Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted New U.S. Patent to Advance Minimally Invasive, Nerve-Focused Treatments Across High-Need Indications

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,295,646 (the '646 patent), titled, "Smart Torquer and Methods for Using the Same." The newly issued '646 patent relates to a smart torquer device designed to enhance the manipulation of elongated intravascular devices during minimally invasive procedures, while integrating electronic components to facilitate both mechanical control and data communication.

"This patent strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and reinforces our commitment to developing differentiated technologies that address large and underserved markets. The smart torquer improves control and signal integration for intravascular procedures, which is essential for expanding our platform into high-growth areas like cardiology, neurosurgery, and interventional radiology. With the addition of this '646 patent to our over 80 issued patents, Autonomix is building a defensible position in a multi-billion-dollar opportunity where precision nerve-targeted interventions can reshape clinical outcomes," commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

In particular, the '646 patent relates to, but is not limited to, an engaging mechanism that securely attaches to an intravascular device, a communication module that facilitates data exchange between systems, an electrical connection interface to transmit signals and a manipulator that allows the user to apply torque to the engaged device as it navigates the vascular system.

Autonomix's first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary RF ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.



Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements



