,575
Tax-equivalent net interest income
10,057
8,289
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
280,842
$
281,428
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
120 %
120 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.75 %
1.26 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.40 %
2.00 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
2.90 %
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,435,261
41,497
5.83 %
$
1,450,308
40,388
5.60 %
Loans - imputed tax credits (2)
27,922
935
6.75 %
29,249
982
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
113,311
2,089
3.72 %
120,701
2,435
4.06 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,172
76
3.67 %
4,210
73
3.51 %
Interest earning deposits
78,081
1,515
3.91 %
90,010
2,091
4.67 %
Other investments, at cost
5,646
233
8.32 %
6,467
369
11.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,664,393
46,345
5.62 %
1,700,945
46,338
5.48 %
Noninterest earning assets
110,610
75,360
Total assets
$
1,775,003
$
1,776,305
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
130,415
2,242
3.47 %
$
127,310
2,445
3.86 %
Savings accounts
190,759
2,376
2.51 %
249,582
3,937
3.17 %
Money market accounts
328,940
5,120
3.14 %
258,567
5,379
4.18 %
Retail time deposits
371,327
7,480
4.06 %
387,383
8,520
4.42 %
Wholesale time deposits
287,983
7,890
5.52 %
270,816
7,863
5.84 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,309,424
25,108
3.87 %
1,293,658
28,144
4.37 %
Senior debt
11,333
412
7.33 %
19,500
810
8.35 %
Subordinated debt
9,988
329
6.64 %
9,934
328
6.64 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
50,331
1,050
4.21 %
73,956
1,828
4.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,381,076
26,899
3.93 %
1,397,048
31,110
4.48 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
244,122
244,137
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
13,481
11,252
Total liabilities
1,638,679
1,652,437
Total shareholders' equity
136,311
123,868
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,774,990
$
1,776,305
Tax-equivalent net interest income
19,446
15,228
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
283,317
$
303,897
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
121 %
122 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.69 %
1.00 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.36 %
1.80 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Reflects the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,179
2,092
2,992
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
139
-
-
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
4
58
(57)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(5)
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
64
480
(1,282)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
(155)
(11)
15
Software conversion expense
-
-
271
Tax effect of adjustments
(12)
(138)
275
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,214
2,481
2,214
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.35
0.33
0.48
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.02
-
-
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00
0.01
(0.01)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(0.00)
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.01
0.08
(0.20)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
(0.02)
(0.00)
0.00
Software conversion expense
-
-
0.04
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.00)
(0.02)
0.04
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.35
0.39
0.35
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.50 %
0.47 %
0.67 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.03 %
-
-
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00 %
0.01 %
-0.01 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.00 %
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.01 %
0.11 %
-0.29 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
-0.04 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Software conversion expense
-
-
0.06 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.00 %
-0.03 %
0.06 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.50 %
0.56 %
0.49 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
6.43 %
6.32 %
9.17 %
Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
0.41 %
-
-
Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01 %
0.18 %
-0.17 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.01 %
-
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.19 %
1.45 %
-3.93 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries of credit losses
-0.46 %
-0.03 %
0.05 %
Software conversion expense
-
-
0.83 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.04 %
-0.42 %
0.86 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
6.53 %
7.49 %
6.81 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.50 %
1.40 %
1.46 %
Software conversion expense
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.50 %
1.40 %
1.45 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
|
2,179
2,092
2,992
Income taxes
580
869
740
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
64
480
(1,282)
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2,823
3,441
2,450
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.50 %
0.47 %
0.67 %
Income taxes
0.13 %
0.20 %
0.17 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.01 %
0.11 %
-0.29 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.64 %
0.78 %
0.55 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
21.26
20.70
20.83
Impact of AOCI per share
2.09
2.37
2.02
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
23.35
23.07
22.85
SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.