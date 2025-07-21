Medium Rare: NYC's Hottest Hoops Party Returns: Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart Bring the Roommates Block Party Presented by Tommy John Back to Central Park

The live podcast event for thousands of fans returns Saturday, September 6th for an unforgettable night of hoops, culture, comedy, and music. Featuring Eli Manning, Ben Stiller, and more notable guests, plus a live musical performance by Ferg.

Tickets On-Sale This Friday 10:00AM ET

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / After a massive Knicks season that had the entire city buzzing, New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are bringing back the fan-favorite live version of their podcast, The Roommates Show, for round two in Central Park. Hosted by Brunson, Hart, and co-host Matt Hillman, the second annual Roommates Show Block Party - Live From Central Park, presented by Tommy John, will take place Saturday, September 6th at 6:00 PM ET at Rumsey Playfield. Tickets start at $79.99 and are on sale starting this Friday July 25th at 10:00AM ET at www.RoommatesLive.com . All tickets will sell out, fans can pre-register for the on-sale now.

After last year's sold-out success, this year's celebration promises to be even bigger and more star studded. The live taping will feature two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, comedy legend Ben Stiller, a musical performance by chart-topping artist Ferg, and surprise appearances from Knicks players, celebrity fans, and other cultural icons. Over 5,000 fans packed Central Park for year one-a block party that mixed hoops, music, and nonstop NYC vibes. Year two is poised to take the event to championship level.

Ticket holders to Roommates Block Party will be fully immersed in an unforgettable day of Knicks fandom and New York culture. Fans will experience an intimate, up-close atmosphere with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, surprise celebrity guests, and live musical performances. Attendees can enjoy great food, cold beer and wine, and BODYARMOR hydration, all included with their ticket. The event will also feature interactive brand experiences from premium partners like Tommy John, adding to the fun. All of this takes place in the iconic heart of Central Park, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration for basketball and pop culture fans alike. For those looking to keep the celebration going post event, attendees can head to the official after party powered by 1800 Tequila.

Tommy John returns as the Presenting Partner of the block party, bringing its "Underwear with Game" campaign to life with immersive fan experiences, including an on-site hoops activation and premium product giveaways. Tommy John is the maker of the most comfortable underwear ever made and the go-to choice for professional athletes and podcast hosts like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

"At Tommy John, we believe comfort fuels confidence, from the court to the office," said Tommy John Chief Executive Officer, Cheryl Abel-Hodges. "We're proud to return as the presenting sponsor of The Roommates Block Party with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. This partnership reflects our commitment to authentically connecting with sports fans, and celebrating alongside our NYC community."

Also joining the party are additional key partners helping elevate the fan experience:

1800 Tequila will host a special podcast conversation along with taking over this year's Friends & Family Deck and the After Party, bringing signature cocktails and premium vibes to an exclusive post-show celebration. Special guests and VIPs will keep the party going late into the night, making it one of the most anticipated moments of the weekend.

BODYARMOR returns as a Marquee Sponsor of the Block Party to elevate the fan experience, presenting a live podcast conversation on-site and hosting a dedicated sampling experience where fans can grab a bottle of the brand's latest product offerings to stay hydrated throughout the evening.

"New York showed out last season, and they showed up for us at the Block Party too," said Jalen Brunson. "So it only made sense to run it back. Year two is gonna be bigger and even more fun - we can't wait to celebrate with everyone again."

"The Block Party is one of our favorite days of the year," added Josh Hart. "There's no better way to kick off the season than being out in the city with the fans. We've got big energy going into this year, and this is just the start."

While fans may know Brunson and Hart as Knicks teammates, their bond was born in a shared dorm room at Villanova University. A love of basketball - and the comedy classic Step Brothers - led to a friendship that's now at the center of one of sports media's most entertaining podcasts.

The event is produced by Medium Rare, the award-winning team behind Shaq's Fun House, Kelce Jam, One Bite Pizza Festival, Gronk Beach, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, and other iconic sports and entertainment live experiences. The Roommates Show was created and is produced by Playmaker, known for premium sports shows including The Big Podcast with Shaq, Unapologetically Angel with Angel Reese, Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson, and The OGs with Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem.

For more information about the event, visit RoommatesLive.com or follow the show on X (@ Roommates__Show ) or Instagram (@ theroommatesshow ) for updates.

###

Download Event Flyer

ABOUT THE ROOMMATES PODCAST

The Roommates Show is a weekly video podcast hosted by Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, two of the NBA's biggest rising stars and backcourt dynamic duo of the New York Knicks. Accompanying Josh and Jalen is their best friend and college roommate, Matt Hillman, serving as the show's 3rd co-host. From their personal journeys in basketball to their experiences away from the court, each episode features light hearted banter and engaging conversations, offering a relatable and authentic glimpse into the world of professional basketball, and the lives of its stars. The podcast also features weekly star guests, bringing fresh perspectives and captivating stories to the show. Whether sharing personal anecdotes or discussing current events in the world of sports, entertainment and pop culture, the Roommates Show provides a unique blend of entertainment, personal insights, and genuine interactions, creating an immersive experience for its audience.

About Medium Rare:

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare, works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Fest, and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards and INC 5000, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. For more info visit www.Medium-Rare.com .

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker HQ is a sports entertainment company specializing in content production and distribution. Playmaker HQ publishes more than 30 shows, including weekly video podcasts with Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese, Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart, Udonis Haslem & Mike Miller, and Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson. Headquartered in New York City, Playmaker HQ has been a part of Better Collective, a digital sports media group, since July 2023. For more information about Playmaker HQ, please visit @playmaker on social or PlaymakerHQ.com.

ABOUT TOMMY JOHN

Tommy John is the undeniable MVP of your underwear drawer. Each product is made from proprietary fabrics that aren't just premium; they're a cut above. Silky, soft, and so luxurious, Tommy John is the most comfortable underwear ever made. Crafted for those who refuse to settle for less, Tommy John is underwear with game. The brand is sold on Amazon, in retail locations across the country including Nordstrom, Costco, and Dick's Sporting Goods, in select Tommy John stores nationwide, and online at tommyjohn.com .

ABOUT 1800® TEQUILA

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 super premium tequila brand in the U.S.1, is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico and crafted by a family with 11 generations of tequila-making history. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority and creation of the first official Añejo tequila, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com and follow us on Instagram @1800tequila to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio.

1800® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited. ©2025 Proximo, 1800Tequila.com . Please drink responsibly.

1Source: Nielsen Period Ending: 5/14/2025 Period Name: CYTD | Market: XAOC+LIQUOR PLUS +CONV | Category: SUPER PREMIUM TEQUILA

ABOUT BODYARMOR

A leader in the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a quest to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world's most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021. BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of sports and active hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink with potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants to provide consumers with a better-for-you hydration option. Nearly 15 years since BODYARMOR redefined the sports drink category, the brand is relaunching in 2025 with a refreshed visual identity, including a new wordmark, bold packaging and first-ever brand icon. BODYARMOR Sports Drink is made with coconut water, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. It's low in sodium and a good source of potassium. The portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, zero added sugar sports drink; BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, a premium sports drink with zero sugar and carbs, no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes; BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the brand's first-ever rapid rehydration beverage; BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, single-serve powder sticks for on-the-go rehydration; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium alkaline water with pH 9+.

