OASSAY Announces the Launch of FlexFlow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / OASSAY announced the launch of FlexFlow, a purifier bottle engineered for modern adventurers, minimalists, and daily commuters. This versatile 3-in-1 hydration system adapts seamlessly to any environment - from remote wilderness trails to everyday urban settings. Featuring modular flexibility, advanced dual-stage filtration, and innovative backwashable technology that extends purifier bottle life up to 5x longer, FlexFlow is revolutionizing portable water purification. For more info, visit here.

3-in-1 feature image



FlexFlow was born from a problem outdoor users know too well - "Why carry three bottles when one should do it all?" Developed over two years by OASSAY's dedicated team of designers, engineers, and ultralight hiking enthusiasts, FlexFlow addresses the frustrations of traditional purifier bottles that clog easily, break under pressure, or only function in limited scenarios.

"In the wild, your gear needs to adapt with you," says Caroline Zhang, OASSAY's founder and backcountry backpacker."We wanted to create a purifier that doesn't force you to choose between weight, usability, or safety. One system. Infinite possibilities."

The result is FlexFlow, a compact purifier bottle that switches between three modes: * Filter-Only Mode - Attach to any standard plastic bottle * Purifier Bottle Mode - Pair with OASSAY's lightweight soft bottle * Purifier + Cup Mode - Add a plastic or titanium cup for boiling, brewing, or mixing supplements

What sets FlexFlow apart isn't just flexibility - it's sustainability. At the heart of the system is OASSAY's dual-stage filter: powered by OASSAY's patent-pending NanoFlex Carbon and 0.1?µm hollow fiber micro-filtration membrane, it filters out bacteria, chlorine, heavy metals, and microplastics. No chemicals. No batteries. Just clean, great-tasting water. But where other purifier bottles slow down, FlexFlow fights back - literally. It's backwashable system flushes out sediment with a simple squeeze, giving users 3-5x the lifespan of the conventional filters. "Your purifier bottle gets younger every rinse," laughs Caroline. "We like to say: you refresh it, not replace it."

Whether it's filling up from a stream on a remote bike-packing route or grabbing water from a sketchy tap during airport layovers, FlexFlow is built to handle uncertainty - and make hydration feel easy again.

In cities, it fits seamlessly into work bags or gym kits. On the trail, it folds down and clips into place. At camp, it heats water for tea or electrolytes in minutes. No pumping. No sucking. No waiting.

"We didn't just design another water bottle," Caroline emphasizes. "We engineered a complete hydration ecosystem that works everywhere you do."

OASSAY is also pushing for a more sustainable future in outdoor gear. By eliminating the need for disposable purifier bottles, FlexFlow reduces long-term waste and packaging, while offering a tool that lasts years instead of weeks. The entire bottle system is designed for modular repair, not landfill replacement. To learn more, visit here.

About Oassay

Founded by passionate outdoor enthusiasts and clean technology innovators, OASSAY represents a design-forward approach to solving complex hydration challenges. Guided by principles of sustainability and user empowerment, OASSAY creates products that enable modern explorers to travel lighter, drink safer, and adventure smarter.

