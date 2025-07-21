Blink Charging Co.: Group Bernaerts & Blink Charging Team Up to Expand EV Infrastructure in Antwerp and Mechelen

Leading Office Property Company Aims to Host at Least 176 Active Blink Chargers by End of 2025

Antwerp, Belgium, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its collaboration with leading Belgian office property company, Group Bernaerts, to expand upon Group Bernaerts' sustainability goals for its Belgian properties.



Evolving from a collaboration that began in 2022, Group Bernaerts now operates 88 Blink charging stations across its various properties in Antwerp and Mechelen. This number is expected to double by the end of this year, with Group Bernaerts planning to expand its charging infrastructure, both underground and above ground.

"We offer EV charging parking management solutions through collaborations with third parties," said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe at Blink Charging. "Using platforms specifically designed for complex multi-tenant environments, we optimize the use of parking spaces are actively utilized rather than left vacant. This maximizes the value of each charging location, benefiting both the property owner and the community."

"Every single one of the Blink Chargers on our properties in Antwerp and Mechelen is used daily," said Nico Van Daele, Managing Director of Group Bernaerts. "In fact, the number of kilowatt-hours charged at our sites has tripled each year. The comprehensive service that Blink delivers was exactly what we needed - and what our tenants wanted."

"Above ground, we will focus on semi-public chargers near highways, concert halls, and event venues," said Van Daele. "This way, the chargers will also be useful after office hours and on weekends."

Before the collaboration began, office tenants were independently installing their own charging stations in their designated parking spaces, each using private meters. This led to an uncontrolled proliferation of charging stations, creating significant technical and operational challenges. To regain control, and implement a more structured approach, Group Bernaerts reached out to Blink.

"Office owners are rapidly being confronted with this new, urgent need from their tenants. We understand that this can be overwhelming. That's why we take over the entire process, from technical analysis and design to installation and implementation," explained Anthony Poshcet, Head of European Sales and Marketing at Blink. "Plus, every client has a dedicated contact person at Blink to answer questions and provide support. Group Bernaerts is one of the first real estate owners to proactively invest in charging infrastructure for their tenants - an essential need that will only continue to grow. Their forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our own drive to continuously adapt to change."

About Group Bernaerts

Group Bernaerts develops, constructs, rents, and sells commercial real estate in the Antwerp and Mechelen regions. The group rents approximately 210,000 m² of office space, logistics sites, and semi-industrial properties.

Learn more at https://groupbernaerts.be/en/

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

