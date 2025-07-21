TLGY Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination and Approximately $360 Million PIPE Financing to Form StablecoinX, an Ethena Stablecoin-Focused Treasury Company

Combined Business Expected to be the First Pure-Play Treasury Company in the Ethena Stablecoin Vertical and Will Seek to have its Shares Listed on Nasdaq under Ticker "USDE" at Closing

New York, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLGY Acquisition Corp. (OTC: TLGYF) ("TLGY"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with StablecoinX Assets Inc. ("SC Assets"), a newly-formed validator and infrastructure business supporting the Ethena ecosystem (the definitive agreement, the "Business Combination Agreement" and the transactions contemplated thereby, the "Transaction"). The combined company will be named StablecoinX Inc. ("StablecoinX" or the "Company") and the parties will seek to have StablecoinX's Class A common shares listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "USDE."

Approximately $360 Million in New Capital Anchors ENA Treasury Strategy

To support the Transaction, TLGY and SC Assets have also entered into binding agreements for approximately $360 million private investment in public equity ("PIPE"), including a $60 million contribution from the Ethena Foundation and additional capital commitments from leading investors Dragonfly, Ribbit Capital, Blockchain.com, Pantera Capital, ParaFi Capital, Haun Ventures, Polychain Capital, Galaxy Digital, Wintermute, and others.

The proceeds from the PIPE are expected to anchor a multi-year treasury strategy to build a reserve of ENA, the Ethena protocol's native token. Ethena is the third-largest issuer of digital dollars on-chain, after Tether and Circle. This treasury initiative supports StablecoinX's objective of generating shareholder value by securing a strategic stake in a protocol at the forefront of the accelerating global demand for digital dollars. StablecoinX believes large-scale ENA accumulation will enable the Company's shareholders to secure early exposure to the secular stablecoin supercycle.

"As a top issuer of digital dollars alongside Tether and Circle, Ethena is a direct beneficiary of the growth in stablecoin adoption," said Young Cho, CEO of TLGY and CEO of SC Assets. "But, it is currently difficult for investors to capitalize on its strong position since the native token ENA is difficult to access in traditional capital markets. This transaction gives public market investors transparent, well-governed access to the Ethena ecosystem. Deploying capital to accumulate ENA at scale is a deliberate, multi-year capital allocation strategy that will enable StablecoinX to capture the value driven by the secular surge in demand for digital dollars while compounding intrinsic value per share."

To support StablecoinX's operations and facilitate its accumulation of ENA after the closing of the Transactions, StablecoinX and the Ethena Foundation have entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement") governing the continued partnership between the two parties. In addition, to help support the PIPE, a subsidiary of the Ethena Foundation and SC Assets, solely in its capacity as agent for certain of the PIPE investors, have entered into a token purchase agreement (the "Token Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which SC Assets will use the cash proceeds from the PIPE to make an initial purchase of discounted locked ENA from the Ethena Foundation subsidiary.

"The Ethena Foundation's mandate is to safeguard Ethena's longevity and decentralisation," said Marc Piano, Director at the Ethena Foundation. "Partnering with StablecoinX under a disciplined, locked-token framework ensures that capital entering the ecosystem is long-term and value-accretive while enhancing ecosystem capital efficiency. The built-in lockups, investment-committee oversight and permanent-capital mandate create strong incentives for sustained contribution to the protocol."

The Ethena Foundation subsidiary, via intermediary market makers, plans to use the proceeds from the token sale under the Token Purchase Agreement to strategically purchase ENA across publicly traded venues starting today, further aligning the Foundation's incentives with those of StablecoinX shareholders.

"StablecoinX's treasury program is a milestone for broadening institutional access to the Ethena ecosystem," said Guy Young, founder of Ethena Labs and advisor to StablecoinX. "By systematically accumulating ENA through a transparent, permanent-capital vehicle, StablecoinX will give public market investors a clear, accessible way to gain exposure to one of the most compelling growth stories in all of finance - digital dollars upgrading money to the internet era. We're excited to support a strategy that deepens ENA liquidity, bolsters Ethena's ecosystem, and aligns shareholder value with the long-term success of USDe, USDtb, and other upcoming Ethena products."

Following the business combination, StablecoinX will operate infrastructure and staking services, running validators and related technical services for the Ethena protocol. StablecoinX's management is committed to maximizing ENA per share, directing excess capital and ecosystem earnings into strategic ENA accumulation so that each outstanding share steadily increases its backing over time.

Key Terms of the Token Purchase Agreement and the Collaboration Agreement between StableXoinX and Ethena Foundation

SC Assets will direct the purchase of locked ENA tokens equal in value to its cash PIPE proceeds (less certain fees and expenses).

StablecoinX will retain the right to join future ENA token offerings by the Ethena Foundation (directly or via subsidiaries) after the closing of the Transactions on mutually agreed terms.





The Collaboration Agreement has a five-year initial term with automatic one-year renewals, aligning both parties on long-term network development and advocacy.





Capital allocation decisions, including ENA purchases, treasury operations and equity issuances of StablecoinX, to require majority approval of a three-member Investment Committee to be comprised of representatives of StablecoinX, the Ethena Foundation and an independent member.

As part of the Collaboration Agreement, StablecoinX will adopt a long-term permanent capital treasury mandate dictating that every ENA token the Company acquires will be held permanently and unencumbered on its balance sheet, with no sale, lending, pledging or other disposition permitted without the Ethena Foundation's approval.



Transaction Overview



Shares, warrants and units of TLGY will continue to trade under the symbol "TLGYF", "TLGWF" and "TLGUF", respectively, until the closing of the proposed Transaction. Following the closing of the proposed Transaction, StablecoinX's Class A shares and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "USDE" and "USDEW", respectively.

TLGY and SC Assets have entered into binding agreements for approximately $360 million in PIPE financing, of which approximately $260 million is being funded in cash and $100 million is being funded in discounted ENA. The cash proceeds from the PIPE will be used to purchase discounted locked ENA from the Ethena Foundation subsidiary in conjunction with the transaction announcement, which will be held in a custody account for the benefit of such investors through the closing of the Transaction. At the closing of the PIPE, investors will receive shares of StablecoinX Class A stock, which will be non-voting. In addition to the StablecoinX Class A shares, the Ethena Foundation will also receive shares of StablecoinX Class B stock, which will have 1 vote per share, resulting in the Ethena Foundation holding a majority of the voting power of StablecoinX after the closing. The shares to be issued to the PIPE investors will be valued at $10.00 per share and the number of which will fluctuate based on the price performance of ENA from announcement to closing.

The board of directors of SC Assets, the board of directors of TLGY, and a special committee of disinterested and independent directors of TLGY, have unanimously approved the proposed business combination.

The transactions are expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to shareholder approval, StablecoinX's successful listing on the Nasdaq, and other customary closing conditions.

For additional information regarding the transaction, see TLGY's related Form 8-K, which will be filed promptly, and which can be obtained, without charge, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Advisors

Perkins Coie LLP is acting as legal advisor to TLGY. Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Ethena Foundation. Edelman Legal Advisory PLLC is acting as legal advisor to SC Assets.

About TLGY Acquisition Corporation

TLGY Acquisition Corporation is a blank-check company sponsored by Carnegie Park Capital LLC, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TLGY was formed to focus on growth companies through long-term, private equity-style value creation.



About StablecoinX Assets Inc.

StablecoinX is a newly-formed validator and infrastructure business expected to operate infrastructure and staking services, running validators and related technical services for the Ethena protocol. StablecoinX is expected to adopt a multi-year treasury strategy to build a reserve of ENA, the Ethena protocol's native token.

About the Ethena Foundation

The Ethena Foundation serves as an independent steward of the Ethena protocol - the network behind the USDe and USDtb digital dollars - with a focus on the protocol's long-term success and integrity. The Ethena Foundation is responsible for the protocol's governance framework, oversight of key protocol assets, and facilitating essential operations. The foundation's commitment is to ensure the sustainable development and stability of the Ethena ecosystem for all its participants.

