LINSOUL INC: ZiiGaat Unveils Crescent: 2DD+2BA Hybrid IEM With Retro Analog Warmth and Hi-Fi Precision

Featuring Isobaric Dual Dynamics and Knowles Drivers, Crescent Delivers a Snappy, Analog-Inspired Sound for Modern Audiophiles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Crescent IEM blends retro analog warmth with modern clarity. Tuned to Crescent's in-house curve, it features a 10dB sub-bass shelf rolling off at 250Hz for punchy, controlled lows, while the mids remain clean and expressive. Fast transients and airy treble with natural decay bring out every detail, creating a crisp, engaging sound full of character-reminiscent of vintage tube amps, yet refined for today's audiophile.

ZiiGaat Cresent



Four Drivers, One Cohesive Voice

Crescent features a sophisticated 2DD+2BA driver setup, each element independently tuned to deliver a cohesive and richly textured sound. Dual 10mm dynamic drivers-one PET diaphragm for deep, thumpy sub-bass and one LCP diaphragm for tight, responsive low-mids-are arranged in an isobaric configuration. The custom Knowles 30262-163 balanced armature driver brings smooth, detailed mids with a silky, airy quality, while the Knowles 33518 tweeter delivers crisp, micro-detailed highs. Together, they create a dynamic, analog-tinged sound that feels both nostalgic and refined.

Handcrafted Boutique Build

Each Crescent unit is handcrafted from medical-grade imported resin using precision 3D-printing. Drivers are hand-paired and channel-matched prior to final assembly. Artisan faceplates are individually poured and finished, giving each IEM a boutique appearance to match its refined acoustics. Every unit undergoes thorough acoustic testing before packaging.

Premium Cable for Performance and Personalization

Crescent includes a silver-plated, oxygen-free copper cable with a 0.78mm 2-pin connector. This ensures clean signal transmission and allows users to swap cables for balanced sources or customized stage setups. The modular design also promotes long-term durability and personalization.

Technical Specifications

Driver: 2DD+ 2BA,10mm PET + 10mm LCP + Knowles 30262-163 + Knowles 33518

Sensitivity: 103dB

THD: 0.57%

Impedance: 26O

Frequency Response: 20Hz-32kHz

About ZiiGaat

Driven by a passion for sonic excellence, ZiiGaat delivers high-performance in-ear monitors through precision engineering and thoughtful design. By combining advanced driver technology, meticulous tuning, and handcrafted quality, ZiiGaat provides dependable tools trusted by audio professionals in the studio and on stage.

ZiiGaat Website

Linsoul Website

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ziigaat-unveils-crescent-2dd-2ba-hybrid-iem-with-retro-analog-war-1046704