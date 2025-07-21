Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OASSAY Announces the Launch of FlexFlow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / OASSAY announced the launch of FlexFlow, a purifier bottle engineered for modern adventurers, minimalists, and daily commuters. This versatile 3-in-1 hydration system adapts seamlessly to any environment - from remote wilderness trails to everyday urban settings. Featuring modular flexibility, advanced dual-stage filtration, and innovative backwashable technology that extends purifier bottle life up to 5x longer, FlexFlow is revolutionizing portable water purification. For more info, visit here.

3-in-1 feature image

3-in-1 feature image

FlexFlow was born from a problem outdoor users know too well - "Why carry three bottles when one should do it all?" Developed over two years by OASSAY's dedicated team of designers, engineers, and ultralight hiking enthusiasts, FlexFlow addresses the frustrations of traditional purifier bottles that clog easily, break under pressure, or only function in limited scenarios.

"In the wild, your gear needs to adapt with you," says Caroline Zhang, OASSAY's founder and backcountry backpacker."We wanted to create a purifier that doesn't force you to choose between weight, usability, or safety. One system. Infinite possibilities."

The result is FlexFlow, a compact purifier bottle that switches between three modes: * Filter-Only Mode - Attach to any standard plastic bottle * Purifier Bottle Mode - Pair with OASSAY's lightweight soft bottle * Purifier + Cup Mode - Add a plastic or titanium cup for boiling, brewing, or mixing supplements

What sets FlexFlow apart isn't just flexibility - it's sustainability. At the heart of the system is OASSAY's dual-stage filter: powered by OASSAY's patent-pending NanoFlex Carbon and 0.1?µm hollow fiber micro-filtration membrane, it filters out bacteria, chlorine, heavy metals, and microplastics. No chemicals. No batteries. Just clean, great-tasting water. But where other purifier bottles slow down, FlexFlow fights back - literally. It's backwashable system flushes out sediment with a simple squeeze, giving users 3-5x the lifespan of the conventional filters. "Your purifier bottle gets younger every rinse," laughs Caroline. "We like to say: you refresh it, not replace it."

Whether it's filling up from a stream on a remote bike-packing route or grabbing water from a sketchy tap during airport layovers, FlexFlow is built to handle uncertainty - and make hydration feel easy again.

In cities, it fits seamlessly into work bags or gym kits. On the trail, it folds down and clips into place. At camp, it heats water for tea or electrolytes in minutes. No pumping. No sucking. No waiting.

"We didn't just design another water bottle," Caroline emphasizes. "We engineered a complete hydration ecosystem that works everywhere you do."

OASSAY is also pushing for a more sustainable future in outdoor gear. By eliminating the need for disposable purifier bottles, FlexFlow reduces long-term waste and packaging, while offering a tool that lasts years instead of weeks. The entire bottle system is designed for modular repair, not landfill replacement. To learn more, visit here.

About Oassay

Founded by passionate outdoor enthusiasts and clean technology innovators, OASSAY represents a design-forward approach to solving complex hydration challenges. Guided by principles of sustainability and user empowerment, OASSAY creates products that enable modern explorers to travel lighter, drink safer, and adventure smarter.

Contact Information

Caroline Zhang
Marketing Manager
marketing@oassay.com

.

SOURCE: Oassay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/oassay-announces-the-launch-of-flexflow-1047127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.