JoyRide Logistics: Not Just Another Fleet: JoyRide's Bold Step Into Electric Trucking

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / JoyRide Logistics, one of the fastest-growing asset-based carriers in the Southwest, is charging into the future with a major step toward zero-emission freight. With a firm commitment to cleaner operations, JoyRide has officially started its transition to electric trucks - signaling a new era in long-haul transportation.

The company is partnering with Windrose Technology, creators of next-generation electric sleeper trucks, and EO Charging, a global leader in smart EV charging solutions, to roll out a scalable and future-ready electric fleet.

This isn't just about headlines - it's a strategic shift designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, drivers, and the planet.

"We've always believed in building something that lasts, going electric is not just a vision - it's an investment in our people, our clients, and the future of freight. And we want to be the first regional electric carrier in the States" said Adis Danan, Founder of JoyRide Logistics.

Why Electric, and Why Now?

The pressure to decarbonize logistics is no longer optional. From rising fuel costs and strict emissions regulations to growing customer demand for ESG-aligned partners, the industry is at a turning point.

JoyRide is seizing the moment by being proactive, not reactive.

The company's decision is backed by powerful industry data. According to McKinsey & Company, electric trucks could make up more than 30% of new truck sales globally by 2030, driven by falling battery prices, fleet incentives, and regulatory mandates. For JoyRide, the switch isn't just forward-thinking, it's grounded in data and built for growth.

"We're not here to experiment, we're here to execute. Our partnership with Windrose and EO Charging gives us the backbone to scale electric operations without disrupting our core promise: reliability. Our customers are still our primary focus" said Kemal H. Balihodzic, Executive Vice President.

What This Means for Drivers

JoyRide's commitment to drivers has never wavered. The shift to electric brings new benefits to those behind the wheel.

The Windrose electric sleeper trucks are engineered for the reality of long-haul trips - not local deliveries. These vehicles bring upgraded driver comfort, reduced engine noise, less vibration, and better tech integration in the cab. That means less fatigue on the road - and more control behind the wheel.

"We're excited about what this means for our team, electric trucks aren't just about emissions, they're about elevating the driving experience and improving the day-to-day for the ones who keep the industry running," said Kemal.

In 2026, the first trucks will begin operating on regional routes in Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California, ensuring that drivers are trained, supported, and equipped every step of the way.

The infrastructure will be in place before the first truck moves - starting with EO Charging stations at JoyRide's Arizona terminal, and expanding to the California and Nevada locations as the fleet grows.

A Smarter Path to Sustainability

This transformation is rooted in operational logic, not just environmental responsibility. With EO's charging technology, JoyRide will gain access to real-time data, energy optimization tools, and fleet-wide monitoring capabilities. This ensures that operations remain cost-efficient.

Windrose electric trucks are designed with freight capacity and uptime in mind, meaning JoyRide's customers can continue to count on the same fast, reliable service - while enjoying the added value of partnering with a cleaner carrier.

"This isn't a green badge for marketing, It's a long-term move that protects our margins, benefits our drivers, and sets a new standard for service," said Danan.

More Than Just a Trucking Company

JoyRide has built a reputation not just on performance, but on values.

The company already holds the SmartWay certification, uses idle-reduction technologies, and prioritizes driver retention and well-being implementing an inhouse DRP (Driver Retention Program App) to boost driver performance. The electric fleet is a continuation of that mission - future-proofing the business while staying true to the people that make it move.

"We've said it from the start, we're not building a company that waits for change. We're building the kind of company that makes it," said Balihodzic.

This move also positions JoyRide to help shippers meet their own sustainability goals, giving clients a competitive edge in a world where clean freight is increasingly a procurement priority.

What's Next?

JoyRide's electric rollout is just beginning, but it's already redefining what it means to be a modern, resilient carrier. As regulations continue to tighten, fleets that delay adaptation risk falling behind. JoyRide is determined not to be one of them.

"We're not slowing down. Our growth has always come from making smart, bold moves, and this is one of our biggest yet," said Danan.

About JoyRide Logistics

Based in Arizona, JoyRide Logistics is a leading regional asset-based carrier with over 250 trucks, four terminals, and a culture built on trust, innovation, and operational excellence. The company is a recipient of Amazon's performance awards, and part of the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Contact Information

+1 623-600-7205

marketing@joyridelogistics.com

SOURCE: JoyRide Logistics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/not-just-another-fleet-joyrides-bold-step-into-electric-trucking-1050145